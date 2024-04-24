Fowler: Steelers ‘Team To Watch’ In Courtland Sutton Trade Talks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in pursuit of a wide receiver this offseason to pair with George Pickens after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson.

Pittsburgh has been connected to the likes of San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk throughout the offseason for a myriad of reasons, but one name that might be emerging is Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who has yet to report to Organized Team Activities in Denver and wants a new contract.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, in his final notebook before the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers are a “team to watch” in trade talks for the standout receiver.

“Denver has received several trade calls on him but [hasn’t] planned to trade him. Pittsburgh could be a team to watch here,” Fowler writes regarding Sutton for ESPN.com.

The connection to Sutton is rather clear for Pittsburgh: new quarterback Russell Wilson. They spent the last two years together in Denver and hooked up for 123 receptions for 1,601 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sutton signed a four-year, $60.8 million extension in 2021, and has two years of team control remaining. As NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero mentioned regarding Sutton not showing up to OTAs, he has just $2 million of guarantees left on that deal.

#Broncos WR Courtland Sutton did not report Monday for voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract, per source. Sutton is going on his 10th starting QB in seven seasons and has only $2 million guaranteed left on his deal. He had 10 TDs in 2023 while ranking 56th in targets. pic.twitter.com/93rA35XdM4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 16, 2024

The Broncos have had a busy offseason reshaping their roster under second-year head coach Sean Payton. So far this offseason they have already traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns, so they might not be keen on trading away yet another receiver, especially with the franchise needing to figure out the quarterback position. But Payton is a loose cannon, and no true player on that offense feels like a lock to be there.

A Sutton move would reunite Wilson with his favorite receiver from Denver.

Sutton is that big, physical receiver who wins downfield and really had great chemistry with Wilson the last two seasons when he was healthy. He would also serve as a solid blocking option on the perimeter for the Steelers.

In his career, Sutton has played in 81 games with 69 starts. He’s hauled in 298 passes for 4,259 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 14.3 yards per catch in his career. Sutton is listed at 6-4, 216 pounds and will turn 29 years old in October. He was a second-round pick at No. 40 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft out of SMU.

With Sutton not reporting to OTAs and reportedly wanting a new contract, it opens the door for the longtime Bronco to potentially be on the move.

Fowler’s report that the Steelers are a “team to watch” with Sutton comes just two weeks after Audacy NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Steelers are “trying to make something happen” at the receiver position via trade.