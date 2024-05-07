Depot After Dark: Burrow’s Back, Bell’s Next Fight, Brady Roast

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Burrow’s Back

The Cincinnati Bengals have their quarterback back. The team’s Twitter account shared a video of quarterback Joe Burrow throwing on Monday. Burrow is working his way back after suffering a season-ending elbow injury last season. Without Burrow, the team missed the playoffs.

HE IS SO BACK. pic.twitter.com/ZsZjzkZEmg — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 6, 2024

Burrow’s wearing a white compression sleeve on his injured right elbow, but he should be fully ready by training camp at the latest. Last year, Burrow threw for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions, bouncing back after a slow start before the injury ended his season in a Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jake Browning replaced him and held his own the rest of the year as the Bengals finished 9-8. Browning will back Burrow up this year.

Le’Veon Bell’s Next Fight

Though he teased a football return early in the offseason, Le’Veon Bell seems focused on his boxing career. Bell plugged his next fight, which will take place later this month, May 25th, in Houston, against Tristan Hamm. In a Monday Instagram story, Bell talked a little smack.

Like Bell, Hamm is relatively new to the boxing scene but looking to break into the sport. Bell has a career record of 1-1, losing to Uriah Hall in 2022 before beating Joel Morris in 2023. Bell also defeated Adrian Peterson in an exhibition match two years ago.

Tom Brady’s Roast

Netflix aired the live roast of Tom Brady last night, a three-hour segment where he took jabs from celebrities, athletes, and former teammates. One of the most memorable moments of the night came after Jeff Ross made a Robert Kraft/massage joke, prompting Brady to get off the couch and tell Ross, “Don’t say that shit again.” Brady seemed to take many of the jokes in stride and wasn’t “Will Smith angry” at Ross’ barb, but that one seemed to dig at him a little more than the others.

Take a listen. And, as you already know, some NSFW language going on here if you’re around a child/are a child.