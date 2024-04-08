Heath Miller Named Head Football Coach At Virginia High School

Call him Coach Heath Miller now. Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller has been named the acting head coach at St. Anne’s-Belfield High School, the school announced Monday afternoon.

St. Anne’s-Belfield is thrilled to announce that NFL champion and Pittsburgh Steelers star, Heath Miller, P. ’28, ’29, ’31, & ’33, will be the acting head coach for Saints Football in the 2024-25 season. https://t.co/Y0C8wZmNW4 pic.twitter.com/4yEW5lnJc7 — St. Anne’s-Belfield Athletics (@STABAthletics) April 8, 2024

Per the school’s press release, he will succeed the outgoing Joe Sandoe, who is leaving to take a job at a different high school.

“I’m looking forward to leading the Saints Football program for the 2024 season,” Miller said via the school’s release. “I hope to build off of the solid foundation that Coach Sandoe has worked tirelessly to build. It’s my goal to field a team that models the proper values on the field and off.”

Miller, now 41 years old, was the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2005, drafted out of Virginia, and made an immediate impact as Pittsburgh won the Super Bowl his rookie season. That year, Miller caught 39 passes for 459 yards and six touchdowns and scored in the team’s upset win over the Indianapolis Colts in the Divisional Round. Miller would become the greatest tight end in Steelers history and one of the NFL’s most well-rounded players, as good a blocker as he was a receiver.

His quiet, workmanlike approach made him a fan favorite, who yelled out “Heeeeath” after every reception. Miller became one of QB Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite targets, a reliable option whenever Pittsburgh needed a crucial catch. Miller spent his entire NFL career with Pittsburgh. Playing in 167 games, he finished his career with 592 receptions for 6,569 yards and 45 touchdowns. He is the team’s all-time leader among tight ends in all three categories and across Steelers history, ranks third in receptions, fourth in yards, and fifth in touchdowns. Miller was inducted into the team’s Hall of Honor in 2022.

According to this 2023 article, Miller’s son plays for the school.

Head of School Autumn A. Graves praised the person the football team is getting with Miller.

“While many will focus on his impressive stats as one of the Steelers’ most renowned players, I know what is most meaningful to Heath as a parent at our School is that he will have the opportunity to model excellent leadership, teamwork, and character development for the future generation,” she said.

Located in Charlottesville, Virginia, St. Anne’s-Belfield football team went 6-3 last season, a stark turnaround after finishing 1-7 the year before. It marked the team’s first winning season since 2019, a mark Miller will look to continue in 2024.