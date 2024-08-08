RB Jonathan Ward Running His Way To Practice Squad Spot

Though it’s hardly one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top camp storylines, a news cycle dominated by all things Brandon Aiyuk, there is a fight to be next man up at running back. Not for the starter, backup or probably even a place on the 53-man roster, but the practice squad, where one injury can create an elevation and opportunity.

As things stand heading into the preseason opener, RB Jonathan Ward sits in the driver’s seat.

Entering camp, the running back fight behind Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and the still-rehabbing Cordarrelle Patterson was completely jumbled up. Two veteran backs in Ward and La’Mical Perine, two young bucks in Aaron Shampklin and Daijun Edwards. While far from decided, Ward has created space between the rest of the pack. He signed after impressing during rookie minicamp and has been on the upward swing since.

He’s often the first running back in team periods after Harris and Warren. Per our latest camp stats, Ward was second on the team in carries through 10 practices, his 18 carries more than Perine (16), Shampklin (12), and well ahead of Edwards (2).

Ward made a statement run immediately after. During Tuesday’s practice in a live tackling session, he busted off an 80-yard touchdown run down the right sideline, flashing speed in the third level to run away from two defensive backs on the way to the end zone.

Without a Combine invite, the COVID pandemic prevented him from running a 40 at his Central Michigan Pro Day. But based on that run, it’s safe to say Ward has the wheels.

He’s more than fast, too. Critically, Ward’s special teams value gives him a leg up. That’s been his main role in the NFL since 2020, logging 553 career snaps there. Per Pro Football Focus, it’s come on a mix of units, Ward working on the kick and punt coverage and return teams. He’s carried that into Pittsburgh, getting looks as a kick returner and even impressing in gunner reps during the Friday Night Lights practice. Ward’s also served as a backup wing on the punt coverage team.

In-stadium action will still prove key. But Ward has stood out. He could be the first to see the field after Harris and Warren exit, and they probably won’t play too long in the exhibition opener. Others will get their chance, but Ward enters Game 1 with the advantage.