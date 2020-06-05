Early June 2020: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and I hope the weekend is off to a great start for all.

Well, the good news this week is that it looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers will start their 2020 training camp on time. The bad news is, however, that they will not be holding this year's training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. That certainly stinks on several levels, but I think most accepted that possibility several weeks ago. It is what it is. At least the Steelers have five preseason games this year and hopefully all of them remain scheduled.

We're probably a good six weeks away from Steelers training camp getting underway so that means a lot of dead time to fill with content.

1 – Below are links to the longest offensive plays of the regular season from the 1980s by year that I have posted so far. Which one of these eight are your favorite?

1987 – Malone To Thompson For 63 Yards Against Oilers

1986 – Brister To Sweeney For 58 Yards Against Bengals

1985 – Woodley To Sweeney For 69 Yards Against Cowboys

1984 – Woodley To Lipps For 80-Yard TD Against Chiefs

1983 – Stoudt To Hawthorne For 52 Yards Against Vikings

1982 – Bradshaw To Stallworth For 74-Yard TD Against Chiefs

1981 – Bradshaw To Malone For 90-Yard Record TD Against Seahawks

1980 – Stoudt To Bell For 72 Yards In Close Loss Against Browns

2 – Fair market value for Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward this offseason is likely between $16-$18M per year in new money. He is due to earn $9.5M in 2020. Will he sign a new contract prior to the start of the 2020 regular season?

3 – Rank these four quarterbacks that payed for the Steelers in the 1980s:

Bubby Brister

Cliff Stoudt

David Woodley

Mark Malone

4 – Of wide receiver Chase Claypool and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, which Steelers rookie are you most interested in watching play during the 2020 preseason?

5 – Rank theses Steelers offensive coordinators that have worked with Ben Roethlisberger from best to worst:

Bruce Arians

Ken Whisenhunt

Randy Fichtner

Todd Haley

Recap of 2020 Late May Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents believe the Steelers offense will spread the ball around in the passing attack. An equal number of respondents said that six Steelers players catching 30 or more passes was as likely as five players catching 40 or more passes. No one voted for three Steelers catching 60 or more. In 2019 four players had 40 or more receptions and six had 30 or more (Diontae Johnson led the team with 59). In 2018 (Ben Roethlisberger’s last full season) two players had more than 100 receptions. Four had 50 or more and six had 30 or more.

Question 2: 80% of respondents say JuJu Smith-Schuster is most likely to hit 1,000 yards receiving in 2020. Juju led the team with 1,426 receiving yards in 2018. Diontae Johnson had 680 receiving yards in 2019 which was second behind James Washington. I would love to see both hit 1500 in 2020 with JW chipping in another 800.

Question 3: Ben Roethlisberger will exceed 4125.5 total passing yards in 2020 according to 75% of Steelers Depot respondents. Ben averages 259.4 passing yards per game in his career. He should just exceed the threshold if he plays all 16 games and maintains his career average

Question 4: The consensus of Steelers Depot respondents is the Steelers going 2-2 in their four-game stretch against the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. Three respondents saw the Steelers sweeping the four games while none saw them shoutout.

Question 5: We ranked these four games from toughest to easiest:

Week 11 Jacksonville Jaguars (a lot of folks see the Jags tanking, but past history keeps them a thorn in the Steelers side)

Week 2 Denver Broncos (If this game were at Denver it would be on top. The Steelers are 5-13-1 all-time when playing at Denver. 6-7 at home)

Week 1 New York Giants (good test to open the season. Will Steelers continuity give them an advantage?)

Week 13 Washington Redskins (a new coach and a stronger defense, could we be underestimating the Burgundy and Gold?)