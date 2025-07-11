Two Weeks Until 2025 Training Camp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The biggest waves were made by the Rooney name, though it was Patrick Rooney Jr. in the headlines. Cousin of owner Art Rooney II and grandson of The Chief, Rooney Jr. (who has no affiliation with the team), blasted the organization every which way. In a podcast interview, he called paying T.J. Watt “absolutely insane” and claimed the Baltimore Ravens would “steamroll” the Steelers again.

We’re getting you through the final weeks of summer with as much content as we can think of. That included the third episode of Steelers Depot Jeopardy leading to our finale, the Champion’s Round.

1 – Forced to pick one, which is more likely: TE Pat Freiermuth reaching 75 receptions or TE Darnell Washington reaching 30 receptions?

2 – CB Darius Slay had zero regular-season INTs last year. How many does he have in 2025?

3 – Who wins the Steelers’ punting battle – Cameron Johnston or Corliss Waitman?

4 – Which player currently on the roster benefitted most from the Jalen Ramsey/Jonnu Smith additions?

5 – On a scale of 1-10, what is your reaction to Patrick Rooney Jr.’s comments about the team? (1 meaning I don’t care at all, 10 meaning I care a lot)

Steelers Depot fans, you brought the heat! Amid T.J. Watt’s contract talks, 19 diehards—including leaderboard titan Wes—dropped fiery takes for last week’s Fourth of July Weekend Friday Night Five Questions. Training camp looms, and your answers lit up the board. Here’s the rundown for the 2025 Steelers.

Q1: Minkah Trade Satisfaction Meter

Respondents were split, averaging 5 out of 10 on the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Scores ranged from 4 to 10. Wes said, “Gotta go with a ‘5’ here. Only because I don’t know how both of these players will fare in Pittsburgh.” We’ll see how they produce in the regular season.

Q2: Which Acquisition From Miami Produces More?

Jonnu Smith crushed it, with 16 of 19 respondents betting he’ll score more touchdowns than Jalen Ramsey has interceptions. Nick Schultz boldly called a tie at 3, saying, “I’m betting on a 3-3 tie.” One to watch!

Q3: Cam vs. Connor Heyward

Respondents heavily favor Cam Heyward to rack up more sacks than Connor does tackles, but comments raised a bigger question: will Connor even make the Steelers’ roster? Several suspect he’ll be cut or playing elsewhere. Newguy68 summed up the sentiment: “Will the younger Heyward make the team?”

Q4: Sign an old local favorite?

An overwhelming 17 of 19 respondents rejected signing Tyler Boyd, the Clairton and Pitt alum. After a career-worst season with Tennessee at age 30, most see him as past his prime. Yours truly (Beaver Falls Hosiery), summed it up: “A couple seasons ago undoubtedly yes. But production declined in 2024. Could he bounce back at almost 31? I’m going to say too risky.”

Q5: Sign or Trade Watt?

Respondents give just a 10% chance of T.J. Watt being traded before Week 1, firmly believing he’ll stay a Steeler in 2025 and beyond. ValyrianSteelerJedi01 pointed out: “A team doesn’t make all of those personnel moves only to trade away its best player.”

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Minkah Trade Satisfaction Meter 5 TBD J. Smith More TDs or Ramsey More INTs Jonnu Smith TBD Cam Heyward More Sacks or Connor More Tackles Cam TBD Should Steelers Sign Tyler Boyd? No TBD Chances T.J. Watt is Traded Before Week 1 10% TBD

Final Thoughts

Respondents were split on the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade but optimistic about Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Doubts linger about Connor Heyward’s roster spot, Tyler Boyd’s value, and any chance of trading T.J. Watt. Keep ruling the leaderboard and drop your takes for this week’s Friday Night Five!