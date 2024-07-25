Panthers HC Sounds Like He Has Big Plans For Former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for CB Donte Jackson, they gave up more than they got, trading WR Diontae Johnson. A former Pro Bowler, Johnson is set up to be the featured target for the Carolina Panthers offense. They knew that when they traded for him—parting with a cornerback they were going to release.

But the Steelers got what they wanted, and the Panthers got what they wanted. Carolina head coach Dave Canales certainly sounds like he has some plans for Diontae Johnson. He talked about the former Steeler while addressing reporters yesterday, saying they are learning about the “special mover”.

Canales said he can tell that Bryce Young and Diontae Johnson are creating a bond. Said when they're not running plays, he sees Young talking to Johnson, getting to know each other. "Just learning the mover. Diontae's a special mover." — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 24, 2024

“I think that’s always a challenge. As we build our offense, we really try to feature someone, and for us right now, where’s Diontae Johnson at?”, Canales said. “We have our projections and we’re gonna move him around in formation, but the rest of the guys have to come alive as the coverages dictate”.

"As we build our offense, we really try to feature someone. And for us right now, 'where is Diontae Johnson at?'" – Dave Canales pic.twitter.com/s5fbolhbCi — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) July 24, 2024

When he asks where Johnson is, he is talking about the structure of the play. And really, that is the question that the defense should be asking. They plan for Johnson to be the player defenses have to account for or risk a big play.

The 2023 season was not a banner one for Johnson, who suffered a groin injury early in the third quarter of the opener. In 11 games, he finished the season with 51 receptions for 717 yards and five touchdowns. To his credit, he led the team in touchdown receptions with a quarterback allergic to throwing them.

While the Steelers now have George Pickens as their featured receiver, they built so much around Diontae Johnson. He was the guy who would get open effortlessly, opening things up for the rest of the offense. That is how the Panthers see him in their system.

“Tendencies are okay as long as you know you have them. The defense is gonna be looking for someone and that opens up everything else”, Canales said. “I think the patience of quarterbacks going through progressions, finding the next guy, the receivers, the tight ends will come alive after that”.

The Panthers still have 34-year-old Adam Thielen, who was their possession receiver last year. He caught over 100 passes, to his credit, for over 1,000 yards, but he is not the player he once was. The also used a first-round pick on Xavier Legette, who should contribute right away. But Diontae Johnson is the one who drives the scheme.