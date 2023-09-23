Report: Former Steelers S Tre Norwood Works Out For Texans

After being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers nearly one month ago, safety Tre Norwood is still trying to find his next stop. According to Houston Texans reporter and NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Norwood recently worked out for the Houston Texans.

#Texans worked out Cortez Broughton, Tre Norwood, Rodarius Williams and Trill Williams @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 23, 2023

Norwood, the Steelers’ seventh round pick in 2021, made an impact his rookie year and saw a considerable amount of playing time. Logging nearly 400 defensive snaps, he also recorded his first interception off a tipped pass against the Cleveland Browns. He finished the year with 38 tackles and four pass deflections.

But he took a step back in his sophomore season. Norwood especially struggled as a tackler and once safety Damontae Kazee got healthy, Norwood had a limited role and mostly played on special teams. In 2022, he finished with 22 tackles.

On the roster bubble entering the summer, Norwood’s camp got off to a promising start. He was more physical and sure as a tackler. But he suffered a leg/calf injury during camp and missed the latter half of the summer, unable to suit up until the final preseason game. He saw work in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons but failed to make the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, losing out to the most versatile Elijah Riley. Pittsburgh did not sign Norwood to the practice squad, opting to keep Trenton Thompson instead.

For his Steelers’ career, Norwood appeared in 32 games, making six starts. He recorded 61 total tackles and one interception. Since being released, he also worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early September. He did not sign.

The Texans are looking for secondary help after Jalen Pitre suffered a bruised lung. They also lost top corner Derek Stingley Jr. to a hamstring injury. Placed on injured reserve, he will miss the Week Four game between Pittsburgh and Houston.

We’ll update this post if Norwood signs.