Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2023 Rookie Year One Recap

The 2023 Steelers draft class completed their rookie season. Time to see how Broderick Jones, Joey Porter, Keeanu Benton, and Darnell Washington stacked up against their draft-class contemporaries. I’ll also comment on the rest of the class.

Here is the link to the midseason rookie review if you want to compare the statistical change from the season’s midpoint.

All statistics were extracted from the Pro Football Reference (PFR). Here is how the Steelers’ top four 2023 draft picks stack up statistically against their contemporaries after one regular season of play:

Offensive Tackle

Name G/GS O/ST Snaps Hold False Start Other Declined or Offset Total Penalties Sacks Allowed* Paris Johnson 17/17 1133/60 4 1 1 4 6 8 Darnell Wright 17/17 1133/59 5 5 1 1 11 7 Peter Skoronski 14/14 862/50 0 0 1 0 1 5 Broderick Jones 17/11 767/60 1 0 0 0 3 4 Anton Harrison 17/17 1113/71 2 2 1 0 5 5

*Sacks Allowed from Pro Football Focus (PFF)

Synopsis of each player:

Broderick Jones (First/14th overall): Broderick Jones played just four offensive snaps in the first three games. The Steelers appeared to be content to break him in slowly. All that changed in Week Four when left tackle Dan Moore went down with a knee injury early in the game. Jones took his place and then gained his first start against Baltimore in Week Five. In an intense game he was not penalized nor surrendered any sacks. But he did not become a full-time starter at right tackle until the eighth game of the season. Then he played 100 percent of the offensive snaps, including the playoff game in Buffalo. He has the least number of offensive snaps despite appearing in all 17 games.

He may shift to left tackle in 2024, with Troy Fautanu moving to right tackle.

Paris Johnson (First/6th overall): Paris Johnson is the top draft pick in this group. He transitioned to right tackle from left tackle and right guard in college. He played every single Arizona Cardinal’s offensive snap in 2023. Paris surrendered eight sacks. But faced quality edge rushers. Arizona is shifting Paris to left tackle for 2024.

Darnell Wright (First/10th overall): Darnell Wright played almost 100 percent of the Chicago Bears offensive snaps and started all 17 Chicago Bears games at right tackle. A strong run blocker, he is working on his pass protection. He gave up seven sacks. Also, he leads this group with 11 penalties. But he was the only Chicago lineman to start all 17 games and could be a foundational piece to the Chicago line if he cleans up his penalties and improves on pass blocking.

Peter Skoronski (First/11th overall): Peter Skoronski debuted against New Orleans at left guard. But he missed the next three games due to a burst appendix. Skoronski returned and ended up starting 14 games for the Tennessee Titans. He played well early in the season, allowing no sacks and not committing any penalties.

However, his left tackle and center gave up 18 sacks between them. Perhaps the weak linemates and the wear of a long season after an emergency appendectomy wore him down. Skoronski allowed five sacks by season’s end. Tennessee invested in a first-round pick, Jason Latham, at left tackle and signed free agent center Lloyd Cushenberry. Also, the Titans hired veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan. The Titans may have a long-term starting left guard in Skoronski.

Anton Harrison (First/27th overall): Anton Harrison had a rough start, giving up four sacks in his first five games. But Harrison started all 17 Jacksonville Jaguar games at right tackle, including a solid effort against T.J. Watt when he gave up a single sack to Watt and Armon Watts. The only other sack he gave up in his rookie season. He hurt his right shoulder in the preseason but played through the injury. He played 96 percent of the Jaguars offensive snaps—a solid start for the last tackle selected among this group.

Tackle Summary

Pittsburgh opted to break in their first-round lineman slowly in 2023. His counterparts all started at their respective positions right out of the gate. Peter Skoronski missed some time with a burst appendix. Anton Harrison hurt his shoulder but played through it. Right now, I have them ranked Paris Johnson, Anton Harrison, Darnell Wright, Peter Skoronski, and Broderick Jones in the caboose position.

We will see if Pittsburgh keeps Jones at his natural position at left tackle in 2024. It will also be interesting to see if he overtakes his contemporaries as time passes.

Cornerback

Name G Snaps D/ST INTs PDs FF FR Tackles MT% Tgts RECs Com% TDs Devon Witherspoon 14 883/0 1 16 1 0 79 13.2 84 49 58.3 5 Emmanuel Forbes 13 482/1 1 11 0 0 38 15.6 61 37 60.7 3 Christian Gonzalez 4 209/19 1 3 0 0 17 15.0 32 22 68.8 1 Deonte Banks 15 844/57 2 11 0 0 64 8.6 96 53 55.2 4 Joey Porter Jr 17 807/119 1 10 0 0 43 6.5 63 30 47.6 1 Julius Brents 9 496/52 1 6 1 1 43 10.4 52 34 65.4 2 Jartavius Martin 16 365/228 2 4 0 0 46 9.8 30 20 66.7 2 Cory Trice Jr INJURED RESERVE

stats via Pro Football Reference

Synopsis of each player:

Joey Porter Jr. (Second/32nd overall): The Steelers brought Joey Porter along at a deliberate pace. Restricted to dime packages in third and long situations, he played just seven defensive snaps in his NFL debut against the 49ers. But his role slowly expanded until he replaced veteran Patrick Peterson as an outside corner in Week Five and became the regular starter in Week Seven. Porter made a score-saving and possible game-saving interception in the end zone late in the Baltimore game.

He allowed just 30 completions on 63 targets for an extremely low 47.6 percent completion rate. He was the only one in the group to hold the receivers he covered under 50 percent. He also led the group with a 6.5 percent missed tackle rate. And limited quarterbacks passing his way to a 70.1 rating. Again, best in the group. He made the PFWA All-Rookie team. Looking to see if he improves in 2024.

Devon Witherspoon (First/5th overall): Seattle Seahawk Devon Witherspoon gain a Pro Bowl berth and a spot on the 2023 PFWA All-Rookie team after playing 14 games. Witherspoon emerged as an early favorite for defensive rookie of the year after returning an interception against the Giants for a 97-yard pick-six.

He leads the group with 79 tackles and 16 passes defensed. He also collected three quarterback sacks. But his 13.2 missed tackle rate was the third highest, and he surrendered the most touchdowns with five. Overall, a very versatile defensive back who is on track to be a perennial Pro-Bowler.

Emmanuel Forbes (First/16 overall) Emmanuel Forbes had an up-and-down start with the Washington Commanders. He started the first two games, including an interception against Denver. But he was benched in his fifth game against the Bears. He struggled to cover elite receivers A.J. Brown of the Eagles and the Bear’s D.J. Moore. His 15.6 percent missed tackle rate was the highest in the group. Plus, quarterbacks enjoyed a 103.0 rating when passing to receivers he covered. Also, highest in the group.

Forbes is looking to reset his career after being outshined by teammate Quan Martin, who was selected 31 picks later in the draft. Both may receive help from former Steeler William Gay, now an assistant secondary coach for the Commanders.

Christian Gonzalez (First/17th overall): Christian Gonzalez started the first four games for New England. Unfortunately, he tore the labrum in his shoulder, making a tackle during their 38-3 drubbing by Dallas. The Patriots placed him on injured reserve and ended his rookie season.

His highlight game against Miami was when he intercepted a pass and made six tackles. Gonzalez had two surgeries to address the torn labrum and a separated shoulder. He participated in the New England OTA’s. The big question is whether he can return to the form he showed before the injury.

Deonte Banks (First/24th overall): Deonte Banks a bright spot in the Giants woeful 2023. He started the first 15 games until missing the last two with a hurt shoulder. He limited the receivers he covered to a low 55.2 percent completion rate. He is also a reliable tackler, missing just six of 64 attempted tackles for an excellent 8.6 percent missed tackle rate. He had the second-lowest quarterback rating on passes to receivers he covered. Just 79.6. But he allowed four touchdowns.

Overall, a promising start going into his second year.

Julius Brents (Second/44th overall): Julius Brents’ rookie season was hampered by injuries. He did not see his first NFL action until Week Three. He replaced Dallis Flowers, who the Colts placed on injured reserve. He made an impact in his first NFL game against Baltimore. He forced and recovered a fumble in the Colts’ overtime loss. He had some great games but was inconsistent. Plus, he missed six midseason games. If he stays healthy and eliminates the inconsistency, he could develop into a solid defensive back.

Quan Martin (Second/47th overall): Quan Martin was the second cornerback selected by the Washington Commanders in the 2023 draft. He played just 65 defensive snaps in his first 11 games. But intercepted a Mac Jones pass to help seal a victory over the Patriots in Week Eight. He missed the second game after a Week One concussion and missed snaps in Week Four due to an injured thumb. But he started five of Washington’s last six games, adding another interception against the Dallas Cowboys in the season finale.

He leads this group with 228 special team snaps. He may play much more than 365 defensive snaps in 2024 to follow up on his end-of-season run in 2023.

Cornerback Summary

Devon Witherspoon received the most accolades, but I have him third in the group due to his missed tackles and most touchdowns surrendered. Joey Porter Jr. tops the group. He is the only one to hold receivers to under 50 percent completion rate, the best missed tackle rate, and the best quarterback rating. Deonte Banks is second with the second lowest completion rate but most targets. He also has two interceptions.

Quan Martin surged in the second half of the season. Julius Brents missed six games and struggled with inconsistency. Emmanuel Forbes was benched for performance and missed too many tackles. Christian Gonzalez last due to an injury that limited him to four games played. Looking forward to seeing how these players stack up after their second season.

DEFENSIVE Tackle

Name G Snaps D/ST PDs FF FR Sacks Tackles MT% TFL/QBH Calijah Kancey 14 577/7 1 0 0 4.0 26 3.7 10/13 Mazi Smith 17 304/21 0 0 0 1.0 13 13.3 3/3 Bryan Bresee 17 539/65 6 0 0 4.5 24 0.0 7/9 Keeanu Benton 17 484/48 2 2 0 1.0 36 7.7 1/8 Gervon Dexter 17 432/71 2 0 0 2.5 20 9.1 0/12 Kobie Turner 17 697/84 2 0 0 9.0 57 8.1 8/16 Brodric Martin 3 28/0 0 0 0 0.0 3 0.0 0/0

Synopsis of each player:

Keeanu Benton (Second/49th overall): Keeanu Benton got an increased role with Cam Heyward on injured reserve. He started nine of 17 games played. He played 140 defensive snaps (38 percent of the Steelers total snaps on defense) and started in Week Five. He sacked Jimmy Garoppolo in the Raiders game. He’s a good run defender with 36 tackles and a good 7.7 percent missed tackle rate. A steady contributor, looking for a breakout season in 2024.

Calijah Kancey (First/19th overall): Calijah Kancey played just 11 snaps in his NFL debut against Minnesota in Week One. Unfortunately, the Tampa Bay tackle aggravated a training camp calf injury and did not play until the Buccaneers’ fifth game. He started every game afterward. Kancey collected four sacks and added 1.5 more in the postseason. He had a low 3.7 percent missed tackle rate. Kancey hit the quarterback 13 times for second in the group.

Plus, he led the group with 10 tackles for a loss. Despite this, rush defense is his weakness. Weighing in at just 286 pounds, he gets pushed around. A key for 2024 is to build strength to anchor in.

Mazi Smith (First/26th overall): Mazi Smith did not receive an abundance of playing time with the Dallas Cowboys. He played in all 17 games but averaged just 18 snaps a game. In their playoff loss he played just four snaps. Smith made just 13 tackles with a 13.3 percent missed tackle rate. Very high for a lineman.

Mike Zimmer is back as the Cowboy’s defensive coordinator. Zimmer says he plans to play Smith as a traditional nose tackle, absorbing blocks and anchoring the line instead of trying to penetrate. Smith also had shoulder surgery and lost over 30 pounds during the season. It will be interesting to see how Smith responds in his second season after such a disappointing rookie year.

Bryan Bresee (First/29th overall): Bryan Bresee is a key rotational player for the New Orleans Saints defensive line. He played between 26 and 44 defensive snaps in all 17 games. That’s 49 percent of the Saints total defensive snaps. His 4.5 sacks are second among this group. Plus, he knocked down six passes. Easily the first in the group in passes defensed. Opposing offenses are double-teaming him, absorbing an extra blocker. The Saints are likely to keep rotating four tackles with a fifth inactive to keep everyone fresh. A potential game-wrecker.

Gervon Dexter (Second/53rd overall): Gervon Dexter started in the Chicago Bears season opener. But his snap counts fluctuated from as few as 10 to no more than 33 in a game. He played in a rotational role, making just 20 tackles. But he was third in the group with 13 quarterback hits. The Bears have a new defensive coordinator, and the team is looking for a defensive lineman to increase his snaps and productivity in 2024.

Kobie Turner (Third/89th overall): Kobie Turner led all defensive rookie players with nine sacks. That led to a place on the PFWA All-Rookie team. He placed third in voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Also, he led this group with 57 tackles and 16 quarterback hits. He outperformed the other defensive linemen selected ahead of him. He is looking to follow teammate Aaron Donald’s training techniques to build on his first-year success in 2024.

Brodric Martin (Third/96th overall): Brodric Martin played just 28 defensive snaps in three games. He was a healthy scratch for most of the season. Veteran Tyson Alualu, signed by the Lions, found a role and played in front of Martin, including the playoffs. Lions head coach Dan Callahan says they like his work in OTA’s. But emphasized he must continue to improve. His second year may prove pivotal for his future in football.

Defensive Tackle Summary

Kobie Turner was the sixth player selected in this group but stands at the top after one season. The Rams picked themselves a bargain. I rank Saints lineman Bryan Bresee second. The last of the defensive tackles selected in the first round. Calijah Kancey was selected 19 overall and the first defensive tackle. But he is third among the group due to missing some games with an early season injury.

Keeanu Benton is right where he was selected among the group—fourth. Gervon Dexter needs to earn more snaps to place fifth. The second lineman selected, Mazi Smith, is back at sixth. He underperformed but hopes a new defensive coordinator will turn his performance around. Brodric Martin is looking to break into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for most of the season.

Tight End

Synopsis of each player:

Darnell Washington (Third/93rd overall): Darnell Washington was the last tight end selected among this group, except for the injured Cameron Latu. The Steelers used Washington very little in their passing attack. He made his first catch in Week Four against the Texans. Primarily a blocker, he caught seven of just ten targets for 61 yards. He was the only active tight end in the group not to score. He was not targeted in the playoff loss to Buffalo.

With new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith emphasizing the run game and tight end play, we’ll see if Washington gets more opportunities to validate his second-round selection.

Dalton Kincaid (First/25th overall): Dalton Kincaid was the only tight end selected in the first round in 2023. He’s proven to be sure-handed, catching 73 of 91 passes thrown in his direction. Bills quarterback Josh Allen must be happy for his rookie tight end catching 80.2 percent of his passes. A safety valve, he had a 61.5 percent success rate on his receptions. Tops in his group.

He placed second in the group in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and yards per game. He scored a 29-yard touchdown against the Steelers in their snowy playoff win. A breakout season in 2024 could cement the value of Buffalo selecting him in the first round.

Sam LaPorta (Second/34th overall): Sam LaPorta is earning the Detroit Lions praise for selecting him as the 34th player overall in the draft. He leads this group of tight ends with 86 receptions for 889 yards and ten touchdowns. He’s gaining a respectable 52.3 receiving yards per game. His 86 receptions are an NFL record for a rookie tight end. The accolades followed his strong rookie performance.

LaPorta made the Pro Bowl and was voted second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. He was also selected to the PFWA All-Rookie team. He scored in his first playoff game and gained 97 receiving yards in the narrow loss to San Francisco. LaPorta is looking to put on a strong encore performance in 2024.

Michael Mayer (Second/35th overall): Michael Mayer scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 10. He ended his first year with 27 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Mayer had a decent 11.3 yards per reception. Second in the group. He missed the final three games with a toe injury. In 14 games, he played 602 offensive snaps. The Raiders may seek a bigger role for Mayer on offense despite drafting another tight end this year.

Luke Musgrave (Second/42nd overall): The first of two tight ends that Green Bay drafted in the first three rounds. Luke Musgrave played 468 offensive snaps, 66 percent of Green Bay’s totals in games he played. It would be more, except he was knocked out of the Week Four game against the Lions with a concussion after playing just 14 snaps. But he returned in Week Five. Then, he had a lacerated kidney, forcing him to miss six games. He returned in time for the playoffs and scored a touchdown in the wildcard win against Dallas.

In the regular season, he caught 34 passes for 352 yards and a 73.9 percent completion rate. Primarily a receiving threat, the Packers also like his potential as a blocker.

Luke Schoonmaker (Second/58th overall): Luke Schoonmaker only gained one yard on his very first NFL reception. But it was for a touchdown in the Cowboys 30-10 rout of the Jets in Week Two. He scored a second touchdown against Carolina. Unfortunately, he only caught eight of 15 passes thrown to him. His 53.3 percent catch rate is the lowest in the group. He played 368 offensive snaps, which amounts to 31 percent of the Cowboys total. He added 220 special teams snaps for 50 percent of that total. Schoonmaker caught one pass for seven yards in the Cowboys’ 42-38 playoff loss to Green Bay.

Brenton Strange (Second/61st overall): Jacksonville mainly used Brenton Strange as a run-blocker. He only received nine targets, catching five. But he did score a 17-yard touchdown. We will see if the Jaguars target him more in 2024. Otherwise, it seems a waste of a second-round pick.

Tucker Kraft (Third/78th overall): Tucker Craft made the most of his 40 targets. He caught 77.5 percent, led this group with a 67.5 percent success rate, and added two scores. Green Bay is looking to use him more in 2024. However, Kraft tore his pectoral muscle while lifting weights in May. That may slow him down at the start of his second season.

Cameron Latu (Third/101st overall): The San Francisco 49ers placed Cameron Latu on injured reserve at the end of training camp due to a meniscus injury in 2023. Latu did not participate in team OTA’s. But media reports he will be ready to practice at training camp to prepare for his NFL debut in 2024. He participated in Tight End University, co-founded by teammate George Kittle, so his recovery is on track.

Tight End Summary

Sam LaPorta is the clear leader. Dalton Kincaid and Tucker Kraft follow in second and third. Then you have Michael Mayer and Luke Musgrave in the middle. Finally, Luke Schoonmaker, Brent Strange, and Darnell Washington form the bottom group. Pittsburgh cannot settle for a blocking tight end as a third-round choice. Washington must be worked more into the offensive scheme in 2024. Otherwise, he will wither on the vine.

Day Three Selections

The Steelers’ day three selections included Nick Herbig, Cory Trice Jr., and Spencer Anderson.

Nick Herbig, drafted in the fourth round, caught many people’s attention this season. A rotational edge rusher behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, he played 191 defensive snaps. Just 17 percent of Pittsburgh’s total defensive snaps. But he made an impact with three sacks, two forced fumbles, and five tackles for loss. Plus, he’s a regular special teamer, playing 352 snaps for 78 percent of the total special team plays. He’ll play a rotational role again in 2024. But we are looking for his energy to make an impact every time he is on the field.

Defensive back Cory Trice hurt his knee in training camp. The Steelers placed him on injured reserve. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said, “Yeah, I think right now, Cory is just working his way back into getting somewhere close to full strength.” He could complement Joey Porter Jr. nicely if he avoids further injuries.

Seventh-round offensive lineman Spencer Anderson played in eight games during his rookie year. But the versatile lineman played just two offensive snaps and 26 on special teams. Anderson focused on guard during the OTAs. With the Steelers acquiring more linemen, his road to the 53-man roster may be difficult. A possible practice squad candidate unless he climbs the ladder during training camp.

David Perales was the only 2023 undrafted free agent to make the team in any capacity. He remained on the practice squad and did not appear in a game in 2023.

