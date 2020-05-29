Late May 2020: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to all.

Well, I have been working on sound quality issues related to the podcast most of the afternoon and believe hope I have everything figured out now. Special thanks to Spencer Krick here in Vegas for the help he has provided.

Not much is going on this weekend but at least things appear to still be moving in the right direction when it comes to us getting sports back. It’s been a crazy few last several months.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night, the last one of May, and I hope to see several participate in the comments below.

Have a great and safe weekend and thanks to all who visited the site this past week.

Peace and love!

1 – Which is most likely to happen in 2020?

a) Six Steelers players catch 30 or more passes

b) Five Steelers players catch 40 or more passes

c) Four Steelers players catch 50 or more passes

d) Three Steelers players catch 60 or more passes

2 – Of Steelers wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, which one is most likely to hit 1,000 yards receiving in 2020?

3 – Over/under 4125.5 total passing yards for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 2020?

4 – What will the Steelers record be in their four-game stretch beginning in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens?

5 – Rank these four Steelers 2020 games from toughest to easiest:

Week 1 at New York Giants

Week 2 vs Denver Broncos

Week 11 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 13 vs Washington Redskins

Recap of 2020 Memorial Day Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents agree that the Steelers have an advantage this offseason due to many returning players plus a coaching staff that has been together. Some see the advantage as “huge” others see it at a lesser degree. The advantage may be greater than folks realize but its greatest impact should be at the start of the season. Of course, other teams have stayed relatively intact. Let us see how the Steelers stack up in the first four games.

Question 2: A narrow 53% majority of respondents did not like the proposed NFL rule change that included teams having a 4th and 15 option instead of attempting an onside kick. Steelers owner Art Rooney II and head coach Mike Tomlin agree. A Sports Illustrated article quoted him: “We really weren’t in favor of this one,” Rooney said. “I would say we’re open to thinking about whether there’s something we can do with the kickoff in a more traditional setting that might allow onside kicks to have a better chance of happening. But this one was just a little bit too much of a gimmick. Coach Tomlin and I just didn’t like the idea.”

Question 3: James Washington and Eric Ebron tied for which Steeler would have the most total receptions during the 2020 regular season. Respondents ranked James Conner next followed by Vance McDonald and rookie Chase Claypool.

Question 4: 67% of respondents believe rookie wide receiver will not play more than 60.5 offense snaps through the first four games of the 2020 regular season. Respondents see him having a bigger role on special teams and that he may gradually earn more offensive snaps as the season progresses. For comparison, Diontae Johnson played 66% of the Steelers offensive snaps last season. However, he played 129 of 234 Steelers offensive snaps in the first four games which equates to 55% of the total. His snap counts jumped up starting in the third game.

Question 5: If we cannot see Ben Roethlisberger behind center, Steelers Depot respondents settle for watching his facial hair grow. Ben’s beard earned comparisons to Yukon Cornelius and Grizzly Adams along with his bear Gentle Ben. His beard earned adjectives such as epic, cute and was described as a hobo beard. Did not know there was such a thing. Hopefully, we will all be more excited to see him playing in the 2020 regular season and beyond.