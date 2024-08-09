Carney: Five Key Roster Bubble Players To Watch In Steelers’ Preseason Opener

In just a few hours, Pittsburgh Steelers football will be back in our lives for good as the Steelers kick off the preseason with the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium at 7 p.m.

While some of the big-name players like Russell Wilson, T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick won’t play for the Steelers, we will still get the first look at Justin Fields in a Steelers uniform at Acrisure Stadium, not to mention members of the 2024 rookie class making their NFL debuts.

On top of that, we’ll get a look at the new Arthur Smith offense for the Steelers. Though it’s just the preseason, it will still be exciting to see Smith’s offense — albeit limited — in action.

Outside of those storylines, Friday night’s preseason opener will be key for a number of roster bubble players as they continue to battle for a potential spot on the 53-man roster.

Below are my five key roster bubble players to watch Friday night against the Texans.

1. OLB Kyron Johnson

After spending much of the 2023 season with the Steelers on the practice squad, seeing action in six games on the year and playing 100 special teams snaps, Johnson entered training camp with a real opportunity in front of him at the outside linebacker position, where the OLB4 role was there for the taking.

Johnson got off to a strong start but then suffered a hamstring injury and missed a few days. In the timeframe in which he was , the Steelers signed veteran Markus Golden at the position, creating an even bigger logjam. Johnson has the special teams abilities going for him, but never got a chance defensively for the Steelers.

He should see plenty of playing time in the preseason defensively, now that he’s recovered from his hamstring injury to get back on the practice field at training camp. He does a good job of shedding blocks and plays with a high motor, which should help him make some splash plays defensively in the preseason.

The former Kansas standout is behind Jeremiah Moon right now in the pecking order at OLB, but with his special teams abilities and the familiarity with the Steelers overall, he is still in the mix. He needs a big preseason to force his way onto the roster, starting Friday night against the Texans.

2. ILB Mark Robinson

Due to injuries last season, Mark Robinson had to take on a larger role defensively, which was much faster than anticipated. Robinson played 151 snaps for the Steelers and finished with 30 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack on the year. He played much better late in the season, especially in the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, recording a sack and helping force a fumble in a sloppy game.

But, he was a mess in coverage and really only profiles as a two-down linebacker and a special teams piece. He was fine on special teams last season, but with the new kickoff rules, the Steelers upgraded depth at the position, bringing in Tyler Matakevich a week before training camp.

That put Robinson behind the 8-ball at inside linebacker, where the Steelers could keep four or five linebackers, depending on the health of Cole Holcomb. Robinson needs a big preseason, and needs to get off to a fast start against the Texans, or he could be moved on from in a roster numbers crunch.

Expect to see a handful of hard hits and loud pops from Robinson on Friday night, but he needs to show more splash overall and an ability to handle himself in coverage.

3. RB Jonathan Ward

With veteran running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson still shelved due to a hamstring injury, the door of opportunity is open for a player like Jonathan Ward at the running back position. Obviously, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are set in stone a the running back position for the 2024 season. Behind them though? Major unknowns.

That’s where Ward could come into play. He earned a contract during rookie minicamp as a tryout player, and has impressed in his short time. He’s received a ton of work in training camp so far, with Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora charting him for 18 carries for 63 yards, adding another three receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown through the air.

He’s a guy that has plenty of experience in the NFL, too, playing in 42 games to date, though he has just 17 carries. He has return abilities and special teams reps under his belt in his career, too, which could have him being a viable option to replace Patterson, at least early in the season.

Ward has worked with the kickoff return unit early in training camp, too, so he should see plenty of opportunities on special teams and in the backfield against the Texans.

4. FB Jack Colletto

Everybody’s favorite fullback, Jack Colletto, has a chance to really impress in the preseason, not only as a true fullback in Arthur Smith’s offense, but on special teams as well under coordinator Danny Smith.

So far in training camp Colletto has made an impact as a leader blocker, earning praise from running back Jaylen Warren. He’s also turned some heads in 1v1 receiving drills, hauling in some passes down the field in impressive fashion. He has great versatility dating back to his time in college at Oregon State, where he won the Paul Hornung Award, so wearing multiple hats in the NFL shouldn’t be too tall of a task for him.

He’s going to need to have an impact in the run game as a lead blocker, and is going to need to make some plays on special teams when given the opportunity. There’s a lot of buzz around him as the FB answer for the Steelers so far in training camp. He needs to prove it on the big stage now.

5. OT Dylan Cook/OL Spencer Anderson

I cheated here with the last one, going with two players, but they are both offensive linemen that are largely on the roster bubble right now, right or wrong.

Both Dylan Cook and Spencer Anderson stuck on the 53-man roster all year last year for the Steelers after strong training camps and impressive preseasons. But, the Steelers added to the trenches this offseason with the addition of three rookie linemen, all three of whom will make the roster.

Therefore, it could be a significant roster crunch in the trenches offensively.

Right now, Cook profiles as the fourth offensive tackle, while Anderson is in a battle with rookie Mason McCormick to remain that versatile swing interior offensive lineman. In my last 53-man roster prediction I found a way to keep both, giving the Steelers 10 offensive linemen, but I did that without keeping a fullback, sticking with just three running backs and only five receivers.

It was tough, but doable.

For that to happen for the Steelers at the end of the preseason, Cook and Anderson need to put together strong preseasons once again. Both have been quiet, but fine in training camp. We need to see some flashes from both of them in the preseason.