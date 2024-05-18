Article

Depot After Dark: Fautanu’s Food Search, Najee Speaks, Mike Logan Visits School

Posted on
Depot After Dark

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 17.

Fautanu’s Food Search

In a new city, OT Troy Fautanu has two things on his mind: football and food. He put the call out on Twitter Thursday asking for good food spots in the area, and received plenty of responses.

If he lives up to his first round billing, there will be a Primanti Brothers sandwich named after him. That’s when you make it in this town.

Najee Speaks

Najee Harris spoke at a Alabama Boy Scouts luncheon, sharing his story growing up homeless but persevering, getting a scholarship to Alabama and making it in the NFL. Harris even brought an academic advisor from Alabama to the luncheon.

His story had an impact on at least one member, and probably many more.

Mike Logan Visits School

Former Pittsburgh Steelers S Mike Logan also spoke yesterday but to a different audience. Logan spoke at his son’s school, discussing his career and his Super Bowl win (something his son was very proud to hear).

Logan played for the Steelers from 2001 to 2006, part of the team’s Super Bowl XL run. Looks like he’s winning on and off the field.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top