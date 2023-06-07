Report: Falcons Signing Ex-Steelers DL Carlos Davis

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Carlos Davis is joining the Atlanta Falcons. According to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, Davis is inking a deal with the team.

Source: #Falcons signing former #Steelers defensive lineman Carlos Davis. Davis is a 6-foot-2, 320-pound former #Steelers seventh-round pick from @HuskerFBNation Has 12 career tackles, three for losses, one sack @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 7, 2023

Davis, the Steelers’ seventh-round pick in 2020, appeared in 12 games with Pittsburgh across the 2020 through 2022 seasons. He saw his most action as a rookie, logging 54 defensive snaps and making seven tackles, and his role had been reduced year-by-year. Last season, he appeared in just one game, playing 12 defensive snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles and recording one tackle and his first NFL sack.

A squatty athlete from Nebraska, Davis lacked a defining trait and spent his career on the back end of the Steelers’ depth chart. Davis had a nice training camp in the summer of 2022 with us writing:

“Davis had a strong amount of success in 1v1s and he’s an impressive athlete who at least saw practice reps covering kicks and punts during special teams drills, though he’s yet to be used there in-game. His most memorable moment of camp was a dirty shot to sprint from the sidelines and ear-holed rookie OT Jake Dixon, who was mixing it up with Khalil Davis. Never seen something like that in a Steelers practice before and definitely a bush league moment.”

Prior to signing with the Falcons, Davis had a workout with the Houston Texans. Davis has a twin brother, Khalil, and the two spent last year in Steelers training camp together.

Davis, turning 27 in August, will now try to stick with Atlanta.

Pittsburgh has retooled its defensive line, adding veterans Armon Watts and Breiden Fehoko while drafting second-round pick Keeanu Benton.