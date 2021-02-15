Steelers 2021 Wants, Needs, And Draft Prospects – Edge Rushers

Want = a position the team could improve with a good draft pick.

Important Want = should improve rather than could.

Need = a missing starter.

This series looks at each position to evaluate the level of want and some of the prospects who might be available in those early rounds.

EDGE RUSHER

Bud Dupree came on like gangbusters in 2020, proving that the Steelers brass was right about him all along. They were right to pick him at 1:22 back in 2015, right to exercise the 5th year option for 2019, and right to slap him with the franchise tag in 2020. And now he will be gone in 2021, barring a minor miracle.

Dupree teamed up so well with T.J. Watt in 2020 that it seems almost impossible to imagine the rest of the league failing to get in a bidding war for his 2021 services now that he will be a UDFA. The bidding may be depressed due to the ACL tear that ended his 2020 season, but one really cannot see it getting so low that Dupree would return to the extremely cash strapped Steelers on any of the deals they might be able to afford.

Fare thee well Bud. Send us back a Round 3 or 4 compensatory pick and we’ll bless you forever. [Sigh]

Moving forward, the team will be featuring the sensational talents of T.J. Watt on one side, and those of rookie sensation Alex Highsmith on the other. Plus Ola Adeniyi as the OLB3 unless he too departs in free agency. Here is the 2020 roster:

T.J. Watt (6’4”, 252 lbs.) is a superstar. Full stop. The Steelers first pick of the 2017 draft will be negotiating a mega-deal during the offseason, and he’s going to get it. Only the amounts are in question because Pittsburgh is strapped for cap space and no one really knows how badly Covid will have scr*wed the amount that will be available. The two sides will no doubt struggle mightily to find some mutually acceptable compromise, however shocking the numbers will look to we outsiders. If they can’t, Pittsburgh will exercise its 5th-year option and force Watt to play 2021 for “only” $10 Million, with a $14-15 Million franchise tag to follow in 2022.

Steeler Nation may be tired of seeing the endless succession of Round 1-3 picks being spent each year on Edge Rushers, but don’t be surprised if exactly the same thing happens again in 2021. Edge and Corner are the team’s single biggest defensive needs going into the 2021 season. There is a pretty good cluster of talent from the mid-1st to the mid 2nd, and then an enormous cluster that currently has Round 3 grades. FWIW, the few prospect meetings know about this early have all been with young men in that latter group.

One final note before we get to the prospect descriptions. Pittsburgh has quietly developed something of a “type” in it’s taste for Edge Rushers, as you can see from the roster. Throw out Adeniyi, and every OLB on the roster is 6’4”, long limbed, and very SPARQ-y. The weights range from 250 or so (assuming Highsmith bulks up as expected) to the high 260’s, but that high number is the crazy-athletic Bud Dupree who moves like a smaller man. Thus we can probably pay more attention to the guys in that size range.

And now, about those prospects:

BONUS COVERAGE – HYBRIDS

ILB/EDGE Patrick Johnson, Tulane. (Senior). 6’3”, 255 lbs. A really intriguing prospect to watch as the process moves forward, because he profiles on paper as both an Edge Rusher and an OLB; and that is not just projection, because his college team used him in exactly that kind of hybrid role. That versatility earns him a higher grade on this board (for now) than you’ll see with others. Could he really be that elusive “higher end Vince Williams,” with the really nice bonus of having the burst and bend to turn the corner? He’s reported to have a Vincenzo-level motor that never stops, which is always a big plus. Scores a full 100 for scheme fit, but could also end up being a jack of two trades and master of none. ROUND 5-6 GRADE AS A PURE EDGE, ROUND 4 IF HE REALLY IS A HYBRID

6’3”, 255 lbs. A really intriguing prospect to watch as the process moves forward, because he profiles on paper as both an Edge Rusher and an OLB; and that is not just projection, because his college team used him in exactly that kind of hybrid role. That versatility earns him a higher grade on this board (for now) than you’ll see with others. Could he really be that elusive “higher end Vince Williams,” with the really nice bonus of having the burst and bend to turn the corner? He’s reported to have a Vincenzo-level motor that never stops, which is always a big plus. Scores a full 100 for scheme fit, but could also end up being a jack of two trades and master of none. EDGE Adetokunbo “Ade” Ogundeji, Notre Dame. (Senior). 6’4⅜”, 256 lbs. with incredible 35¼” arms. [MTG AT SENIOR BOWL]. In college he was simply too big, strong, and long for most OT’s to handle. His game is all about explosive power and length, and those are powerful assets. But as a 3-4 OLB? It’s hard to see the fit. He projects better as 4-3 DE who might move inside on sub packages to be a pass rushing lineman. He spent some time at DT in the Senior Bowl, which seemed to confirm that, but he also scored a meeting with the Steelers, so maybe he’s less limited than the Internet suggests. ROUND 5 GRADE AS AN OLB, ROUND 4 IF HE REALLY IS A HYBRID

6’4⅜”, 256 lbs. with incredible 35¼” arms. [MTG AT SENIOR BOWL]. In college he was simply too big, strong, and long for most OT’s to handle. His game is all about explosive power and length, and those are powerful assets. But as a 3-4 OLB? It’s hard to see the fit. He projects better as 4-3 DE who might move inside on sub packages to be a pass rushing lineman. He spent some time at DT in the Senior Bowl, which seemed to confirm that, but he also scored a meeting with the Steelers, so maybe he’s less limited than the Internet suggests. EDGE/DT Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt. (Senior). 6’6”, 275 lbs. with exceptional 35⅝” arms. A potential Round 3 sleeper as a big, 4-3 DE; but is there any real chance he could succeed as a Pittsburgh OLB? His college team actually moved him inside to DT on sub package downs. The best player on an awful team, he wins with length, strength, and above all the constant motor you like to see. Still a bit raw in his technique. ROUND 4-6 AS A POTENTIAL OLB, ROUND 4 IF HE REALLY IS A HYBRID

CONCLUSION

We all expect Pittsburgh to focus on offensive players in the 2021 draft, but every year we see Kevin Colbert stepping to the podium to boast about how they’ve tried to address both sides of the ball. That usually means a Round 1 defensive pick with a Round 2 guy for the offense. Will it be reversed this year? If so, that means a prospect for the Coach Butler in Round 2, and almost certainly no later than Round 3. Maybe both of the Round 4 picks if the board twists in an offense-heavy way?

Who will the team target on defense? In all likelihood, either a promising young defensive back or one of those names you see above.

Just don’t rule out the Round 1 possibilities either. This is a draft where Pittsburgh has a chance to go true BPA in the 1st. Tackle and RB seem more likely because of how the board is shaped, but those top few Edge Rushers could be enough to tip the balance.