Mark Gilbert, Buddy Johnson Work Out For NFL Teams On Monday

Two former Pittsburgh Steelers worked out with NFL teams today, as former fourth-round pick LB Buddy Johnson worked out with the Chicago Bears, while CB Mark Gilbert worked out with the Denver Broncos. The news was reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

#Broncos worked out Mark Gilbert — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 24, 2023

Gilbert is the hotter name at the moment despite being undrafted out of Duke in 2021. Gilbert never logged an official snap with the Steelers but has been on and off the team’s practice squad in recent years. In ‘21, he got a shot in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, playing in eight games.

The cousin of Darrelle Revis had an impressive 2023 season for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, picking off four passes and making 32 tackles for one of the league’s best defenses. Denver will give him a look to upgrade its cornerback depth under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

#Bears worked out B.J. Bello, Victor Bolden, Roger Carter Jr., Isaiah Ford (being signed, per a league source), Buddy Johnson, Jared Pinkney, Lachlan Pitts, Trey Quinn, Khalan Tholson, Isaiah Zuber — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 24, 2023

Johnson, a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2021 out of Texas A&M, bounced between the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans practice squad last season. He played just four games with the Steelers, logging two tackles in his NFL career. He’s likely looking for one last shot in the NFL, and Chicago could be the team to give it to him. However, he wasn’t signed today despite the Bears signing WR Isaiah Ford, who was also a part of their workouts today.

Johnson had almost zero role on the base defense in Pittsburgh, playing just six snaps. Most of his time came via 59 special teams snaps, 51 percent of Pittsburgh’s special teams snaps during his time active. If he can improve on that facet of the game, that’s probably his path to sticking in the league.

Gilbert’s a guy who’s consistently shown flashes but never has put it together enough to stick with an NFL team. After his impressive USFL season, this could be the time for him to build some momentum and get hot during training camp and stick with a team if one will give him a chance.