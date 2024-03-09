Schefter: Cleveland Browns Acquire WR Jerry Jeudy From Denver Broncos

The Cleveland Browns have struck a deal with the Denver Broncos to acquire WR Jerry Jeudy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cleveland will be parting with two draft picks, a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick, to acquire the former first-round pick.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media added that it’s the No. 135 and No. 202 overall picks.

To be clear: The #Broncos traded for picks 135 (fifth round) and 202 (6th round), the #Browns highest in each round of the two they have. https://t.co/RgRJqn6Eu5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2024

Jeudy has yet to crack a 1,000-yard season during his four seasons in the league, with a career-high of 972 yards in 2022. Last season, he had just 54 receptions for 758 yards. Denver picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option last offseason, and that value will come in at $12.987 million, all of which will be paid by the Browns.

Jerry Jeudy is due $12.987M in 2024 salary on his 5th year option, all of which will move from Denver to Cleveland. https://t.co/wXWEAmS5bG — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 9, 2024

Jeudy now joins a wide receiver room that also features Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, who the team acquired last offseason from the New York Jets. The value also sets the market for a potential wide receiver trade, which could impact the market for WR Diontae Johnson if the Steelers do decide to trade him.

Jeudy will look to finally break out and have a 1,000-yard season in Cleveland and try to live up to his draft status, as he was selected 15th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The AFC North was a gauntlet this season, and now it looks like it might get even more difficult in 2022. The Browns’ situation at quarterback is a bit unsettled, though, as Deshaun Watson wasn’t great when he played last season. Joe Flacco came off the couch to lead the Browns into the playoffs after Watson’s season-ending injury. However, Cleveland’s defense was solid last season, and Jeudy adds a potentially dynamic element to the Cleveland offense to help Watson out.

Watson appeared to like the move, tweeting out a few emojis.

😤🔥💫 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 9, 2024

So far, the trade for Watson hasn’t looked like a good one for the Browns, but they’re doing a good job of giving him as much talent around him as possible. With the return of Nick Chubb at some point next season from his knee injury, the Browns will continue to be a threat in the AFC North moving forward.