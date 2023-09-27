Tre Norwood Signs With San Francisco 49ers’ Practice Squad

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Tre Norwood signed with the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad today, per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.

#49ers signed Tre Norwood, Kendall Sheffield and Jake Tonges to practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 27, 2023

Norwood was a seventh-round pick by the Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma and played two seasons with the team, accumulating 61 tackles and an interception in 32 games with Pittsburgh. He was released during final cutdowns this season, with the team opting to keep Elijah Riley over him as their combo slot corner/backup safety hybrid, and Norwood had yet to find a home despite multiple workouts.

He was also a special teamer with the Steelers, logging 358 special teams snaps over his two years with the team. The ability to also play on special teams makes him a decent piece for the 49ers to have on their practice squad.

With the 49ers shuffling their practice squad around today, also signing CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Jake Tonges, Norwood will have another opportunity. He joins the practice squad of one of the best teams in football, a group that put a 30-7 drubbing on the Steelers in Week One. He’ll work under starting safeties Tashaun Gipson and Talona Hufanga as he looks to make the 53-man roster and earn reps as a backup. The 49ers also released former Steelers RB Jeremy McNichols as a part of their moves today.

Former Steelers DL Manny Jones, who spent the offseason with the team, also found a new home as he signed with the New England Patriots practice squad, per Wilson. Jones was previously with the Arizona Cardinals, where he played four games with six combined tackles last season.