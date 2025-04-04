Depot After Dark: Steelers-Dortmund Partnership, Former Steelers WR With Bears, Foster Joins Broadcast Team

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

STEELERS-DORTMUND PARTNERSHIP

The Steelers are one of the NFL’s most popular franchises. It isn’t hard to see Steelers fans take over opposing stadiums. However, this year, they’ll be able to show that overseas. The Steelers are slated to play the NFL’s first regular season game in Ireland. It looks like they’re trying other things to expand their fandom overseas, too.

On their Twitter, the Steelers announced that they’re partnering with Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund, a German professional soccer team. It seems like this partnership is aimed at expanding both teams’ reach in each other’s markets. For Steelers fans unfamiliar with Dortmund, and Dortmund fans unfamiliar with the Steelers, this could be a nice opportunity to develop a new fandom.

United through our colors, industrial pasts, & winning traditions ⚫️🟡 The Steelers & @BVB have announced a partnership that will further both clubs’ efforts in each other’s markets through joint team activities, content & fan engagement initiatives. #HereWeGo 🤝 #HejaBVB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 3, 2025

FORMER STEELERS WR WITH BEARS

Miles Boykin was a wide receiver with the Steelers in 2022 and 2023. While he wasn’t a huge factor on offense, he was a valuable special teams player. Unfortunately, he didn’t stick with the Steelers after the 2023 season. He spent 2024 with the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it looks like he’s on to his next team.

The Chicago Bears announced on their Twitter that they’ve signed Boykin to a one-year contract. Although he didn’t have a huge impact with either of his teams in 2024, he’ll be looking to change that with the Bears. Boykin probably won’t get a ton of action on offense, but he should boost their special teams. The Steelers are scheduled to play the Bears, so we’ll see if Boykin gets on the field for that game.

Tinley Park's very own We have signed @MBoykin814 to a one-year contract — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 3, 2025

FOSTER JOINS BROADCAST TEAM

During the 2010s, the Steelers were mostly known more for their offense than their defense. While the spotlight was usually on players like Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, the Steelers’ offensive line was just as important. Ramon Foster was one of the key pieces of that group, playing for the Steelers from 2009 to 2019. Now, he’s taking up a different venture.

Before his NFL career began, Foster attended the University of Tennessee. Going forward, it looks like Foster will be involved with the university again. Tennessee Football announced on Twitter that Foster will be joining their broadcast team. According to the school, Foster will serve as an analyst for the team. It’s an exciting new chapter of Foster’s football life, giving back to his alma mater.