‘Gonna Make Sure To Get Him Right:’ Darius Slay Preparing To Mentor Joey Porter Jr.

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t made a huge acquisition in free agency. Darius Slay is arguably their biggest signing. A veteran corner, Slay has been one of the best players at his position over the past few years. While he wasn’t as good in 2024, he was still solid. He’s got a ton of veteran knowledge, too. It sounds like he’s already thinking of ways to help Joey Porter Jr. improve his game.

“I’m gonna make sure to get him right,” Slay said recently on his podcast, Big Play Slay. “I told him, I watched him, he does that cinch in-step where he gets it in. Now, he’s just gotta work on being better down the field.

“I know, I watched his film, they were calling him for a lot of aggressiveness down there with the [pass interference]. I’m gonna tell him, ‘You beat him at the line. Just cut him off and now you’re the receiver. Go get the ball now.'”

Penalties have been the biggest issue with Porter. He’s sticky in coverage and he’s good at using his size, but at times, he can be too aggressive. That hurt the Steelers a lot last year.

The team’s first game against the Cincinnati Bengals last year was a great example. Porter was called for six penalties. To succeed as an NFL corner, that can’t happen. Although Porter is very talented, penalties are holding him back.

Joey Porter's 6 penalties (two declined) yesterday are the most by an NFL CB since Week 3 of the 2022 season. Here's all six. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/6Iz4DiPzID — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 2, 2024

Mike Tomlin didn’t bash Porter too much for his penalties. After that Bengals game, he seemed fine with Porter’s penalties. Tomlin often says that he’d rather have players who are too aggressive than not aggressive enough. It sounds like Slay shares that opinion.

“It’s hard to get that aggression out of somebody like that, which is cool. That’s what you want. You’d rather take [that] than tell him to be aggressive. You can be like, ‘Hey man, calm down a little bit.’ It’s gonna be fun working with him. I already know.”

It’s not surprising to hear Slay say he’s excited to work with Porter. During his introductory press conference, he made it clear that one of his goals at this point in his career is to help younger players. Slay wants to be a mentor, which is good for the Steelers. While Porter is the Steelers’ young corner who gets the most shine, Cory Trice Jr. could also benefit from Slay’s teachings.

Last year, Trice didn’t see the field much due to injury. However, he did flash at times. During the Steelers’ Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos, he recorded a huge interception. While he needs to stay healthy, he has all the tools to be a solid contributor.

Perhaps Slay’s presence will help unlock Porter and Trice. That’s likely part of the reason the Steelers signed him. A few years ago, they tried something similar with Patrick Peterson. Playing corner in the NFL is tough, and Slay has done it well for over a decade. That didn’t happen on accident. Hopefully, he can pass on much of what he knows to the Steelers’ young secondary.