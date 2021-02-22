Steelers Wants, Needs, And Draft Prospects In The 2021 Draft – Inside Linebacker

Want = a position the team could improve with a good draft pick.

Important Want = should improve rather than could.

Need = a missing starter.

This series looks at each position to evaluate the level of want and some of the prospects who might be available in those early rounds.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Cards on the table: I am an ILB junkie. Right or wrong, I believe in building ‘my’ teams from the center out. The QB and the OL is all important on that side of the team, with TE’s getting equal priority to WR’s. On defense it is the front 7, as captained by the ILB’s.

Do I need to say how happy I was to see the Steelers trade up for Devin Bush just a year after addressing the deeper midfield with Terrell Edmunds? I gloated, my friends, and I’m not ashamed to admit it. But I am required to admit up front that my evaluation of the current ILB situation may be a little biased. Here it is.

The Steelers have a quality ILB unit between Devin Bush at Mack ILB and a sub package group at Buck ILB/Nickel CB/Big Nickel Safety. It works. But for all of that, a pair of star ILB’s who would both be 3-down players could take this defense to the next level. That one extra piece would allow Pittsburgh to shift seamlessly from a 3-4 base to a 4-2-5 Nickel package even in mid-play, causing endless frustration for QB’s who try to audible into a particular mismatch, and Keith Butler would chortle with glee at the unpredictable blitz packages. And on top of that, the extra starter-quality ILB would protect against that “one key injury” problem we saw this year when Devin Bush went down.

I humbly submit that adding a second genuine star at ILB would matter so long as both he and Bush could play a full starter’s ration of snaps, without getting schemed off the field by opposing offensive coordinators.

As always, let’s start by examining the current roster before moving on to the prospects and a next level discussion.

MACK ILB’S ON THE ROSTER

Devin Bush (5’11”, 234 lbs.) is the real thing. Fast as hell and smarter than the proverbial whip, he is a perfect model of the modern Mack ILB outside of the limited inches. Stardom looms. Tee, hee , and bloody hee again. He will be back to form in 2021 and better than ever, since he’s no doubt spending the same unending amounts of time studying film – because that’s just what he does. Before Bush got hurt Pittsburgh played a lot more 3-4 formations, relying on his athletic versatility and Vince Williams’ blitzing prowess to counter offensive play calls aimed at finding the mismatch. The defense suffered a lot when he went down.

Ulysses Gilbert (6’0”, 230 lbs.) went into 2020 as the designated backup for Devin Bush; a hyperathletic prospect who only needed to take that next learning step into being a true professional able to handle an NFL workload. He went on IR instead, which made the loss of Devin Bush that much more painful. We haven’t discussed it that much, but the Steelers lost 2019 by being forced to start the #3 or #4 QB, and in 2020 we’ve been starting a #3 or #4 at the position known as the QB of the defense. He is under contract on a rookie deal until 2023 and is the real reason why Mack ILB probably is off the table. Still unproven – don’t forget that – and maybe injury prone, but very promising and very affordable.

Robert Spillane (6’1”, 229 lbs.) was one of the pleasant surprises we saw in 2020. The third year journeyman ‘got it’, was able to step in as the #3 Mack, and looked solid enough to cause even more angst and hair tearing when he too got injured. Yes, he is a 2021 free agent, but one suspects that a moderately priced 2-year deal will be enough to keep him on the team.

Marcus Allen (6’2”, listed at 215 but he’s probably added weight) is a newly converted hybrid LB/SS who’s also made a lot of bones as a special teams ace. A valuable ‘glue guy’, he’s coming off his rookie deal and will be yet another 2021 free agent. Useful as a sub package ILB but far too small to swap in as a Buck ILB, and thus his snap count will be limited no matter what. We’ll see. He and Spillane are going to be offered similar deals and one of the two is probably going to cement the team’s Mack ILB depth moving forward.

Tegray Scales (6’0”, 227 lbs.) was a 2018 UDFA for the Rams who’s wandered the league and is now signed with the Steelers for the 2021 season. He was described in that year’s Big Board as a high IQ prospect lacking only the pure speed to excel as a Mack, and the pure size to excel as a Buck. A developmental prospect with limited upside.

BUCK/COMBO ILB’S ON THE ROSTER

Vince Williams (6’1”, listed at 233 lbs. but reportedly closer to 250). God bless him, for this is a Steeler . Yes, he has his physical limitations. You do not want him trailing the likes of Eric Ebron or a prime Lev Bell in the open field. He makes up for those physical limitations with a tremendous football IQ that gives him a quicker first step, with his ability to blitz, by doing the dirty work on the inside against heavy run formations, and as a key team leader. VW may never be an all-star, but he’ll always be a Steeler. He is also younger than people think (only 32 as of next December), and under contract through next year (free agent in 2022). He will earn $4 Million in 2021, which could be saved if the team is forced to painful cuts, plus a dead cap hit of $3 Million for amounts he was already paid in prior years.

Avery Williamson (6’1”, 246 lbs.) was obtained from the Jets on a one year deal after Devin Bush got hurt and is an almost perfect ILB3 who can step in for either Bush or Williams with a clear but moderate step down in either case. He is 28 years old and in the prime of his career. His 2020 salary was only $2.75 Million, but only because the Jets absorbed a $5 Million dead money cap hit as part of the trade. The relief he felt at playing for a team like Pittsburgh will no doubt play heavily into his calculations as a 2021 free agent, but the market is likely to offer him a lot more cash than Pittsburgh can afford to pay. market. Fingers crossed until they ache, but with limited hope.

You know what? After going down that list one can only be reassured. The Steelers have zero room at ILB for depth or developmental prospects, with the possible exception of a late Day 3 Buck ILB like Matakevich who’d excel on special teams. And not even that if they can somehow manage to resign Avery Williamson.

But as noted above there is a lot of room for a star Buck ILB who’d be a true, 3-down partner for Devin Bush. Zero “need”, but definitely some room. It is hard to think of any other spot where a new player could make this defense materially better from down to down.

ILB PROSPECTS

ILB Micah Parsons, Penn St. (Junior). 6’2”, 245 lbs. The dream running mate for Devin Bush, but it Ain’t Gonna Happen. Or at least it wouldn’t in any normal year. It becomes theoretically possible with Penn State playing so few games due to Covid. ROUND 1 GRADE

HYBRID EDGE/ILB

ILB/EDGE Patrick Johnson, Tulane. (Senior). 6’3”, 255 lbs. A really intriguing prospect to watch as the process moves forward, because he profiles on paper as both an Edge Rusher and an OLB; and that is not just projection, because his college team used him in exactly that kind of hybrid role. That versatility earns him a higher grade on this board than you’ll see with others. Could he really be that elusive “higher end Vince Williams,” with the really nice bonus of having the burst and bend to turn the corner? He’s reported to have a Vincenzo-level motor that never stops, which is always a big plus. Scores a full 100 for scheme fit, but could also end up being a jack of two trades and master of none. This gif-loaded January scouting report from a Raiders POV looks at Johnson as a pure Edge talent, admiring his speed, speed-to-power pop, and chances of getting better when he adds some moves. ROUND 4 GRADE FOR PITTSBURGH

CONCLUSION

There’s a bottom line to all this when you break things down this way. Micah Parsons, and maybe Zaven Collins, are the only prospects who project as potential Devin-level stars a team could build its defense around. But it does offer good depth, with good value that may be available for every stop where Pittsburgh will have a pick. My personal bet would be on either (A) that special, 3-down, Buck-capable ILB in the Round 2-3 range who could take the defense to a new level, or (B) a Day 3 prospect in the Matakevich mold, who would add both depth and special teams prowess. But I have been wrong before.

The mid-draft wild card is that last name, Patrick Johnson. His stock seems to be wildly erratic at this point, ranging from Round 4 to UDFA depending on who you ask and what role they foresee. And maybe the boom-or-bust prospects like Werner, Robertson, and Snowden. They all have the potential to be that 3-down star, offset by longer odds of getting there than you and I might prefer.

All of this assumes that Vince Williams will be back, and that Avery Williamson will depart in free agency. Change one of those gears and we’ll have to go back and do this all over again.