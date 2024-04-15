Report: Steelers Held Interview With Duke DB Al Blades Jr.

With a clear need in the secondary from a depth and youth perspective, the Pittsburgh Steelers have hit the pre-draft circuit hard at the position, taking a look at a number of players while meeting with as many players as possible.

One of those players includes Duke defensive back Al Blades Jr.

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston, the Steelers were among three teams that had an interview with Blades Jr.

Blades Jr. fits the bloodlines angle that the Steelers like. He is the son of the late Al Blades, who played for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL before dying tragically in a car accident in 2003 at the age of 26. Blades Jr. comes from a long line of NFL bloodlines including uncles Brian Blades and Bennie Blades, and cousin H.B. Blades, who was a former standout linebacker for the Pittsburgh Panthers from 2003-07 before spending four seasons in the NFL with Washington.

Blades Jr. spent one season at Duke after transferring from Miami (FL) where he was a four-year letterman for the Hurricanes. In his one season in Durham, Blades Jr. was an honorable mention All-ACC selection for the Blue Devils, recording 47 tackles and a team-high 10 pass breakups on the season.

The defensive back measured in at 6003, 194 pounds at the Duke Pro Day, along with 31 7/8-inch arms, 9 1/4-inch hands and a 76 1/4-inch wingspan. He clocked a 4.57 40-yard dash with a 1.56 10-yard split, according to Draft Scout. He also had a 10’0″ broad jump and a 33 1/2-inch vertical.