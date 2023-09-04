Ex-Steelers Tre Norwood, Chris Wormley, Braden Mann Visit NFL Teams

Monday was a busy day for former Pittsburgh Steelers players visiting with potential teams. Per the NFL transactions wire via Houston Texans beat writer Aaron Wilson, former safety Tre Norwood was one of a number of players working out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#Buccaneers worked out Tyler Coyle, Tre Norwood, Benjie Franklin, William Hooper — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 4, 2023

Norwood was a seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 2021. He played in 32 games over two seasons with the team, tallying 61 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, one interception, and four passes defended. He was released as part of the team’s final cuts to get down to 53. A right leg injury hindered his chances of making the 53-man roster, only getting healthy for the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Here’s what we wrote about him in our post-camp evaluation.

“I liked Norwood’s start to camp. I sure didn’t like the end. Hampered by a leg injury, Norwood missed a handful of practices and sat out the first two preseason games. He got out there for the final one but in a reserve role and he logged only 20 summer snaps, all in the fourth quarter against the Falcons. His beginning was good, showing more physicality and want-to as a tackler than I saw in his disappointing sophomore season. If he had been healthy enough to continue that, he would’ve made a strong push to stay on the 53.”

Former DE Chris Wormley continued his free agency tour after visits to the New York Giants and New England Patriots, this time visiting the Carolina Panthers.

Chris Wormley visited #Panthers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 4, 2023

Wormley suffered an ACL tear late in the 2022 season against the Baltimore Ravens after playing 41 games with the Steelers. He started 16 games and had 8.5 sacks after arriving via trade with Baltimore, the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He was not re-signed and departed as a free agent.

Former P Braden Mann worked out with the Philadelphia Eagles per Wilson, a team that many had linked him to as a possible trade candidate after he initially made the 53-man roster. He was released shortly thereafter.

#Eagles worked out Braden Mann, Branden Smith — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 4, 2023

Mann was in a punter battle with Pressley Harvin III and was the odd man out after preseason. Mann had a good summer, shining in the finale against the Atlanta Falcons but Harvin had a strong summer and clinched his spot. The Philadelphia Eagles were rumored to be suitors for Mann but they did not claim him on waivers. They’re still without a punter on their 53 with only Arryn Siposs on the practice squad. He could be elevated for Week One.

We’ll let you know if any of these players sign with these teams.