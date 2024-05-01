Former Steelers LB L.J. Fort Named High School Linebackers Coach

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker L.J. Fort has turned in his jersey for a headset. Fort has been named the new linebackers coach for Melissa High School in Texas.

Fort confirmed the news, a helpful addition considering he was known in the NFL as “L.J.” instead of “Larry.”

Fort showed NFL staying power. Undrafted out of Northern Iowa in 2012, his career lasted through 2021. That included 44 appearances with the Steelers, making two starts, but primarily playing on special teams. However, in 2018, he logged over 300 defensive snaps, finishing the year with 48 tackles and one sack. He also scooped and scored for his first touchdown, recovering a T.J. Watt strip sack of QB Matt Ryan in a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

A good athlete and promising linebacker, the Steelers frustratingly didn’t play him enough. When LB Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal injury in 2017, the team opted to give Sean Spence and Arthur Moats, the latter moving from outside to inside linebacker, chances over Fort, who only played sparingly.

In March of 2019, Fort signed a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, a three-year deal worth $5.5 million. But his time with the team would be short, released that September, and latching on with the Baltimore Ravens. He started eight games for the Ravens the rest of the year, finishing with a single-season best 53 tackles.

Fort tore his ACL in the summer of 2021, ending his season and ultimately, his career. He played for eight teams in his NFL career, including all four in the AFC North. Now, he’s officially transitioned into coaching. Fort’s playing career ended with 91 appearances, 19 starts, racking up 173 tackles, five sacks, and two defensive scores.

A high school of over 1,300 students, Melissa’s football team went 10-2 in 2023, including 6-1 in district. They won the first round of the playoffs before falling to South Oak Cliff 38-30, battling back from 17-0 down but coming up just short.

Fort is the second ex-Steeler to become a football coach this offseason. He joins TE Heath Miller, named head coach at a Virginia high school earlier in the year.