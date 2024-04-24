The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Restructuring Contract Of Alex Highsmith, WR Trade Chances Now & More

Season 14, Episode 121 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, the second one of the day, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly recently restructuring the contract of OLB Alex Highsmith, the timing of it, and what it might mean right ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft taking place.

We break down the actual Highsmith restructure details, the 2024 salary cap space cleared, and how much under the Steelers sit now ahead of the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the Highsmith contract restructuring isn’t huge news in the grand scheme of things, the timing of it is and we tell you why that is. Could this mean that Steelers are earnestly attempting to trade for a wide receiver such as Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers or Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos? We dive deeper into attempting to answer that question again.

We make sure to ponder if there would be any other reason to restructure Highsmith’s contract this early in the offseason, and specifically right ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft getting underway.

We attempt to address what a new contract for Aiyuk or Sutton might look like right now and on the heels of yet another NFL wide receiver signing a mega extension.

Alex and I also ponder what sort of trade compensation might be involved when it comes to trading for either Brandon Aiyuk or Sutton in the next few days.

In total, this emergency episode is just 35-minutes in length, and we appreciate everyone listening.

