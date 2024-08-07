Steelers Will Rest Seven Veterans In Preseason Opener

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in a pre-game press conference on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers will rest seven veterans during their preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Tomlin said Isaac Seumalo and Russell Wilson won’t play on the offensive side of the ball, while Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Patrick Queen won’t play on the defensive side of the ball.

“Isaac on the offensive line, Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith along the defensive front,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com. “We’ll get those guys ready to play. Those guys are veteran guys. They know what they’re doing. I don’t have any intentions of playing them in this game.”

Tomlin said it provides a good opportunity for younger guys to get some reps.

“Equally as important, it’s just gonna provide additional opportunity for others that I know less about and maybe need more runway from a preparation standpoint.

“Russ Wilson, Minkah, Patrick Queen,” Tomlin said about who else won’t play, mentioning minor training camp injuries that are keeping them out right now.

With Wilson not playing, Tomlin said Justin Fields will start at quarterback and play “a few series.” It’s not a surprise that Pittsburgh isn’t playing Wilson in their preseason opener, as he’s been limited throughout training camp, although he did get his most work in during yesterday’s practice. Tomlin also said he’s not worried about Wilson not getting as much work in with the first-team offense.

Tomlin said that Queen and Fitzpatrick have “minor day-to-day things,” and because both are established, they’ll get Friday off instead of playing through what they’re dealing with.

Highsmith suffered a groin injury in practice yesterday, but as a veteran player who’s established himself in the league, it’s also not a huge surprise he won’t play. Queen also suffered a minor ankle injury, and out of caution, it makes sense to hold him out as well. Heyward, Watt, Seumalo, and Fitzpatrick have gotten various rest days or had limited participation throughout training camp as established veteran players, and the Steelers will rest them while getting a look at some younger players.

Tomlin didn’t say anything about some of the players who have missed time in training camp due to health-related reasons, such as rookie WR Roman Wilson, although it’s a safe assumption that he won’t play on Friday night. Other guys who have been dealing with injuries include OLB Kyron Johnson, although he returned yesterday, CB Grayland Arnold, and TE Rodney Williams.

LB Tyler Murray, S Nate Meadors, and DL DeMarvin Leal also suffered injuries in practice on Tuesday, and their status going forward and for the game on Friday is currently unknown.

Pittsburgh will likely give its starters additional reps throughout the preseason, but it’s not surprising that they’ll rest some guys for the opener. Houston is planning on playing its first-team offense, so the Steelers will get a look at C.J. Stroud, who torched them for 306 yards and two touchdowns last season.