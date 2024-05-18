Depot After Dark: Fautanu’s Food Search, Najee Speaks, Mike Logan Visits School

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 17.

Fautanu’s Food Search

In a new city, OT Troy Fautanu has two things on his mind: football and food. He put the call out on Twitter Thursday asking for good food spots in the area, and received plenty of responses.

Need some good food spots out here in Pittsburgh! — Troy Fautanu ™ (@tFautanu) May 16, 2024

If he lives up to his first round billing, there will be a Primanti Brothers sandwich named after him. That’s when you make it in this town.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Najee Speaks

Najee Harris spoke at a Alabama Boy Scouts luncheon, sharing his story growing up homeless but persevering, getting a scholarship to Alabama and making it in the NFL. Harris even brought an academic advisor from Alabama to the luncheon.

His story had an impact on at least one member, and probably many more.

Enjoying hearing Najee Harris @ohthatsNajee22 speak to the annual @1bsa Boy Scouts luncheon. Very inspiring guy. Spoke about how he was homeless in high school. One of 11 siblings. He invited his academic advisor from UA to attend today. #BoyScouts #Leadership @steelers pic.twitter.com/gTXUbKcme2 — John Roland (@jaroland74) May 16, 2024

Mike Logan Visits School

Former Pittsburgh Steelers S Mike Logan also spoke yesterday but to a different audience. Logan spoke at his son’s school, discussing his career and his Super Bowl win (something his son was very proud to hear).

Ive had a lot of appearance engagements but yesterday was arguably my biggest. My son Reign asked me 2 speak about my career w/the @steelers He gave me the best intro Ive ever received. He beamed w/pride as he announced Super Bowl Champion & my Dad! It had me emotional. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DI2VUqLwd2 — Mike Logan (@mlogan31) May 16, 2024

Logan played for the Steelers from 2001 to 2006, part of the team’s Super Bowl XL run. Looks like he’s winning on and off the field.