Report: Commanders Signing Steelers CB James Pierre

The Washington Commanders are reportedly signing Pittsburgh Steelers CB James Pierre, according to a Thursday tweet from reporter Josina Anderson.

An unrestricted free agent, Pierre primarily served as a gunner and special teamer throughout his Steelers’ career. Though physically talented, his inconsistent play as a cornerback held back his potential as a rotational piece in Pittsburgh’s defense. In our 2023 training camp recap, we outlined some of those issues.

“Pierre’s highs are high but his lows are low. His technique is frustrating. Coaches were always getting on him for not having his hands up in press, not punching effectively, and his play at the catch point was all over the place. At this point, he is who he is: a No. 4 corner (at best) and special teamer. At some point, the team will look for an upgrade and had rookie Cory Trice Jr. stayed healthy, he may have pushed Pierre off the roster. Pierre could stick on the roster but 2023, if he makes it the whole way through, seems like his last year.”

Undrafted in 2020, Pierre appeared in 66 games with Pittsburgh. Over that time, he recorded 94 tackles with eight pass breakups. He recorded two career interceptions, including a game-sealing pick to beat the Denver Broncos in Week Five of the 2021 season.

In 2023, he logged only eight tackles, playing just 26 defensive snaps. Although Patrick Peterson switched to safety late in the season, the Steelers’ corners largely stayed healthy with rookie Joey Porter Jr. emerging and Levi Wallace serving as the team’s top sub-package corner.

His most significant amount of defensive reps came in 2021, playing 414 snaps. In 2022, that figure fell to 260 while it came in at just 26 this past season, logging only three over his final six regular season games.

Pittsburgh added to its cornerback room in acquiring Donte Jackson in the Diontae Johnson trade. But depth on the outside remains thin while the team has few options at slot corner, a position the team will have to prioritize over the next month of free agency and April’s NFL Draft.