Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2021 Rookies Third Year Recap

TRACKING 2021 STEELERS DRAFT CLASS

The 2021 Steelers draft class completed their third season. Time to see how Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, and former Steeler Kendrick Green stacked up against their draft-class contemporaries. I’ll also comment on the rest of the class.

Here is the link to their second-year recap if you want to compare the statistical change from last season.

All statistics are extracted from the Pro Football Reference (PFR) unless otherwise noted. Linemen sacks come from Pro Football Focus (PFF). Here is how the Steelers top three 2021 draft picks stack up statistically against their contemporaries after one regular season of play:

RUNNING BACK

RUSHING RECEIVING ALL Name G Snaps ATT Yards Suc% Y/G TGT REC Yards Suc% Y/G Touch TOT YDS Pts Najee Harris 51 2312 834 3269 47.2 64.1 185 144 866 49.2 17.0 978 4135 168 Travis Etienne 34 1525 487 2133 46.6 62.7 118 93 792 47.5 23.3 580 2925 108 Javonte Williams 37 1186 467 1881 43.9 50.8 133 106 620 41.4 16.8 573 2501 76 Trey Sermon 25 223 78 346 52.6 13.8 10 6 39 30.0 1.6 84 385 6

All statistics pulled from the PFR.

Synopsis of each player:

Najee Harris (First/24th overall): Najee Harris played in all 51 regular season games the past three seasons. His touches declined from 381 in his rookie year to 284 last year. But he remains effective, getting spelled by Jaylen Warren. He gained over 1000 rushing yards for the third time. Plus, he added eight more touchdowns to the 20 from his first seasons. Najee is a strong runner. He’s broken 81 tackles over three seasons. In 2022, against Baltimore in a must-win game in week 17, he gained 111 yards against the Ravens’ very tough run defense. Najee then caught a 10-yard touchdown pass to notch a come-from-behind victory in Baltimore. He leads this group in most categories. He has not received many post-season accolades after being on the PFWA All-Rookie team and Pro Bowl alternate.

In 2023, Najee scored the go-ahead touchdown and then the winning touchdown, along with 122 rushing yards, in a 30-23 win over Seattle. The next week, in the season finale, he scored the first touchdown and put up 112 rushing yards against Baltimore to lock up a playoff spot. His effectiveness as a receiver declined under Matt Canada. But overall, he has been a solid back for the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh declined to offer him the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. So, he will be a free agent at the end of 2024 unless he signs a new contract before next season.

Travis Etienne (First/25th overall): Travis Etienne produced a strong sophomore season after missing his rookie year with a foot injury. Etienne gained 1,441 total yards, including six games with over 100 rushing yards. He ranked ninth in the NFL with 1,125 rushing yards and a strong 5.1 yards per carry. In the playoffs, Etienne converted a fourth and one with a 25-yard run.

That play took Jacksonville into field goal range from the 41-yard line for the game-winning field goal to beat the Chargers 31-30. Etienne played well in the loss to the Chiefs, scoring a touchdown to bring the Jaguars within 20-17 of the Kansas City Chiefs. Etienne had only two 100-yard games in 2023. But he went over one thousand yards rushing for the second straight year. Plus, Travis scored 11 touchdowns on the ground. He added 58 catches for 476 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Travis Etienne trails Najee Harris in most categories except for his 23.3 receiving yards per game. Of course, he’s played one less year due to his lost rookie season. Jacksonville exercised the fifth-year option in April. So, Etienne is set to make $6,143,000 in 2025.

Javonte Williams (Second/35th overall): Javonte Williams suffered a huge setback in 2022 after a promising rookie season. In 2021, he led Denver Bronco running backs in carries with Melvin Gordon but had 551 to Gordon’s 519. His 1,219 total yards and seven touchdowns led to PFWA naming him to the 2021 All-rookie team with Najee Harris. In 2022, Williams started the first four games, gaining 280 yards from scrimmage. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL and LCL and faced a long rehabilitation. Williams bounced back in 2023. He played all but one game while starting 13. He gained 774 yards on 217 carries. Plus, he added 48 receptions for 228 receiving yards. The Broncos are looking for him to have a big year in 2024, two years after his knee injury.

Trey Sermon (Third/88th overall): Trey Sermon stepped backward in his second year in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers waived Sermon at the start of the 2022 season after using him sparingly in his rookie season. The Philadelphia Eagles signed Trey Sermon in September. But Sermon played in just two regular season games. He got just eight offensive snaps with Philadelphia in the regular season.

The Eagles carried him as a healthy scratch most of the season and the playoffs. Indianapolis picked him up in 2023, and Sermon played 14 games for the Colts. He had 35 carries for 160 yards. The Colts signed Sermon to a new contract in March as a backup to Jonathan Taylor. The one bright spot is his 52.6 percent successful running plays, which tops the group. He’s last in almost every other category.

Running Back Summary

After his rookie season, many pundits raised concern about Najee’s workload, I said, “we will see if the Steelers use another running back to ease his workload.” The emergence of Jaylen Warren helped Najee remain effective while getting fewer touches. A nice one-two running back punch. He may not be a breakaway runner, but he can batter a team in long offensive drives. Najee remains atop this small pack of running backs.

Travis Etienne returned from missing his rookie season for two seasons of solid performances, including production in the postseason. Javonte Williams bounced back from knee surgery for a solid 2023. And Trey Sermon is lagging far behind. Najee may become a free agent. If the Steelers lose him after a strong year in 2024 in Arthur Smith’s offense, some may question the wisdom of not using the fifth-year extension.

TIGHT END

Name G Snaps D/ST TGTs RECs Yds Suc% Y/R Y/G Catch % Drop% Pts Kyle Pitts 44 1936/0 259 149 2049 49.4 13.8 46.6 57.5 5.0 36 Pat Freiermuth 44 1900/97 224 155 1537 53.1 9.9 34.9 69.2 2.7 70 Hunter Long 20 238/85 3 1 8 33.3 8.0 0.4 33.3 0.0 0 Tommy Tremble 49 1585/654 99 62 548 44.4 8.8 11.2 62.6 3.0 50 Tre McKitty 34 844/110 26 16 117 34.6 7.3 3.4 61.5 7.7 0

All statistics pulled from the PFR.

Synopsis of each player:

Pat Freiermuth (Second/55th overall): Pat Freiermuth played 32 games the past two seasons despite multiple concussions. But he missed five games in 2023 due to a hamstring injury. In 2021, he had 60 receptions for 497 yards. Then in 2022, he caught 63 passes for 732 yards. That’s three more receptions with 235 more yards. Freiermuth made himself an available target for his quarterbacks. He stretched the field a bit. But in 2023, with one exception, he saw no more than three targets per game. Freiermuth caught nine of 11 targets for 120 yards, including picking up a key third down conversion on a scoring drive in a tight 16-10 win over the Bengals.

He leads the group in receptions, catch percentage, successful play rate, and points scored. However, his scoring dipped in 2022 and 2023, with only two touchdowns each season compared to seven in his rookie year. The transition from Matt Canada to Arthur Smith at offensive coordinator could rejuvenate his production.

Kyle Pitts (First/4th overall): Kyle Pitts was building on his rookie Pro Bowl year when he hurt his knee in week 11. That injury knocked him out for the season. His receptions dropped from 68 in 2021 to 28 in 2022. Likewise, his receiving yards plummeted from 1026 to 356. And he added just two touchdowns, giving him three over two seasons. But Pitts bounced back in 2023. He caught 53 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns. He leads the group with 2,049 receiving yards, 13.8 yards per reception, and 46.6 receiving yards per game.

Atlanta exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract in April.

Hunter Long (Third/81st overall): Hunter Long was buried on the Miami Dolphins depth chart. He played just 183 offensive snaps in two seasons and got zero targets in 2022. Miami traded Long to the Rams in March 2023. But he went to a team with Tyler Higbee and hurt his thigh, causing Long to miss the first nine games on injured reserve. He played just 55 snaps in four games with no targets.

He may get an opportunity to play early this season since Tyler Higbee may not be ready to play. But Hunter Long appears to be a number three tight end.

Tommy Tremble (Third/83rd overall): Tommy Tremble nearly duplicated his rookie year statistics in 2022. He did catch one more touchdown on three fewer targets. In 2023, Tremble had a new coaching staff and quarterback in his third year. His output was similar to his first two seasons: 19 receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns. He is in the middle of this group in most areas. But his 50 points scored and 62.6 percent catch rate is second. A steady, if not prolific, contributor.

Second-year head coach Dave Canales believes Tremble can play a pivotal role in the Panther’s offense in 2024. We’ll see if he breaks out in the final year of his rookie contract.

Tre’ McKitty (Third/97th overall): In 2022, the Los Angeles Chargers played McKitty in all 17 games compared to just 11 his rookie year. But used primarily as a blocking back. He caught 10 of 18 passes for 72 yards. Less receptions and receiving yards than fellow tight end Donald Parham who got six fewer targets. His 7.7 drop percentage is the highest of the group and includes a dropped touchdown pass in a 22-16 loss to the 49ers in 2022.

McKitty appeared in six games with no targets in 2023. The Chargers released him, and he was picked up by the Buffalo Bills practice squad. He did not appear in a game in a Bills uniform in 2023. McKitty will be challenged to make the Bills 53-man roster, and barring injury to players ahead of him is a likely candidate for their practice squad to start the season.

Tight End Summary

Pat Freiermuth is the top tight end in this group over Kyle Pitts. He is ahead of Pitts in scoring, successful reception rate, and catch percentage. Pitts is a strong second with more yards per catch, total receiving yards, and receiving yards per game. Tommy Tremble outranks the three third-round players. McKitty and Long may have trouble getting onto a 53-man roster.

This year, we will see if Arthur Smith rejuvenates Freiermuth’s role in the offense. Freiermuth could develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end if his blocking improves and he stays healthy.

CENTER

Name G GS O/ST Snaps Hold False Start Other Declined or offset Total Penalty Sacks Allowed Snaps per Penalty Snaps per Sack Landon Dickerson 47 46 3001/210 9 9 7 2 25 6 120.0 500.2 Josh Myers 40 40 2473/116 4 2 0 1 6 8 412.2 309.1 Creed Humphrey 51 51 3413/249 10 2 2 5 14 5 243.8 682.6 Kendrick Green 19 18 1185/20 5 0 2 2 7 3 169.3 395.0 Robert Hainsey 43 34 2308/35 2 3 1 2 6 4 384.7 577.0 Quinn Meinerz 45 39 2412/147 2 4 2 0 8 8 301.5 301.5 Drew Dalman 48 31 2053/64 5 1 2 4 8 2 256.6 1026.5

Statistics pulled from the PFR, but sacks allowed from PFF.

Synopsis of each player:

Kendrick Green (Third/87th overall): In 2021, Kendrick Green played the first 15 games as the Steelers starting center. Then, he hurt his ankle and did not appear in the final two games or the playoffs. Green was susceptible to the bull rush during the season and often ended up on the ground. He committed eight penalties and gave up three sacks in 977 offensive snaps. While Green demonstrated athleticism and the ability to reach the next level in blocking, those flashes were too infrequent. Green competed with Kevin Dotson at left guard in the preseason. But Green did not play a single snap in 2022, a healthy scratch the entire season.

Pittsburgh traded Green to the Houston Texans. He became a starting guard and started three of four games in 2023. But he tore his meniscus in the game against the Steelers and went on injured reserve. Green is back in camp and said, “I feel great. I’m ready to get after it.” Kendrick will compete with Kenyon Green for the starting left guard position in 2024. Best of luck!

Landon Dickerson (Second/32nd overall): Landon Dickerson is a former Rimington Trophy winner as the best center in college football. The Philadelphia Eagles shifted Dickerson to left guard. Jason Kelce remained the starting center in his eleventh year. Dickerson played 95% of the snaps in the 14 games he played his rookie year. In 2022, he started all 17 games playing 93% of the Eagles snaps. An aggressive lineman, he’s drawn 25 flags. But that has not stymied the Eagles offense. But it is an area of concern since that is a penalty once every 120 snaps – far more frequent than the rest of the group. Pro Football Focus assigned the blame for six sacks to Dickerson. Once every 500.2 sacks. That’s right in the middle of the group.

Nevertheless, Dickerson is now a two-time Pro Bowler. In March, Dickerson signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension with the Eagles, making him the highest-paid guard. It will be interesting to see if Dickerson ever switches to center now that five-time All-Pro Jason Kelce has retired.

Josh Myers (Second/62nd overall): Josh Myers started the first four games at center, playing every single offensive snap his rookie year. But injuries forced him to miss ten of the remaining games. He then started in the Packers 2021 playoff game, playing all 56 offensive snaps as the starting center. In 2022 and 2023, Myers started all 34 regular season games and missed just 7 offensive snaps. However, in 2023, he gave up five sacks compared to three in 2022. That ranked him 20th out of 35 centers after finishing sixth in pass-blocking efficiency the year before. In the group, he’s tied for last with 8 sacks given up. And giving up a sack every 309 snaps is the second most frequency. An athletic center, he could be a linchpin if he improves his pass-blocking in the final year of his rookie contract.

Creed Humphrey (Second/63rd overall): Creed Humphrey started every game as the Kansas City Chiefs center for the past three years. He’s played 98 percent of the snaps in the games he played and every snap in their ten playoff games. The PFF named him first-team All-Pro in 2021 and 2023. A PFWA All-Rookie team member in 2021. AP named him second-team All-Pro, and Humphrey was elected to the 2022 and 2023 Pro Bowl teams. He’s allowed five sacks. But has the second least frequency, just giving up a sack every 682.6 snaps. He’s also rated as a ferocious run-blocker. Humphrey is off to an extraordinarily strong start to his NFL career.

Robert Hainsey (Third/95th overall): Robert Hainsey saw action in nine games and two playoff games during his rookie year. Tampa Bay shifted him around to all five offensive line positions in training camp due to his versatility. As a backup, Hainsey played just 31 offensive and 25 special team snaps in 2021. However, when Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was injured on the second day of training camp, Hainsey became the starting center in his second season. He started all 17 games, playing 100% of Tampa’s offensive snaps until the final game. PFF graded Hainsey’s blocking 66.6 overall, with a 72.6 pass and 60.9 run-blocking grades. He had just two penalties all year. But he missed the playoff game against Dallas due to a hamstring injury suffered in the season finale.

However, Hainsey regressed in 2023. He allowed 13 more quarterback pressures than he did the previous season. Tampa Bay selected center Graham Barton in the first round. So, it is likely Hainsey will be moved back to tackle for the 2024 season. Still, he ranked third with a sack allowed every 577 snaps. But a more natural position may benefit the versatile lineman eventually.

Quinn Meinerz (Third/98th overall): Quinn Meinerz originally projected to play center after Denver Broncos drafted him. But in 2021, he started at left guard in the Bronco’s week four game against the Baltimore Ravens due to injuries. Then in week nine, starting guard Graham Glasgow went on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Meinerz finished the game and played right guard in his place. A raw, powerful lineman out of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Meinerz showed inconsistency but evident talent. In 2022, he played right guard, starting 13 games. He worked out at center early in the season when backup center Graham Glasgow was injured.

In 2023, he started all 17 games and has established himself as the Broncos starting right guard. Coach Sean Payton said, “I thought he had a really good year …. Certainly, he’s a powerful, sticky run blocker. He does a lot of things extremely well. I think he loves it. He loves the process, which is half the battle. So, I love that he’s our right guard.” However, one area in which he lags is his sack given-up rate. In three seasons, his 301.5 snaps per sack is the most frequent among the group.

Drew Dalman (Fourth/114th overall): Drew Dalman played back-up center and right guard in 2021. He appeared in all 17 games, playing 61 special team snaps. From just 68 offensive snaps as a rookie, Dalman emerged as the full-time starting center in 2022. He played 100% of the Atlanta Falcons snaps on offense. Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him 65.9 overall with 55.1 pass block and 69.5 run block grades. He helped propel an offensive line in which PFF ranked 28 in the preseason to number five by season’s end.

In 2023, Dalman started 14 games, missing three due to injury. But he has emerged as a leader of the Atlanta offensive line. New Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is impressed; “Drew Dalman is a psychopath, and you love that about him,” Morris said. “He’s got two options in life: either be a good center or man, you’ll be worried about him.” Dalman has an astounding 1026.5 snaps per sack given up. Easily the best in the group. He is the best value as a fourth-round pick.

Center Summary

Just four of seven of these linemen played center in 2023, with Hainsey scheduled to transition back to tackle in 2024. But I rank them as follows: Creed Humphrey heads the group, with guard Landon Dickerson just behind. Drew Dalman has emerged as a starting center in Atlanta. And has given up just two sacks. Then Hainsey who may move to tackle after two seasons at center. Josh Meyers is ahead of Quinn Meinerz due to more snaps played before giving up a sack. Former Steelers Kendrick Green is in last. But he had won a starting job before getting hurt and lost for the season.

Not a lot of statistics are maintained for offensive linemen. I’m not convinced that PFF blocking grades are consistent enough for comparison purposes. But I’ve calculated snaps and penalties per snap to show how these linemen stack up against each other. But so much depends on the movement of the entire line.

Day Three Selections

Pittsburgh drafted Texas A&M teammates offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and ILB Buddy Johnson in the fourth round. Dan Moore started 49 games as left tackle over the past three seasons. He was an anchor for the five Steelers linemen that started all 17 games together in 2022. He’s drawn 17 penalty flags and given up 22 sacks, according to PFF. His 145 snaps per sack are way too frequent. But he must compete with first-round pick Troy Fautanu for the right tackle position.

On the other hand, Buddy Johnson played in just four games mainly on special teams his rookie season. The Steelers placed Johnson on injured reserve late in the season. He did not make the Steelers roster in 2022. In 2022, he spent time on the 49ers and Houston Texans practice squads. But did not play a snap. In 2023, he started on the Bears roster but was waived injured. Dallas picked him up, and he played in two games with eight defensive and 86 special team snaps. He remains on the Cowboys 90-man roster this summer.

Kevin Colbert surprised many by trading a 2022 draft pick to snag Isaiahh Loudermilk in the fifth round. As a rookie, Loudermilk played in 15 games, including the playoff game. He picked up snaps steadily during the season, appearing in 24.7 percent of the Steelers total defensive snaps. In 288 defensive snaps, he recorded 23 tackles with one sack. Plus, he broke up three passes at the line of scrimmage using his long frame. His playing reduced in 2022, with DeMarvin Leal playing ahead of him. But he played in 11 games, starting three. In 2023, his playing time edged upward. He appeared in 16 games with 181 defensive and 82 special teams snaps. More than 2022. He will be fighting Leal for a roster spot in 2024.

Rounds Six and Seven

Pittsburgh picked up Miami linebacker Quincy Roche in the sixth round. But the New York Giants signed him off waivers. There, Roche played 17 games with over 400 defensive snaps, mostly in his rookie year. Roche played three more games for the Giants before his release in 2023. Quincy got another shot with the Steelers as he signed a futures contract for 2023 but did not make the roster. In the seventh round, Pittsburgh picked up Oklahoma DB Tre Norwood. Many considered it a steal so late in the draft. Norwood played defensive and special teams snaps in 32 games in his first two seasons. One of the slot options, Norwood had 61 combined tackles and defended four passes with one interception. But he did not make the roster in 2023. He spent a month on the 49ers practice squad with no game appearances.

The Steeler’s final pick, Pressley Harvin III, beat out veteran punter Jordan Berry. He made the PFWA all-rookie team in 2021. Harvin showed inconsistency with short punts on wide-open fields. He ranked 28th in punting average in 2022. But improved his consistency in the second half of 2022. He also corralled some wild snaps to save field goal attempts. Harvin delivered another erratic performance in 2023. Pittsburgh released him in February and has moved on.

Conclusion

The Steelers drafted nine players in the 2021 draft. The draft produced a starting running back, tight end, and left tackle. However, Dan Moore will have to fight to start at right tackle. On defense a rotational lineman that must compete to stay on the roster in 2024. Harvin, an inconsistent punter, was released at the end of the season. Kendrick Green became a starting guard in Houston but was hurt in the game against the Steelers. Overall, not a great draft. But do have some contributing pieces.

I’ll check back to recap their fourth year of play at the end of the 2024 season.

