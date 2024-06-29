Should Steelers Give Anthony McFarland Jr. Another Shot After UFL Success?

Should the Steelers give Anthony McFarland Jr. another shot after having success in the UFL?

Selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, RB Anthony McFarland Jr. always seemed to be on the outside looking in. Whether due to injuries or a roster reshuffling, he never quite got an extensive opportunity to prove himself.

Coming into the league arguably too young, McFarland took a couple years to mature as a professional. He looked better in each of the two previous offseasons, but fate had other plans. He actually won the kick-return job, and did well in the opener, before suffering an injury. After that, he never found his way back, replaced by others, ultimately Godwin Igwebuike.

Since that time, McFarland joined the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL and showed some impressive work. He looked like the sort of player the Steelers hoped he might be at the NFL level. On 67 attempts, he rushed for 339 yards with two touchdowns, adding 22 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

Part of the problem is the Steelers already went out of their way to sign a kick-returning running back. They brought in Cordarrelle Patterson on a two-year, $6 million contract, and they’re not likely to keep McFarland as a fourth running back. But crazier things happen all the time, and the NFL is adjusting to a new kickoff play.

For what it’s worth, the Brahmas allowed McFarland to return kicks some, the Maryland product recording 90 yards on four returns. One might note that given the fact that he has UFL kick-return experience, he might have a slight advantage. The NFL’s new kickoff will closely resemble that play, so he already knows what he is in for. And there is always a spot on the practice squad even if there is no room on the 53-man roster.

With Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, though, there is very little chance McFarland would see the field. He did play a handful of snaps in the season opener last year before his injury, and it’s fair to acknowledge that. At the same time, they now have Patterson, whom they have to dress as the kick returner. Unless McFarland beats out Patterson for the job or the Steelers use multiple returners, he doesn’t have a realistic roster pathway.

The Steelers’ 2024 season is approaching, following another disappointing year that culminated in a playoff loss. The only change-up in the annual formula lately is whether they miss the playoffs altogether. They have had a long offseason since the Buffalo Bills stamped them out of their misery back in January.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Does Russell Wilson make them a Super Bowl-caliber team, or are they wasting a year? How will the team continue to address the depth chart?

The Steelers are past free agency and the draft and their roster for the 2024 season is coming into focus. They made numerous moves through signings and trade—and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.