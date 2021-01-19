Steelers 2021 Wants, Needs, And Draft Prospects At Guard

Want = a position the team could improve with a good draft pick.

Important Want = should improve rather than could.

Need = a missing starter.

This series will look at each position to evaluate the level of want and some of the prospects who might be available in those early rounds.

Guard

Ramon Foster retired in 2020, leaving the Steelers with only two starting caliber players for this position: pure Guard David DeCastro, and T/G Matt Feiler. Having no depth, they went out and drafted another pure Guard in Round 4: Kevin Dotson, who’s turned out to be a real find. Two starters and one backup. All is well.

Then we saw both Feiler and Dotson get hurt at the same time, which meant the team was down to its dregs. And dregs they proved to be. Backup Center J.C. Hassenauer didn’t drop dead when asked to play Guard, and neither did emergency Tackle Jerald Hawkins, but you couldn’t say they did a whole lot more than survive. If Feiler departs as expected to claim a well earned free agency paycheck, Pittsburgh will be right back where it was going in to the 2020 draft: two starting Guards and no depth.

Here is the current roster:

David DeCastro will turn 31 in January, and will be going into the final year of his big money extension; i.e., will cost a fortune in 2021 ($14.3 Million, a third of which is dead money), and will be a free agent in 2022. His play in 2020 is a little hard to judge. A few years ago he looked dominant. This year we haven’t seen that. But how much is because the rest of the line has been so suspect. Or because he played hurt for most of the season? So yes, we need to give the man his due. He’s been an all pro, he earned his money, and he’s been a great Steeler as well as a great player. But fans should expect to see either sign an extension (most likely) or a cap casualty in either this year or the next.

FOOTNOTE: Some respected community members have hoped out loud that Dotson, like the great Dermontii Dawson, might move from Guard to Center. These dreams seem to originate in two offhand statements, the first by Pittsburgh’s then-OL-coach Shaun Sarrett (“We will start to teach him the Center thing [but] some guys can’t do it”) and then a second by Dotson himself, when he talked about asking his twin brother Kenny to teach him. Your author personally asked former Steelers’ linemen Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley about moving from Guard to Center last December. Loosely translated, they said the chances were somewhere between slim and none. If it happens nevertheless, the projected roster hole would simply shift to Guard rather than Center. Either way the team needs both depth at one position and an heir to the other.

The pre-draft roster situation comes down to what will happen in free agency. If Feiler goes and DeCastro stays, which is what we expect from our vantage here in mid-January, Pittsburgh will need to draft a Guard-capable player for 2021, and might need a starter as early as 2022 depending on the terms of DeCastro’s hypothetical extension. That situation equates to a genuine Want. On the plus side, Guards are relatively easy to find because half the Tackles in the world have the ability to move inside, and half the Centers in the world are strong enough to double as backup Guards.

But that is not the end of the discussion. What would be the bang for the buck if the team added a genuine star at Guard despite the lack of obvious need? You can only play two Guards at a time, but having that third one would allow the team to let DeCastro go in 2022 in exchange for enormous cap savings and what would no doubt be a Round 3-4 compensatory pick in 2023. That’s a possibility that grows on you the more you think about it, especially when you consider the priority that Pittsburgh seems to place on interior linemen. A 1st-Round talent who falls to 2:24, or a fringe-2nd talent in the early 4th, could be very tempting indeed.

The articles on Tackle and Center prospects both addressed the history point, so I will only sum it up here. During the past 50 years Pittsburgh has selected only three OT’s in Round 1; two more-or-less busts leavened by someone who became a disappointment when he left after his rookie deal. Pittsburgh hasn’t drafted a Round 1 Tackle in 25 years! Center and Guard have seen more picks and way more success. That is another reason to keep the Guard position in mind despite having two capable starters already in place.

Moving on, this year’s Day 1 and 2 talent includes two pure Guards with special talent, and a significant number of Guard-capable Tackles and Centers who look like likelier targets.

PURE GUARDS WITH SPECIAL CHARACTERISTICS

G Wyatt Davis, Ohio St. (RS Junior). 6’4”, 310 lbs. Kyle Crabbs starts his Draft Network scouting profile with these words: “This dude is a destroyer of worlds.” Daniel Jeremiah compared him to no less than David DeCastro. And bloodlines? His grandfather is Willie Davis! That is a name to reckon with even among his fellow Hall of Famers. One of the genuine greats. So yes: Wyatt Davis is one of those rare Guards who deserves and will get a Round 1 grade across the league, albeit a later-1st because of some issues getting his nose out over his feet. He left the BCS championship early when a nagging knee injury finally became too much to bear, but reports say it should not amount to a true red flag for his draft status. ROUND 1-2 GRADE

GUARD/TACKLE HYBRIDS WITH ROUND 1 GRADES

T/G Penei Sewell, Oregon. (Junior). 6’5”, 325 lbs. Just making the point. He’s going in the Top 5, so forget about it.

T/G/C Rashawn Slater, Northwestern. (Senior). 6’4”, 315 lbs. We discussed him at length in the article on Wants, Needs, and Prospects at Offensive Tackle. Suffice to say he is a true Football Player who might be my favorite semi-realistic Round 1 target for Pittsburgh. His talents the ability to play any position on the offensive line, though some pundits suggest that Guard fits his body type best. Slater may never be the biggest or longest dog in the fight, but he’s going to be the scrappiest, fightingest dog anywhere close to the neighborhood. He isn’t likely to be available when the Steelers pick in Round 1, but I will be doing my draft day DeCastro Dance if he falls far enough for the team to pull that trigger.

GUARD/TACKLE HYBRIDS FOR ROUND 2-3 CONSIDERATION

G/T Jackson Carman, Clemson. (Junior). 6’5”, 345 lbs. Carman played LT to protect Trevor Lawrence’s blind side all through college, and did the job well against all but elite and bendy pass rushers. Chase Young stole his breakfast in 2019, and then tossed the plate back in disdain. Draftniks worry that he may not have that extra gear to deal with NFL talent out on the edge despite his gargantuan size and his very good feet. This has led many pundits to project a move inside to Guard, but in the end it will come down to subtleties and internals that we outsiders will have a hard time pinning down.

CENTER/GUARD HYBRIDS FOR ROUND 2-3 CONSIDERATION

C/G Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma. (Senior). 6’5”, 316 lbs. The spiritual and physical core of an Oklahoma team that’s given the league a series of top OL picks for the past several years, Humphrey is a Center who’s more in the Mike Webster mold than a miracle athlete like Dawson or Pouncey. Smart, tough, and fully capable of playing Guard when he isn’t snapping the ball. A worthy heir to Pouncey, and a fine backup to all three interior line positions until that day arrives. ROUND 2 GRADE

All of those prospects would go a long way toward locking up the Steelers future on the interior offensive line. Their ultimate grade on our Steelers-specific board will depend in large part on what happens in free agency, but it’s safe to say that none of them with the possible exception of Georgia’s C/G Trey Hill is going to be available at 3:24. So what happens if the team manages to get into Round 3 without picking a Guard-capable prospect? It could happen easily enough. Heck, it may even be likely if the team picks a RB in the late 1st, or splits it’s first two picks among offense and defense as the F.O. tends to prefer. The answer is, Guard-hungry fans are likely to be disappointed.

This year’s class has a pretty significant gap between the top IOL talent and those who are likely to come off the board in Rounds 4-6. The Round 3-4 Tackles all fit the stereotype of long, lean athletes who may be able to start on the outside but lack position flexibility. The Round 3-4 Centers are similar; more mobile guys who lack the sand in the pants to hold up as more than emergency backups at Guard. I expect there to be more movement on the Board at this position than most others, but for the moment I can only offer these possibilities in the 4-5 range:

SOME POTENTIAL DAY 3 TARGETS (listed alphabetically)

G Jack Anderson, Texas Tech. (Senior). 6’5”, 320 lbs. A pure Guard from a spread offense, which means he’s used to pass blocking but needs training on how to get low and dig people out. Exceptional strength, grit, and a finisher’s mentality helped to make up for his limitations in college. In the pros? We’ll see. ROUND 4-6 GRADE

CONCLUSION

Guard doesn’t look like a particularly big Want at first glance, but it makes some sense for the right player at the right spot in the draft. The team could really use a hybrid T/G or C/G to cement its depth and future at two spots with a single pick, and the salary cap considerations could start to really matter from 2022 on. The targets cluster pretty heavily in the Round 2-3 range, with a seeming gap for Rounds 4 that would require real luck to get the right guy.

But with all that said, I emphasize again that these are very preliminary grades and the draft does strange things. Remember that the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade included more than just Pittsburgh’s 2020 1st-round selection. The Steelers having extra 4th- and 6th-round picks for the 2021 draft, in exchange for their native Round 5 pick. A Round 3 value with the pick at 4:11 wouldn’t be all that unusual for these interior line positions where prospects tend to fall anyway.