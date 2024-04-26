Depot After Dark: Fautanu Meets Cam, Steelers Mic’d Up, Ben And Pouncey

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 26.

Fautanu Meets Heyward

Cam Heyward might’ve been the first Pittsburgh Steeler new first-round pick Troy Fautanu met as he arrived in the city this morning. The Steelers’ Twitter account shared this photo of the two of them linking up.

Look who we ran into 😂 pic.twitter.com/RpYVdpW4Je — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 26, 2024

Heyward was getting into town after being at the draft in Detroit last night to announce the Fautanu selection. TE Pat Freiermuth will announce two of the team’s picks tonight.

Steelers Mic’d Up

The other day, we noted that Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Keeanu Benton, and Nick Herbig, attended Smackdown held in Pittsburgh. Turns out, they (or at least Heyward) was mic’d up for the event. If you’re a wrestling fan as Heyward clearly is, you’ll get a kick out of this segment.

Ben And Pouncey

A reunion for Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey, who evidently either planned or happened to run into each other at some event, along with Pouncey’s twin brother Mike.

A great photo of the trio as shared by Ben Roethlisberger’s official Twitter account.

Guardian Cap Change

Friday, the NFL announced a significant change though it might not be one immediately noticeable. But the NFL is allowing players to wear Guardian caps during regular-season games.

To reduce player risk and continue driving innovations in equipment technology, Guardian Caps have been authorized for in-game use this season. Hear more from @NFL Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills: https://t.co/PpqOBxEiHl pic.twitter.com/tXUlAaEDbR — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) April 26, 2024

Previously, they were only worn in practices while the NFL tested their effectiveness. Studies showed they reduced concussion rates, a point Mike Tomlin made and had all players (except for quarterbacks, who aren’t allowed to be hit) wear during the team’s past two training camps.

It’s unknown how many players will wear them during games. But they now have the option. Obviously, it’ll be easy to spot who elects to use them. But one reality is until they become more aesthetically pleasing, players may be reluctant, just in the way many opted not to wear thigh pads in practice until they became fashionable.