Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2020 Rookies Fourth-Year Recap

The 2020 Steelers rookie class completed their fourth season in 2023. The Steelers traded Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 draft pick after playing two full seasons in Pittsburgh and part of a third. Alex Highsmith remains on the roster and is stacking up sacks opposite T.J. Watt. Just two picks to track this season since the Steelers traded their 2020 first round draft pick to acquire Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2019. I’ll recap the rest of the Steelers 2020 draft class after comparing the top two picks against their draft day contemporaries.

All statistics were extracted from the Pro Football Reference (PFR) unless otherwise noted. Here is how the Steelers top two 2020 draft picks stack up statistically:

WIDE RECEIVER

Name G Snaps D/ST TGTs RECs Yds Succ% Y/R Y/G Catch % Drop% Pts Justin Jefferson 60 3529/1 576 392 5899 58.5 15.0 98.3 68.1 2.6 192 CeeDee Lamb 66 3618/95 568 395 5145 56.7 13.0 78.0 69.5 4.9 220 Brandon Aiyuk 62 3439/63 399 269 3931 62.2 14.6 63.4 67.4 4.5 164 Michael Pittman Jr. 62 3735/27 487 336 3662 54.2 10.9 59.1 69.0 3.3 96 Tee Higgins 58 2845/4 403 257 3684 58.6 14.3 63.5 63.8 6.9 148 Jerry Jeudy 57 2593/0 356 211 3053 45.8 14.5 53.6 59.3 5.1 68 Chase Claypool 58 2372/229 314 175 2261 44.9 12.9 39.0 55.7 5.1 90 Laviska Shenault Jr. 51 1580/126 221 158 1551 48.9 9.8 30.4 71.5 5.9 42 Henry Ruggs III 20 915/52 79 50 921 55.7 18.4 46.1 63.3 6.3 24 Van Jefferson 61 2250/114 207 113 1600 49.3 14.2 26.2 54.6 5.3 60 Jalen Reagor 56 1651/201 147 79 937 39.5 11.9 16.7 53.7 4.8 38 Denzel Mims 30 988/3 92 42 676 38.0 16.1 22.5 45.7 6.5 2 KJ Hamler 23 833/16 80 42 620 37.5 14.8 27.0 52.5 10.0 18

All statistics pulled from the Pro Football Reference

Synopsis of each player:

Chase Claypool (2nd/49th overall): Claypool scored 9 receiving touchdowns his rookie season. That led all rookie receivers including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and Tee Higgins. Plus, he added two on the ground. But after that breakout year, the Steelers hired a new offensive coordinator. By 2022, his yards per reception slipped from over 14 to 9.7. He scored just 3 touchdowns in a season and a half. Pittsburgh traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick, which the Steelers used to select Joey Porter Jr.

Claypool immediately hit the field with little time to learn the Bears offensive scheme. His drop rate ballooned to 10% with Chicago in 2022, and his play did not improve in 2023. Claypool complained that Chicago did not place him in a position to succeed. The Bears traded Claypool to the Dolphins for a seventh-round draft choice midseason. In nine games, he caught four of seven targets for 26 yards. Since leaving Pittsburgh midway through the 2022 season, he’s caught 22 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown.

He’s slipped from first in points as a rookie to sixth among this group of receivers. Claypool signed a one-year deal with Buffalo, now his fourth team.

Henry Ruggs III (1st/12th overall): Ruggs selected first in 2020 among this group of receivers. After finishing with 452 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns as a rookie, he gained 469 yards and scored 2 touchdowns in the first seven games of 2021. He had an impressive 19.5 yards per catch in 2021. Unfortunately, he was involved in a fatal car accident and charged with driving under the influence, and the Las Vegas Raiders released their first-round draft pick the next day. Ruggs remains incarcerated within the Nevada State prison system. Most recently, media reports stated Ruggs was working at the Nevada Governor’s Mansion as a part of his sentence.

Jerry Jeudy (1st/15th overall): Jeudy had his best season in 2022 in his young career. He caught 67 passes for 972 yards and 6 touchdowns. His 67% catch rate a vast improvement from his rookie year when he dropped 10 passes leading to a 46% catch rate. He’s pushed his drop percent down from 8.8 percent in 2020 to 5.9 percent overall. Jeudy missed seven games in 2021 which pushes him to the middle of the pack in most categories. Quarterback Russell Wilson was blamed for a lot of Denver’s woes in 2022, but he did not stymie Jeudy’s performance. Now with Cleveland, Jeudy could have a breakout season in 2023 if the Browns quarterbacks pass effectively.

CeeDee Lamb (1st/17th overall): CeeDee performed strongly in four seasons of play. A three-time Pro Bowler, the AP named him second team All-Pro in 2022. He placed fifth in the NFL with 107 receptions, and sixth with 1,359 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. In 2023, the AP named Lamb a first-team All-Pro. In four seasons, he ranks second among the wide receivers selected in the 2020 draft in receiving yards, yards per game and catch percentage. He tops the group in scoring and receptions.

After leading the NFL with 135 receptions, CeeDee Lamb is poised for a big contract to add to his over $14 million career earnings. Jerry Jones needs to get his pen and checkbook ready.

Jalen Reagor (1st/21st overall): Reagor’s production is moving in the wrong direction. He gained 396 receiving yards despite missing five games with a torn thumb ligament during his rookie season. He returned to play in all 17 games plus a playoff appearance in 2021, but his statistics did not improve as his receiving yards dropped to 299 in 2021. He also went from 1 to 4 dropped passes. After scoring a touchdown on a punt return in 2020, he became the Eagles primary punt returner in 2021.

In the Eagles playoff game, he muffed two punt returns, losing one in their defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philadelphia traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional pick in 2024. He caught just 8 passes for 108 yards. Worse, he muffed another punt return in the Vikings 31-24 playoff loss. The Vikings waived him at the end of the 2023 preseason, and New England picked him up on their practice squad. He appeared in 11 games with just 7 catches, but Reagor did score a 98-yard kickoff return. Reagor actually earned slightly more than CeeDee Lamb during their rookie contract. Reagor’s versatility and speed may keep him on the Patriots roster for another year.

Justin Jefferson (1st/22nd overall): Jefferson is a superb wide receiver. He leads this group in receiving yards, receiving yards per game and has the lowest drop percentage. The 2020 NFL Sporting News Rookie of the Year is now a three-time Pro Bowler and first-team AP All-Pro in 2022 after elected second team his first two seasons.

But Jefferson missed seven games midseason due to a hamstring injury. Yet he still gained over a thousand receiving yards after losing Kirk Cousins in Week 8.

In four seasons, he’s caught 392 passes for 5,899 yards and scored 31 touchdowns. Jefferson gained over 100 receiving yards in 28 of 60 games played. In 2022, he led the NFL with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards averaging 106.4 per game, and was a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player. He signed a record-setting contract for $140 million over four years. If he returns to his form before his injury, it could prove well worth the investment.

Brandon Aiyuk (1st/25th overall): Aiyuk has evolved into a complete football player under the tutelage of Kyle Shanahan. In his own words, “I’ve realized you can have a great game without touching the football.” His downfield blocks contributing to yards after catch by teammates Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey. Aiyuk has started 60 of 62 games played and recorded at least 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.

A solid performer with 269 receptions for 3,931 yards and 27 touchdowns over four years, he added 24 catches for 393 yards and a touchdown in nine playoff games. He tops this group with a phenomenal 62.2 percent successful catch rate. Mentioned as a rumored trading target with the Steelers, he is negotiating for a large salary after turning down a $26 million a year offer from the 49ers. San Francisco will want to keep him, but other teams may try to outbid them.

Tee Higgins (2nd/33rd overall): Higgins was remarkably consistent in his first three NFL seasons, but rib and hamstring injuries limited him to 12 games in 2023. Still, he caught 5 touchdowns last season compared to 6 touchdowns each in his first two seasons, and 7 scores in 2022. But he also dropped 7 passes in 2023, making 28 total drops in four years. That is a 6.9 percent drop rate, compared to Diontae Johnson who had 31 drops, but a lower 5.6 percent drop rate per target in his first four years.

In seven playoff games, Higgins caught 31 passes for 457 yards and 3 touchdowns. In this group, he is third in receiving yards per game and second with a 54.9 percent receiving success rate. However, that high drop rate is 12th of 13 in the group. Nevertheless, he is an outstanding receiver. He signed the Bengals franchise tag and will earn $21,816,000 in 2024. The Bengals have until July 15 to sign him to a new contract.

Michael Pittman Jr. (2nd/34th overall): Pittman started slowly but finished strong during his rookie season. He played in the Colts’ playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills where he gained 90 receiving yards. In 2021, Pittman started all 17 games and broke 1,000 receiving yards while scoring 6 touchdowns. Pittman was one of the few shining lights in the Colts dismal 2022 season. He caught 99 passes (10th in the NFL) for 925 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 2023, he was fifth in the NFL with 109 receptions and seventh with 10.6 yards per touch. He is second among his peers with a low 3.9 percent drop rate and third with 336 receptions and catching 69 percent of targets. But he is second from bottom with only 10.9 yards per reception. Now if he can get consistent quarterback throwing to him, he is set to have a huge year in 2024.

Laviska Shenault Jr. (2nd/42nd overall): Laviska Shenault scored 5 touchdowns his rookie season but none in 2021 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville traded Shenault to the Carolina Panthers for 2023 seventh-round and 2024 sixth-round draft picks. In 2022 Shenault caught a 67-yard touchdown pass in his first game as a Panther, but he only played eight games in 2023 due to two separate ankle injuries and was placed on injured reserve.

He’s a slot receiver even taking some direct snaps as a running back. Shenault leads the group by catching 71.5 percent of passes thrown to him, but he is dead last with 9.8 yards per reception and has a 5.9 percent drop rate after four seasons. Shenault signed a one year, $1.3 million contract with Seattle. He’ll need to stay healthy to make their roster.

KJ Hamler (2nd/46th overall): Hamler’s rookie season was ended by a concussion in Week 16. He did score the winning touchdown in the Broncos’ first game against the Chargers earlier in the season. Hamler showed flashes of potential but tore his ACL ending his 2021 season after just three games. He played seven games in 2022 and placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. With a very high 10% drop rate, not a great outlook. Denver waived Hamler after he was diagnosed with pericarditis, an inflammation of heart tissue, in July 2023. The Colts picked him up on their practice squad, but he did not play in 2023. Hamler ranks last or next to last in most categories. He’s ended each of his first three seasons on injured reserve and did not appear in a game in 2023. Currently, he’s on the Bills 90-man roster. We’ll see if he can return to playing in 2024.

Van Jefferson (2nd/57th overall): The Los Angeles Rams played Van Jefferson sparingly early in his rookie season, but his snap counts increased from 256 in 2020 to 875, and he started all 17 games in 2021. He missed the first six games with a knee injury in 2022, but came on strong as injuries took Cooper Kupp out. Jefferson started Weeks 13 to 18 and proved a reliable target. He ranks in the lower mid-range in most categories among this group. However, he’s third with 15.0 yards per reception. In 2023, the Rams traded Jefferson to Atlanta five games into the season. He struggled to catch just 43 percent of his targets in Atlanta. Now a Pittsburgh Steeler, Jefferson looks to return to his second-year form when he had 50 receptions for 802 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Denzel Mims (2nd/59th overall): Mims was hampered by hamstring injuries and a concussion his rookie season. He played just nine games that year. In 2021, Mims played 11 games but only started three. His production dropped significantly. He failed to capitalize when injuries to teammates put him back in the lineup in 2022. Just 30 games played in three seasons. He’s scored no touchdowns and catches less than half the passes thrown to him. He ranks near the bottom in most categories among this group. One bright spot is he averages 16.1 yards per reception which is second among the group. He ended up on the Steelers practice squad in 2023. But did not appear in a game in 2023. Mims signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville on June 24.

Career Earnings

Here is a chart showing the career earnings from Over the Cap of the group ranked by how I placed them:

Player Career Earnings Justin Jefferson 50,060,806 CeeDee Lamb 14,010,014 Brandon Aiyuk 12,531,350 Michael Pittman Jr. 24,821,363 Tee Higgins 9,885,226 Jerry Jeudy 33,067,958 Chase Claypool 8,122,368 Laviska Shenault Jr. 7,863,566 Henry Ruggs III 10,902,732 Van Jefferson 5,781,640 Jalen Reagor 14,270,911 Denzel Mims 4,424,805 KJ Hamler 5,733,889

Earnings from OTC

Wide Receiver Summary

Last year, Justin Jefferson and Lamb held the top two positions with Jefferson the clear front-runner. I had Brandon Aiyuk and Michael Pittman vying for third with Tee Higgins not far behind. Claypool was tied up with Jerry Jeudy right in the middle of the pack. But Jeudy is trending up while Claypool going downwards.

After four seasons, the top five receivers in this receiver group are Justin Jefferson, Lamb, Aiyuk, Pittman and Higgins, in that order. Jerry Jeudy alone in the middle. Chase Claypool grouped with Shenault and Van Jefferson who need a strong 2024 to get their careers on track. Reagor, Mims and Hamler will try to make a roster just to keep their NFL career’s going.

LINEBACKER

Name G Snaps D/ST INTs PDs FF FR Sacks Tackles TFL QBH Missed Tkl% Alex Highsmith 66 3139/437 3 5 8 0 29.5 242 40 59 5.5 Logan Wilson 57 3075/446 11 20 4 0 5.5 391 17 14 6.7 Willie Gay Jr. 57 1936/282 4 19 2 4 5 233 17 9 9.3 Josh Uche 51 1119/174 0 0 2 1 18.5 63 17 31 0.0 Akeem Davis-Gaither 54 847/1028 1 7 1 1 0.5 122 3 2 9.0 Anfernee Jennings 45 1312/354 0 2 1 1 3 113 15 9 9.6 Terrell Lewis 30 823/19 1 3 1 0 6 40 8 10 11.1 Jacob Phillips 20 612/147 0 5 0 0 3 88 5 4 4.3 Zack Baun 62 660/1293 1 2 0 0 2 88 6 8 9.3 Malik Harrison 61 880/1222 0 1 0 0 0 120 4 1 5.5 Davion Taylor 21 282/209 0 0 2 0 0 51 1 0 13.6

All statistics pulled from the Pro Football Reference

Synopsis of each player:

Alex Highsmith (3rd/102nd overall): Highsmith started out as the third OLB behind T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree as a rookie. He’s missed only one game in the past four seasons. Highsmith tied for first in NFL with 5 forced fumbles in 2022, and made a pick-six in 2023.

He leads this group with 8 forced fumbles and 29.5 sacks. Plus, no one comes close to his 40 tackles for losses and 59 quarterback hits. His 5.5% missed tackle rate among the lowest in the group. Highsmith not named to the Pro Bowl yet, but he plays at a Pro Bowl caliber in my opinion. The Steelers signed Highsmith to a four-year, $68 million contract extension with the Steelers on July 20, 2023.

Josh Uche (2nd/60th overall): Uche placed on injured reserve three times in his first two seasons, but he had a breakout year in 2022. In 2020, Uche finally made his NFL debut in Week 8 during the Patriots’ 21-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He played nine games until another injury landed him on injured reserve. In 2021, he missed five games including four in midseason on injured reserve. But in 2022, he sacked quarterbacks 11.5 times, including 3 against Arizona resulting in an AFC Defensive Player of the Week award. In 2023, he played 15 games, but his production went backwards. A rotational player, he’s played from 30 to 38 percent of the defensive snaps with just three starts in games he played. He’s second in the group with 18.5 sacks.

Willie Gay Jr. (2nd/63rd overall): Willie Gay played all 16 games his rookie year, but missed the playoffs after ankle and meniscus injuries. In 2021, Gay missed the first four games with a toe injury. He missed four more in 2022 for violating the NFL personal conduct policy after an arrest in a domestic dispute. In 2023, he played in every game except the finale. He’s started 47 of 57 games with increased defensive snaps each year. He scored on a 47-yard pick-six in a 34-28 win over Denver in 2022. He’s played in nine playoff games for Kansas City including two Super Bowls. He leads this group with 4 fumble recoveries and is second with 19 defensed passes, third with 233 tackles. But Gay does have a 9.3% missed tackle rate, which is high for this group. For 2024, Gay signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Saints.

Logan Wilson (3rd/65th overall): Logan Wilson gets a lot of playing time. As a rookie, he had 343 defensive and 203 special team snaps for the Cincinnati Bengals before missing the final three games with an ankle injury. In 2021, he became a fulltime starter at middle linebacker. In Week 3, he intercepted Ben Roethlisberger twice and led with 14 tackles as the Bengal’s beat the Steelers. Wilson tore the labrum in his shoulder causing him to miss four of the last five games. In 2022, he missed only one game making 123 tackles. In 2023, Wilson intercepted 2 passes in a game again, this time against the Rams Matt Stafford. Wilson led the Bengals for the third straight season with 135 last season. In this group, Wilson is tops with 391 tackles, 20 passes defensed and 11 interceptions.

In the postseason, Wilson played every single defensive snap in the Bengals seven playoff games in 2021 and 2022. His big play in 2022 forced Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley to fumble at one-yard line with the game tied 17-17 in the fourth quarter. Teammate Sam Hubbard returned the fumble 98 yards for a touchdown to win 24-17. In 2021, with a game tied 16-16 against Tennessee, Wilson intercepted Ryan Tannehill pass with 28 seconds to play. The Bengals exploited the takeaway by kicking the game winning field goal. That is impactful play. Logan Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million contract extension with the Bengals in August 2023.

Zack Baun (3rd/74th overall): Baun started 14 games for the New Orleans Saints over his first four seasons, but he was mainly a special team player. As a rookie, the Saints put Baun in for 82 defensive snaps compared to 246 special team snaps. In 2021 he played 194 defensive snaps, 17% of the Saints total. Compared to the 372 special team snaps that was 79% of the Saints total.

In 2022, he injured his ankle and placed on injured reserve late in the season. Baun did start six games in 2023, so his 301 defensive snaps were closer to the 385 special team snaps than in previous seasons. His 88 tackles are in the lower half of this group of linebackers with players who missed extensive time. Baun chose free agency and the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. But he played well in minicamp and may be vying for a starting position in 2024.

Terrell Lewis (3rd/84th overall): The Los Angeles Rams placed Lewis on a non-injury reserve list to start his rookie season. The Rams reinstated him on Oct. 10, and he played sparingly in eight games and in the playoff loss to the Packers. In 2021, Lewis played in the Rams first 11 games starting in four. The Rams did not play him in the final six regular season games, and he was inactive for the Rams Super Bowl run. In 2022, Lewis played in the Rams first 11 games, starting the last three. The Rams waived him on Dec. 15.

The Chicago Bears signed him to their practice squad on Dec. 20 and elevated him to the 53-man roster, but he did not appear in any of their last three games. In 2023, the Saints signed him to their practice squad but released him a few weeks later without activating him for a game. Lewis signed a futures contract with the Eagles in January. We’ll see if he can make the roster as added depth on the edge in 2024.

Anfernee Jennings (3rd/87th overall): In 2020, Jennings missed the final game due to a shoulder injury. In 14 games he recorded just 20 combined tackles missing two others for a 9.1 percent missed tackle rate. After playing 14 games as a rookie, Jennings did not play at all in 2021. The Patriots placed him on injured reserve prior to naming their initial 53 man roster ending his season before it began. Jennings returned in 2022, backing up Matthew Judon.

He set the edge well in 16 games collecting 27 tackles. In 2023, Jennings started 14 games making 66 tackles including 14 for a loss. Overall, he’s missed 12 tackles in three seasons for 9.6% missed tackle rate. He signed a three year, $12-million contract with the Patriots in March. We’ll see if that pays dividends in 2024.

Jacob Phillips (3rd/97th overall): Jacob Phillips injured in each of his first three seasons. Phillips’ rookie year was stymied by a knee injury and COVID resulting in only 11 games played. He played his best game in the Browns regular season finale when he recorded 10 combined tackles, a tackle for a loss and hit the quarterback. He played 49 snaps in the Browns’ playoff win over the Steelers.

In 2021, a bicep injury caused him to miss the first 12 games. He played just four games. In 2022, the middle linebacker played back-up for the first three games. Then, he started four games when Anthony Walker injured, but Phillips tore his pectoral muscle ending his season. A second torn pectoral muscle ended his 2023 season before it began. Just 20 games played in three seasons. The Texans took a flyer and signed Phillips to a one-year deal for $1.15 million in April. Let’s see if he can stay healthy for 2024.

Malik Harrison (3rd/98th overall): In 2020, Harrison played in all 16 games. He totaled 44 combined tackles, second to Highsmith’s 48, but played about 60% of the defensive snaps. Harrison started the first five Raven games in 2021. He played 170 defensive snaps through Week 7. However, Harrison was shot in the calf in Cleveland during Baltimore’s bye week. He missed the next three games then played in the final seven games. But he played almost exclusively special teams with just one defensive snap.

In 2022, he started eight games and played nearly half the Ravens defensive snaps in the first half of season. But after Week 8, he played mainly on special teams and got just a handful of defensive snaps. In 2023, Harrison started eight games, but played only 21% of the defensive snaps in 14 games played, compared to 79% of the special team snaps. A spot-starter and special teamer, Harrison has made 120 tackles in four seasons. He signed a one-year contract extension with Baltimore in March.

Davion Taylor (3rd/103rd overall): Taylor landed on injured reserve in 2020 and 2021. The Philadelphia Eagles used him mostly for special teams his rookie season. He played 178 special team snaps compared to just 32 defensive snaps. An injured knee kept him from playing the last four games of the season. Taylor started six straight games beginning with Week 6 in 2021. He forced 2 fumbles in a victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 11, but he suffered another knee injury that put him out for the rest of the season. Taylor spent the 2022 season on the Eagles practice squad. He was on the Cardinals practice squad during the 2023 season but did not play.

He’s now playing in Canada after signing with the Ottawa Redblacks in March.

Akeem Davis-Gaither (4th/107th overall): Davis-Gaither was overshadowed by fellow Bengals 2020 draft pick Logan Wilson. Davis-Gaither played in all 16 games in his rookie season, but hurt his foot in Week 9 and missed eight games in 2021 and the Bengals run to the Super Bowl.

He came back to play 16 games in 2022. He intercepted Tyler Huntley on the Ravens’ opening drive of the wildcard game that resulted in a 10-point Bengal lead early in the playoff game. In 2023, Davis-Gaither played 99 defensive and 289 special team snaps, making 122 tackles and defending 7 passes in four seasons. The Bengals signed him to a one-year contract extension in March for the league minimum. He’s a value pick ranked right in the middle of the group despite being the last selected.

Career Earnings

Here is a chart showing the career earnings from Over the Cap of the group ranked by how I placed them:

Player Career Earnings Alex Highsmith 20,227,810 Logan Wilson 18,671,192 Willie Gay Jr. 6,245,671 Josh Uche 6,389,336 Akeem Davis-Gaither 4,112,508 Anfernee Jennings 7,503,929 Terrell Lewis 3,139,333 Jacob Phillips 4,389,310 Zack Baun 7,162,121 Malik Harrison 4,368,682 Davion Taylor 2,523,810

Earnings from OTC

Linebacker Summary

Only Logan Wilson competes with Alex Highsmith at the top of this group. But 29.5 sacks, 40 tackles for a loss and 59 quarterback hits puts Highsmith into the top of the group despite Wilson’s 11 interceptions. Highsmith still needs a dominant performance in a playoff game. Willie Gay and Josh Uche are in a distant second group. Akeem Davis-Gaither and Anfernee Jennings are in the middle of the pack. I have Terrell Lewis and Jacob Phillips ahead of Zack Baun and Malik Harrison despite playing many fewer games. Davion Taylor is out of the NFL.

Day Three Selections

Fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland played in 11 games as a rookie. In 2021 he played 19 snaps in two games. In 2022 he was on the practice squad appearing in just one game for 21 snaps. He appeared in three games in 2023, and the Steelers did not re-sign him for 2024. He ended up playing with the San Antonio Brahmas in the United Football League this past spring. Conversely, fellow fourth-round pick Kevin Dotson played 39 games including starting nine in 2021 and all 17 games in 2022. His limitations as a pass defender and 19 penalties perhaps led to the Steelers trading Dotson to the Rams. He excelled in 2023 starting 14 games for Los Angeles. Dotson signed a three-year, $48 million contract extension with the Rams in March.

Sixth-round pick Antoine Brooks played in four games his rookie season. He played 28 defensive snaps in the 36-10 win over the Bengals. The Steelers waived him injured in the 2021 preseason. The Los Angeles Rams signed him, and he played eight games, all on special teams. The Rams waived Brooks prior to the 2022 season. The Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL drafted Brooks in November 2022, and then the Memphis Showboats after Seattle folded during the XFL-USFL merger. In January, he headed north to Canada and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Seventh rounder Carlos Davis played 116 defensive snaps in 12 games. He totaled 12 tackles, one quarterback hit and one sack. But played only one game and 12 snaps in 2022. Perhaps sensing he did not have a future in Pittsburgh, he did not sign a futures contract. Instead, he has visited other teams. He signed with Atlanta in 2023 but did not make the squad. He played for the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football league where he made the All-UFL team. We’ll see if he ends up back on an NFL roster in 2024.

Undrafted Free Agents

The Steelers signed 10 undrafted free agents in 2020, but only two mentionable. Cornerback James Pierre appeared in 66 of 67 games the past four seasons. He played 727 defensive and 936 special teams snaps during that period including six starts. Pierre intercepted 2 passes, defended 8 and forced 3 fumbles. Pierre signed with the Washington Commanders in March.

Corliss Waitman lost out to Jordan Berry then Pressley Harvin in camp battles. He did play two games in late 2021 averaging 52.1 yards on seven punts. He found a home in Denver in 2022 leading the NFL with 96 punts at 46.9 yards a boot, but he could not stick to the roster. He was on the Patriots practice squad in early 2023 but did not play in a game. In January, Waitman signed a futures contract with the Bears.

CONCLUSION

Only one player remains from the Steelers 2020 draft in 2024. All six Steelers draftees played as rookies, but only Alex Highsmith remains. Dotson was a starting guard for three seasons, and Claypool had two and a half seasons in Pittsburgh with a strong rookie year. But Pittsburgh still has a Pro Bowl caliber outside linebacker.

A bonus is the second-round pick acquired from the Bears used to select Joey Porter Jr. And the Steelers took a flyer on Van Jefferson from this same draft.

