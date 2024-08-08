Warren: Steelers FB Jack Colletto ‘Willing To Go In And Hit And Do The Dirty Work’

The Pittsburgh Steelers and running the football are synonymous. And in 2024, the fullback position could be a big factor. That’s what former Steelers lineman and current broadcaster Craig Wolfley thinks. That could mean a big role for FB Jack Colletto, who joined the Steelers’ practice squad in October 2023. But what does the former college running back and linebacker bring?

“Physicality,” RB Jaylen Warren said after training camp practice on Thursday per video from Steelers.com. “You can see that on tape. And can’t wait for him to do it to another team… Especially someone like that who’s willing to go in and hit and do the dirty work for us? Yeah, makes our job easier.”

Does that mean that Colletto will be playing every down? Absolutely not. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith spoke about how the fullback position has to fit into the game plan and the overall roster construction. Colletto has to prove himself a willing and able special teamer and not just a fullback.

And the usage of Colletto or any other fullback will be dictated by the game plan for that week. It’s refreshing to hear that Smith will have a different game plan for each opponent rather than trying to do the exact same thing every week. Smith has used a fullback more than other teams during the course of his play-calling career. In Atlanta, Falcons FB Keith Smith played at least 20 percent of the offensive snaps each season but logged only 23 touches in that span. He was truly blocking in Atlanta.

That could translate into plenty of opportunities for Colletto if he makes the 53-man roster. Smith and the Steelers love to run the ball. And Smith isn’t afraid to use a real fullback to make that happen.

As for Colletto himself, it sounds like Warren is a big fan. Having an extra blocker in front of him could mean even more space before contact with a defender. Warren posted 5.3 yards per carry in 2023, a 0.4-yard improvement over his rookie season. But his yards before contact per carry dipped to 2.9 in 2023 from 3.1 in 2022. A bump in that number could mean Warren has an even bigger year in 2024.

Plus, I’m sure that Warren probably enjoys the view of a fullback like Colletto leveling a defender to open a hole. Who wouldn’t as a running back?