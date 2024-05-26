Chase Claypool On His Career To This Point: ‘I Understand That I Haven’t Met Those Expectations’

Chase Claypool’s exit from the Pittsburgh Steelers was not a glamorous one. After a promising rookie season in 2020 that included a monster four-touchdown performance agains the Eagles, Claypool didn’t have the kind of jump in his second season that most fans were probably expecting. And a boneheaded moment like the premature celebration in a crucial moment against the Vikings caused many to begin to sour on Claypool. Then, halfway through the 2022 season, he was traded to the Bears where he struggled even more. He was then shipped to the Dolphins in 2023 and all but disappeared from the field. Now, it appears he’s seeking to get his career back on track with the Buffalo Bills.

Claypool recently signed with the Bills after it seemed he’d be out of the NFL and headed back home to Canada. Speaking to the media earlier this week after the Bills finished practice, Claypool was asked about where he’s at in his journey and what he’s looking to do going forward.

“I think it is tough believing the player that you are or can be, and falling short of those expectations, especially over the last two years,” Claypool said. “It is a tough position because I know there’s times where it can be frustrating if I’m not living up to my potential, but if it’s frustrating to the outside world, it’s even more frustrating for me. I understand where I should be, and I understand that I haven’t met those expectations. That’s why I work harder and harder and harder and harder every year, so I can meet and exceed those expectations.”

One of the main criticisms many fans had of Claypool during his time with the Steelers was that he lacked maturity. That answer seems to imply there’s been some growth in that regard for him, as he really hit as close to rock bottom in the NFL as a player can. This opportunity with the Bills is more than likely his last, so he’ll need to make the most of it.

He’ll have a pretty good chance of making the Bills’ roster as well, as their wide receiver room underwent a complete overhaul this offseason. Claypool struggled with catching the ball with the Steelers, mostly catching balls with his body and having a tougher time when he could only use his hands. His struggles to separate left him in contested catch situations more often than not, and fans will surely remember how it felt like Claypool leapt off his feet for every catch, making certain catches appear more difficult than they should have been.

With Josh Allen throwing the football though, perhaps he can turn this weakness into a strength.

Claypool’s path to making the Bills’ roster is still an uphill battle, but if he’s working as hard as he says he is, maybe he’ll beat the odds. The Steelers will only see the Bills this year if the two teams face each other in the playoffs again, so if he does manage to stick, he’ll more than likely be off most fans’ radars unless he recaptures his 2020 form.

Most fans probably don’t have much love for Claypool, but it is because of him that the Steelers have Joey Porter Jr. So perhaps rooting for him isn’t such a bad thing. Thanks again, Chicago.