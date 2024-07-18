Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Sleepers: OL Spencer Anderson

A mini-series to preview the Pittsburgh Steelers’ upcoming training camp. This will highlight potential sleepers we’ll identify during the 16 camp practices and three preseason games.

Steelers Training Camp Sleeper – OL Spencer Anderson

On the downside, second-year offensive lineman Spencer Anderson has a tougher path to making the 53-man roster than he did a year ago. The Steelers’ offensive line is stronger in starters and depth and it’d doubtful they’ll trade two linemen the way they did Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green a season ago. As things stand today, Anderson is the 10th lineman for a team likely to keep just nine.

Still, Anderson is a forgotten man up front. Much of the discussion is about the team’s rookies, Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier, the higher-pedigree Broderick Jones, and what happens to Dan Moore Jr. (start? bench? trade?). Even with an “easier” path, a seventh rounder like Anderson did well to make and stick on the 53 all last season. In camp, he displayed his versatility lining up all over.

We gave him a B-minus camp grade and overall offered a positive assessment.

“He’s athletic, has good feet, and mirrors inside rushes well. His play strength is okay, just average, but he’s cerebral enough to play all five spots in camp. Center came last and had its rough edges, one time going full B.J. Finney not snapping the ball as everyone else around him moved. To play all five spots, sometimes during the same team period, requires a high football IQ and Anderson has it.”

Spring reporting this year suggested that Anderson has settled into playing guard. But once injuries and rest days happen in camp, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Anderson float around and continue playing different positions.

Viewing Anderson through the sleeper lens of “player not discussed much who has a good camp,” he could fit that bill. And all it’ll take is one injury, one disappointment (what if Mason McCormick or Dylan Cook struggles?) or one surprise (again, could Moore get traded?) that opens up a path for Anderson to make the team again. Even if the Steelers keeps him at right guard, they know he’s capable of shuffling around. That will increase his value and odds of sticking. At worst, Anderson could become a valuable asset off the practice squad, able to be elevated whenever needed.