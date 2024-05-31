Mark Robinson Focused On ‘Competing And Playing’, Knows Things ‘Will Fall Into Place’

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent a seventh-round pick on ILB Mark Robinson in the 2022 NFL Draft, but through two seasons, the team has shown little faith in Robinson to handle more than a depth role. When injuries struck at the linebacker position last year, the team relied on veterans like Mykal Walker and even signed Blake Martinez instead of entrusting Robinson with a larger role. This offseason, the Steelers signed Patrick Queen and drafted linebacker Payton Wilson, which leaves Robinson in limbo when it comes to his role on the defense.

But Robinson isn’t focusing on where he stands relative to the other inside linebackers, telling TribLive’s Chris Adamski he’s just focusing on playing and “things will fall into place.”

“For me, it’s just about competing and playing,” Robinson said via Adamski. “I worry about playing, and everyone else can see what they can do, and things will fall into place.”

Right now, Robinson would likely be fourth on the depth chart, and he’d fall to fifth after Cole Holcomb fully recovers from his knee injury. He’s likely behind Queen, Elandon Roberts and Wilson, and he is a potential cut candidate when the team has to trim its roster down to 53 guys. So far, Robinson has played just 195 defensive snaps in 21 games and four starts, registering 39 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Robinson can bring some pop and lays the lumber when he can, but he’s inconsistent in coverage and the team just hasn’t shown faith in him to be a regular contributor. Robinson could certainly secure a spot on the team if he shows some growth this offseason, and he does have some experience under his belt and knows what the team needs to see from him. If he can figure it out and play more consistently, he’s an intriguing depth piece at the very least.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Holcomb, Robinson should be on the team unless the Steelers make another inside linebacker addition later in the summer. They did add Kwon Alexander in training camp last season, and Alexander could always circle back if the team is comfortable with where he is in his recovery from a torn Achilles. If that happens though, it would likely mean that Robinson hasn’t done enough to impress the coaching staff and front office and could signal the end of his time in Pittsburgh.

It’s no doubt going to be an important summer for Robinson, but his mindset seems to be good. As long as he goes out and competes and plays some of his best football, he should continue to have a spot on the roster.