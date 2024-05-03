The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Decision On RB Najee Harris, Justin Fields Maybe Returning Kicks, DK Metcalf & More

Season 14, Episode 127 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to not exercise the fifth-year option on the rookie contract of RB Najee Harris. We go over all aspects of that decision on Harris, what likely led to the declining of the fifth-year option and what the outcomes with the running back might be moving forward. We discuss if we think the Steelers made the right decision with Harris as well.

Alex and I go over a short list of players who eventually signed new contracts with their respective teams after having their fifth-year options declined. We also discuss what course of action Harris may or may not take for the remainder of the offseason now that his fifth-year option has been declined by the Steelers.

After a long discussion about Harris, Alex and I then discuss the possibility of new Steelers QB Justin Fields being used some as a kickoff returner based on what all RB Jaylen Warren said on the topic during his interview with Cameron Heyward on his podcast over the weekend. Will Fields even get as much as one snap on the kickoff return team in 2024? We attempt to answer that question.

Alex and I then recap the last few days that former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden has had after his tweet concerning Pittsburgh likely to add a “significant playmaker” soon. We also review what Steelers GM Omar Khan had said in recent interviews concerning the team possibly trading for “significant playmaker” soon.

Dur to reader and listener peer pressure this last week, I went down the rabbit hole of the plausibility of the Steelers maybe trading for Seattle seahawks WR DK Metcalf after June 1. We go over the situation the Seahawks have with their salary cap, why they may or may not be interested in trading Metcalf and also go over things related to Seattle that will be worth following these next few weeks.

With two more free agent wide receivers, DJ Chark and Odell Beckham Jr., now agreeing to terms with new teams, Alex and I update the short list of players the Steelers might could consider adding to their roster in some form or fashion moving forward.

Finally, we go over the latest players invited to participate in the Steelers’ upcoming rookie minicamp, which will take place in Pittsburgh next weekend.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 92-minute episode and we end it all by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7566363952

