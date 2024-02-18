Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: How Good Was The 2019 Draft Class?

2019 Top Three Rookie Draft Picks

The 2019 Steelers draft class completed their fifth season in 2023. The Steelers traded Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders for their third and fifth picks. Pittsburgh selected Diontae Johnson and Zach Gentry using the picks acquired from Oakland.

I’ll recap the day three selections and notable undrafted free agents.

Here are how the Steelers’ top three 2019 draft picks stack up statistically against their contemporaries after five seasons:

LINEBACKER

Name G Snaps D/ST INTs PDs FF FR Sacks Tackles TFL/QBH Missed Tkl% Devin White 76 4866/231 3 21 6 9 23.0 566 40/64 9.4 Josh Allen 74 3573/357 2 8 9 3 45.0 251 53/103 7.0 Devin Bush 65 2888/336 2 13 2 5 4.0 323 18/10 7.4 Rashan Gary 73 2346/118 0 4 5 6 31.5 179 30/76 4.8 Jahlani Tavai 78 2684/1099 3 9 5 2 4.5 309 14/12 8.3 Ben Banogu 50 554/352 0 1 1 0 2.5 29 3/6 3.3 Mack Wilson 77 2050/906 1 13 4 0 6.0 236 11/8 12.6

Synopsis of each player:

Devin Bush (1st/10th overall): Devin Bush put together a fine rookie campaign, including the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) naming him to their 2019 All-Rookie Team. Bush started out strong with over 100 tackles, including nine for a loss. He was named defensive player of the week once. Unfortunately, the Steelers placed him on injured reserve after he tore his ACL in the fifth game in 2020. In 2021, Bush played tentatively in 14 games. Bush played in all 17 games in 2022. But his snaps diminished towards the season’s end.

Pittsburgh did not exercise the fifth-year option, allowing him to become a free agent. Seattle signed Bush for $3.4 million. But he produced very little splash. He played 13 games, starting three. 17 of his 37 tackles occurred in the loss to Pittsburgh. Most of these tackles were assists well beyond the line of scrimmage.

A “quiet finish to the season” does not bode well for a defensive player counted on to be a disruptor. In five years, he has two interceptions and is second with 13 passes defensed and 323 tackles. But lags far behind in other splash categories.

Devin White (1st/5th overall): Buccaneers linebacker Devin White came on extraordinarily strong after missing three games due to a knee injury in 2019. He scored two defensive touchdowns and recorded 91 tackles. White is disruptive, as evidenced by his interception, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. The PFWA named him to their 2019 All-Rookie Team. His 15 tackles for a loss were third in the NFL in 2020. He intercepted a pass and made 12 tackles in Tampa’s 2020 Super Bowl victory. In 2020, AP named him a second-team All-Pro. He added 128 tackles, recorded 18 quarterback hits, and was named to the Pro Bowl team in 2021.

He leads this group with three interceptions, 21 deflected passes, nine fumble recoveries plus 566 tackles. He’s second with six forced fumbles, 40 tackles for losses, and 64 quarterback hits. White was named Defensive Player of the Week three times in the past four years. He’s also tacked on 23 sacks. However, his impact has faded over the past two seasons. White requested a trade, so he will likely be playing for another team in 2024. Perhaps, a new home will reignite his strong start.

Josh Allen (1st/7th overall): The PFWA named Allen to their 2019 All-Rookie Team. He also made the 2019 Pro Bowl team as an alternate. He leads this group with nine forced fumbles, 45 sacks, and 89 tackles for losses. He fully recovered after missing eight games in 2020 with a knee injury. Allen led the Jaguars in a 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills in 2021. He had eight tackles, a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery. A three-time defensive player of the week.

Josh Allen scored on a game-winning fumble recovery to secure a playoff berth for Jacksonville in 2022. In 2023, he ended in a tie for second in the NFL with 17.5 sacks. That helped him reach his second Pro Bowl. Jacksonville negotiating a long-term contract. But he may be a franchise tag candidate if the talks linger.

Rashan Gary (1st/12th overall): Green Bay used Gary in a rotational role in his first two seasons. In 2021, Gary started full-time after Za’Darius Smith was injured after just one game. His production increased from seven sacks in his first two seasons to 9.5 in 2021. Twenty-four quarterback pressures in 2019/2020 to 47 in 2021. He hit quarterbacks 14 times in his first two seasons to 28 times in 2021. He had 3.5 sacks in three playoff games, including two in a 2021 loss to the 49ers. The Packers picked up his fifth-year option prior to the 2022 season.

He was on pace to exceed his 9.5 sacks from the previous year when he tore an ACL in week nine. Gary is second in the group with 31.5 sacks. And leads the group with 76 quarterback hits. Rashan Gary signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Packers in October 2023.

Jahlani Tavai (2nd/43rd overall): Tavai started 16 of 31 games played in his first two seasons. He hurt his shoulder at the end of his rookie season, missing the season finale. He made 158 tackles, but the Detroit Lions waived their second-round draft choice just before the 2021 season. Bill Belichick signed him to the Patriots practice squad. He ended up playing in 13 games mostly on special teams. In 2022, Tavai began the season as a backup linebacker but started 12 games after week four. He played about half the Patriots defensive and 333 special teams snaps in 2022. Tavai signed a two-year, $4.4 million deal in 2022 with New England. A discount for a starting linebacker.

Tavai started 16 of 17 games in 2023. He intercepted two passes. And leads the group with three. Also, he made a career-high 110 tackles. He is set to continue contributing for New England in the next few seasons.

Ben Banogu (2nd/49 overall): Banogu was a rotational defensive end for the Colts. His peak game came in his rookie season when he strip-sacked Joe Flacco to preserve a 15-13 win over the Denver Broncos. But his share of defensive snaps declined from 26 percent his first year to 11 percent in 2022. He’s hit the quarterback just once and had no sacks since his rookie year. A healthy scratch in 15 games over the previous three seasons; the Colts did not sign him for a fifth year.

The Dallas Cowboys picked him up for training camp. But released him just before the start of the 2023 season. He is currently a free agent. He led the group with a 3.3 percent missed tackle rate. But with only 29 tackles over four seasons, he lags at the bottom of this group. It’s unclear whether a team will sign him for 2024.

Mack Wilson (5th/155th overall): Steelers Depot respondent Beeze requested Wilson’s inclusion. The Cleveland Browns traded Wilson to the New England Patriots for Chase Winovich following the 2021 season. He peaked his first year starting 14 of 16 games played. However, he hyperextended his knee just prior to the 2020 season and missed the first two games of his second year. His defensive workload steadily dropped; 88 percent of the Browns’ defensive snaps in 2019, 43 percent in 2020, and 21 percent in 2021.

Then, in New England, he played a career-high 284 special team compared to 236 defensive snaps in 2022. But received no defensive snaps after week 13. He’s tied for second in passes defended (13) among his draft-class peers. He’s also fifth in tackles with 236. However, seven passes defended and 82 tackles are from his rookie year. And he’s missed 34 tackles for a 12.6 percent missed rate. New England re-signed him for $1.6 million in 2023. He split his time between defense with 305 defensive and 312 special team snaps. He forced two fumbles and collected 3.5 sacks. He is a free agent in 2024. We’ll see if he finds a new home in the post-Belichick era.

Linebacker Summary

Teams selected few linebackers in the first two rounds, so Devin Bush compared to some outside linebackers. Devin Bush and Josh Allen suffered knee injuries that cut short their sophomore seasons. Josh Allen returned to play decisively, while Bush played tentatively. Devin White leads this pack, with Allen just behind him. I placed Bush at the bottom of the first-round picks after Rashan Gary. He’s ahead of the rest of the group, but mostly based on his rookie year.

The Steelers picked Rod Woodson as the tenth overall pick back in 1987. Steelers fans expected that type of dominant play from Bush, also a tenth-overall pick. Unfortunately, Bush was unable to recapture his rookie-year form. Bush played for Seattle in 2023 but produced very few flash plays. He collected $3.4 million from Seattle. If a team does sign him for 2024, it will likely be for less money.

I’m adding charts showing career earnings of these players. You be the judge of their value:

Player Career Earnings Devin White $41,486,814 Josh Allen $33,634,636 Rashan Gary $55,410,018 Devin Bush $22,251,768 Jahlani Tavai $10,148,091 Mack Wilson $6,668,804 Ben Banogu $5,944,506

WIDE RECEIVER

Name G Snaps TGTs RECs Yds Succ% Y/C Y/G Ctch % Drop% Points Deebo Samuel 66 3210/35 429 283 4122 52.4 14.6 62.5 66.0 7.7 230 A.J. Brown 77 4065/14 598 379 5947 54.7 15.7 77.2 63.4 4.5 264 Mecole Hardman 68 2049/373 244 166 2212 57.8 13.3 32.5 68.0 7.4 122 JJ Arcega-Whiteside 40 797/249 35 16 290 45.7 18.1 7.3 45.7 14.3 14 Parris Campbell 44 1623/66 171 117 1087 45.6 9.3 24.7 68.4 4.1 30 Andy Isabella 43 568/170 54 33 447 44.4 13.5 10.4 61.1 3.7 18 D.K. Metcalf 82 4451/20 618 372 5332 51.8 14.3 65.0 60.2 5.3 260 Diontae Johnson 77 4005/73 639 391 4363 48.7 11.2 56.7 61.2 5.2 162 Jalen Hurd 0 Reserve-Retired Never Played Terry McLaurin 80 4727/5 609 378 5283 52.1 14.0 66.0 62.1 3.3 156 Marquise Brown 72 3855/2 525 313 3644 45.0 11.6 50.6 59.6 4.4 168

Synopsis of each player:

Diontae Johnson (3rd/66th overall): Diontae had a strong rookie performance as a receiver and return specialist. The AP named him second-team All-Pro as a returner based on his league-leading 12.4 yards per punt return, including an 85-yard touchdown. He added 59 catches for 680 yards and five more touchdowns. In 2020, he injured his back on a punt return. He had other foot and leg injuries but only missed one game. He finished with 88 catches for 923 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2021, Diontae Johnson became a Pro Bowl alternate after catching 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.

After 13 drops in 2020, he reduced that number to two in 2023 for a total of 33 over five seasons. He’s managed to reduce his career drop rate from 8.1 percent in 2020 to 5.2 percent after five seasons. He leads this group in targets and receptions. He’s improved his catch percentage. But his 11.2 yards per reception is the second lowest in this group. He set an NFL record with most receptions in a season without scoring a touchdown in 2022. But he broke the drought with five touchdowns in 2023. Diontae signed a two-year contract extension worth $36.7 million before the 2022 season. So, he’s not due for free agency until 2025. Let’s see how Diontae performs with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in 2024.

Deebo Samuel (2nd/36th overall): Deebo Samuel showed potential in his rookie season with 57 receptions for 802 yards and three touchdowns. He added three more touchdowns on the ground behind 14 runs for 159 yards. His second season was interrupted by injuries and illness. He missed the first three games of the season as he recovered from a broken foot. Later, Samuel injured his hamstring. He ended up playing just seven games in his second year. But Deebo crushed it in 2021. He scored 14 touchdowns. Six in the air but eight on the ground as the 49ers utilized Samuel in the backfield to increase his touches. He gained 1405 receiving yards on 77 catches. Plus 365 more rushing yards on 59 carries. He led the NFL in 2021 with 18.2 yards per reception. His efforts resulted in the AP naming him first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl appearance.

Deebo signed a three-year $73.5 million deal with $58.1 million reportedly guaranteed before the 2022 season. His performance dipped as he missed four games with hamstring and ankle injuries. He struggled with nagging injuries again in 2023. But played in 15 games and increased scoring production with seven touchdowns. A dual-threat scoring 19 rushing and 19 receiving touchdowns. He is third with 14.6 yards per catch, catches 66 percent of targets, 52.4 percent receiving success rate, and 230 points scored. But he does have 33 drops out of 429 targets for a high 7.7 drop percent. We’ll see if he returns to his All-Pro form from 2021 in 2024.

A.J. Brown (2nd/51st overall): He was on the PFWA All-Rookie team, and his 20.2 yards per reception was second in the NFL in 2019. In 2020 he made the Pro Bowl team after scoring 11 touchdowns. This despite injuring both knees that required surgery in the offseason. In 2021, Brown missed four games, including three for a chest injury. He likely would have gained over a thousand receiving yards for the third straight season if not for those lost games. The Titans traded Brown to Philadelphia, where he broke the Eagle’s all-time receiving yards record and fourth in the NFL with 1,496. Also, his 11 touchdowns and 88 receiving yards per game led to another Pro Bowl.

A three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2023. Brown leads this receiver group with 5,947 receiving yards, 77.2 receiving yards per game, and 264 points scored in his first five seasons. He is second with 15.7 yards per catch, 379 receptions, and a 54.7 percent success rate. He’s played eight postseason games. But the Eagles missed the 2023 playoffs. He signed a four-year deal with Philadelphia for $100 million in 2022.

Mecole Hardman (2nd/56th overall): Mecole Hardman made the 2019 PFWA All-Rookie team and Pro Bowl, beating out Diontae Johnson as the AFC return specialist. As a rookie, he was third in the NFL in kickoff returns and yardage, averaging 26.1 yards a return. And he returned a kickoff for a touchdown. In 2020, he returned a punt return for a touchdown. He muffed a punt in the AFC championship game against the Bills but then caught a touchdown pass on the next drive to answer the miscue. In 2022, placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury after playing nine games. He returned to play in the conference final against the Bengals. He leads the group with a 57.8 percent receiving success rate. He’s second, catching 68 percent of his targeted passes. But has a high 7.4 percent drop rate.

Fortune smiled on Hardman. The New York Jets signed him as a free agent after Hardman missed the Chiefs Super Bowl win over the Eagles due to an abdominal injury. The Jets traded him back to the Chiefs in midseason. And Hardman scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime, for Super Bowl LVIII. Hardman has scored four touchdowns in 14 postseason games. The Jets paid Hardman $3 million for one reception. The Chiefs paid less than $1 million for his game-winning performance. It will be interesting to see what 2024 brings to the lucky Hardman.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside (2nd/57 overall): Arcega-Whiteside had a modest rookie season with ten receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown. Too modest for a second-round draft pick. He played only eight games in 2020, catching four of eight passes. Twelve other Eagle players gained more receiving yardage. In 2021, the Eagles listed him fifth on the receiver depth chart. He caught just two passes and was placed on injured reserve at the end of the season. In three seasons, JJ dropped five of 35 targets for an obscene 14.3 percent drop rate. But he does have an impressive 18.1 yards per catch. The Eagles traded him to Seattle in 2022.

The Seahawks kept Arcega-Whiteside on practice squad a few weeks before releasing him without being activated for any games. The Falcons signed Arcega-Whiteside as a street free agent in 2023, but he failed to make the roster. His last NFL game was back in 2021. The Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League announced signing Arcega-Whiteside in January 2024. Best of luck up north.

Parris Campbell (2nd/59th overall): Parris Campbell played a full season in 2022 after ending his first three years on injured reserve. The Colts placed him on injured reserve in each of his first three seasons. A sports hernia kept him out of two games during his rookie year. A broken hand cost him four more. Finally, a broken foot ended his season with just seven games played. In 2020, his season shut down after injuring his left knee. He played just two games. In 2021, he played five games before breaking his foot scoring a 51-yard touchdown. He did come back to play in the Colts’ final game. But in 2022, he played all 17 games. His 97 receptions for 983 yards and three touchdowns exceeded his production in three previous seasons combined.

Parris Campbell signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants worth $4.7 million for 2023. He caught just 20 passes for 104 yards. He leads the group catching 68.4 percent of his 171 targets. He was a healthy scratch for the Giant’s final four games after sitting out Week 14 due to a knee injury. An unrestricted free agent, he’s likely to find a landing spot outside of New York after a disappointing season.

Andy Isabella (2nd/62nd overall): Isabella showed off his 4.31 combined speed with an 88-yard touchdown during his rookie season. That was the fifth longest in the NFL that season. But he remained buried on the Arizona Cardinals depth chart. In 2020, his 35 targets ranked sixth among Cardinals players. He caught 21 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinals hired a new wide receivers coach in 2021. But that did not help. He remained sixth on the depth chart and received just one target in eight games played.

In 2022, Arizona released Isabella after week four. Run-heavy Baltimore picked him up on their practice squad. Isabella made his debut as a Raven against Pittsburgh, gaining one yard on a jet sweep. In 2023, Isabella signed with the Buffalo Bills. He appeared in just two games with just two offensive snaps. But he did return a kickoff 19 yards against Pittsburgh in the playoff game. Isabella signed a reserve/future contract on January 22, 2024, with the Bills.

DK Metcalf (2nd/64th overall): Metcalf set the rookie record with 160 receiving yards in a playoff game. Then he broke out in his second season with second-team honors on the AP All-Pro team and made the Pro Bowl. His 5,332 receiving yards in five seasons is second among this group. He’s also second with 618 targets and scoring 260 points. He’s gained 451 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns in four playoff games. He gained over 1,000 receiving yards for the third time and a second Pro Bowl in 2023. He signed a three-year deal worth $72 million in 2022. Seattle could explore a trade or keep Metcalf as the cornerstone of their receiver corps. He’s due $13 million guaranteed for 2024.

Jalen Hurd (3rd/67th overall): The 49ers placed Jalen Hurd on injured reserve in three consecutive seasons. In 2019 he hurt his back. In 2020, he tore his ACL. Hurd injured a knee in 2021, and San Francisco released him that November. Over the Cap reports Hurd paid $2.7 million in his three years as a 49er. The New England Patriots signed Hurd on July 25, 2023. But he announced his retirement from football within a week without playing a single snap in the NFL.

Terry McLaurin (3rd/76th overall): Three team name changes and 11 different quarterbacks threw passes to McLaurin the past five seasons. Yet, he made the PFWA 2019 All-Rookie team. Then gained 1,000 or more receiving yards in four straight seasons. In 2022 he was seventh in NFL with 15.5 yards per reception and voted to 2022 Pro Bowl. In 2020, his teammates voted him captain. Impressive for a second-year player.

The last receiver selected in this group, he ranks second in yards per game and third in receptions and receiving yards. He’s dropped 20 of 609 targets for a low 3.3 three drop rate. He signed a three-year contract extension with Washington worth $68.2 million in 2022. Imagine what he would achieve with a consistent quarterback throwing to him.

Wide Receiver Summary

I am comparing Diontae Johnson to wide receivers selected in the second and third rounds. So, I do not include Marquise Brown though I did add a stat line for him. After five seasons, the studs set themselves apart from the duds.

In my view, Diontae Johnson is fifth best in this group, with A.J. Brown, McLaurin, Metcalf, and Samuel ahead of him. I have him ahead of Hardman and the rest. That’s good, considering teams selected seven of the nine listed receivers before Diontae. Looking forward to seeing how Diontae performs under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Player Career Earnings A.J. Brown $40,607,061 Terry McLaurin $37,933,789 D.K. Metcalf $48,685,679 Deebo Samuel $42,609,481 Diontae Johnson $32,702,195 Mecole Hardman $11,631,967 Parris Campbell $8,975,936 Andy Isabella $4,465,544 JJ Arcega-Whiteside $3,904,256 Jalen Ward $2,718,703 Marquise Brown $25,200,340

CORNERBACK

Name G Snaps D/ST INTs PDs FF FR Tackles MT% Tgts Rec Comp% TD% Deandre Baker 26 1226/116 0 10 0 0 82 9.9 117 75 64.1 6.8 Byron Murphy 70 4368/228 8 47 2 6 286 12.0 450 300 66.7 5.8 Rock Ya-Sin 66 2936/456 2 29 2 2 196 7.5 268 168 62.7 4.1 Sean Murphy-Bunting 67 3299/485 8 29 6 2 245 11.6 324 213 65.8 5.2 Trayvon Mullen 46 1995/261 4 29 1 0 150 9.1 198 122 61.7 6.1 Joejuan Williams 42 561/393 0 10 0 0 46 0.0 40 20 50.0 2.5 Greedy Williams 39 1375/201 2 12 1 0 99 14.7 139 84 60.4 2.9 Lonnie Johnson 58 2060/839 4 15 0 1 192 11.1 142 90 63.4 7.0 David Long 66 1219/527 1 8 0 0 96 8.6 120 83 69.2 4.2 Justin Layne 52 156/705 0 1 0 1 45 11.8 18 14 77.8 5.6 Jamel Dean 70 3360/532 7 45 0 2 254 4.5 309 174 56.3 4.2

Synopsis of each player:

Justin Layne (3rd/83rd overall): Justin Layne is second in the group in special team snaps with 705. But lags far behind with just 156 defensive snaps. His opportunities on defense came largely because of injury and in dime package situations. Almost half his tackles were made on special team plays. In coverage, he allowed receivers to complete 14 of 18 targets. The 77.8 percent completion rate is the highest among this group, albeit a small sample size. He only gave up one touchdown but with just 18 targets. Layne has an 11.8 percent missed tackle rate. Primarily a special team player, Layne never made a significant impact on the field.

The New York Giants claimed Layne off waivers at the start of the 2022 season. He played limited action in seven games before the Giants released him. Chicago picked him up for two games and released him. Then Carolina claimed him just before Christmas. But Justin Layne failed to report. Justin Layne’s career earnings are $3.7 million. But his NFL days may be numbered.

Deandre Baker (1st/30th overall): Baker’s career underwent giant swings. A late first round pick, he started 15 of 16 games and played in 87 percent of the New York Giants defensive snaps in his rookie season. But then, police arrested him in May 2020, allegedly for robbing guests at a party using a firearm. The Giants waived him in June. Authorities eventually dropped the charges, and Kansas City added Baker to their practice squad.

In 2020, he played two games late in the season, including starting the final game against the Chargers. He recorded his first career sack but broke his leg in the third quarter of the game. In 2021, Baker played eight games, starting one. Plus, he played in two of the Chiefs playoff games. But the Chiefs waived Baker in the 2022 preseason as they reconfigured their secondary. He has not played in the NFL since. His career earnings are $7.4 million. Most recently, Baker signed with the DC Defenders of the United Football League for the 2024 season.

Byron Murphy (2nd/33rd overall): Byron Murphy was a starter out of the gate, starting all 16 Arizona Cardinals games in 2019. In 2020, he started seven of 15 games played. But in 2021, he started all 16 games he played in. In his first three seasons he only missed two games and intercepted five passes and deflected 30. In 2022, Murphy missed the last eight games due to a back injury.

In five seasons, quarterbacks targeted receivers he covered 450 times with 300 completions for a 66.7 percent completion rate. Among this group, he is tops in defensive snaps played, interceptions, total tackles, and fumble recoveries. He’s given up 26 touchdowns in coverage. That’s 5.8 percent of targeted passes, which is one of the highest in this group. His 39 missed tackles give him a 12.0 percent missed tackle rate. But he was defensive player of the week in 2021 with two interceptions, including a pick-six.

In 2022, he scored a game-winning touchdown against the Raiders on a fumble recovery. The Cardinals wanted to re-sign Murphy. But Murphy signed a two-year, $17.5 million contract with the Vikings in 2023. Murphy made 57 tackles, 13 pass deflections, including three interceptions, and one forced fumble in 14 games. He missed the last three games with a knee injury. He’ll be looking for a strong 2024, a contract year.

Rock Ya-Sin (2nd/34th overall): Rock Ya-Sin started 29 of the 41 Colts’ games he played in from 2019-2021. But missed eight games in those three years. In 2022, the Colts traded Rock Ya-Sin to the Raiders. In Indianapolis, he missed six games due to knee and foot injuries. In May 2023, Ya-Sin signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Ya Sin played only 279 defensive snaps for Baltimore after averaging 664 a season the previous four years.

In five years, receivers caught 168 of 268 passes when he covered them for a 62.7 percent completion rate. Ya-Sin forced two fumbles and recovered two. Both are second in the group. His 16 missed tackles with 196 total tackles resulted in a 7.5 percent missed tackle rate, which was among the lowest in this group. Also, he defended 29 passes, which is the third-highest. We’ll see if Baltimore re-signs Ya-Sin or if he turns up with another team in 2024.

Sean Murphy-Bunting (2nd/39th overall): Murphy-Bunting made the 2019 PFWA All-Rookie team. He intercepted three passes his first year, along with a strip sack. Then in 2020, he intercepted passes in each playoff game in Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run. A dislocated elbow limited Murphy-Bunting to nine games in 2021. Then a quad injury kept him out of five games in 2022. Murphy-Bunting joined the Titans on a one-year deal before the 2023 season. There he topped 800 defensive snaps for the second time in his five-year career. He also logged a career-high in tackles and matched his career-high in passes defended. He’s set to enter free agency again in 2024.

Sean leads this group with six forced fumbles. And he’s tied for first with eight interceptions. But he’s missed 32 tackles for an 11.6 percent missed tackle rate. Quarterbacks targeted receivers he covered 324 times in five seasons with 213 completions for a 65.8 percent completion rate.

Trayvon Mullen (2nd/40th overall): The Raiders made Trayvon Mullen a full-time starter from week seven of his rookie season. He intercepted his first pass that season. But suffered a head injury at the end of the year. Mullen started all 16 games in 2020, including two interceptions. He played the first four games in 2021, adding another interception. But he injured his foot in the fourth game after just six snaps. Mullen returned in week 14 but hurt his toe and missed the rest of the season after playing five games. Raiders traded Mullen to Arizona in 2022.

He played eight games before Arizona released him. Dallas picked him up off waivers for the 2022 regular-season finale. In 2023, Baltimore picked him up off waivers. Unfortunately, the Ravens placed Trayvon on their on-football injury list, and he missed the season.

In the four seasons Mullen played, he’s held receivers to a 61.7 percent catch rate. That’s fourth among this group. And his 29 defended passes are third. His career earnings are $8.3 million. We’ll see if he ends up back on Baltimore’s roster with his cousin Lamar Jackson in 2024.

Joejuan Williams (2nd/45th overall): The Patriots traded up 11 spots to select Joejuan Williams. Williams primarily played on special teams in his first two seasons. However, injuries to defensive players in 2020 gave him more defensive snaps in the second half of the season. In 2021, he started one game and doubled the defensive snaps from his first two seasons. He played 35 percent of the defensive snaps in the 12 games he appeared in. Williams started the Patriots’ playoff loss to Buffalo. He allowed four receptions on five targets to receivers he covered. He gave up one touchdown. Unfortunately, he injured his shoulder in a preseason game and missed the 2022 season.

The Vikings signed him following his lost season. But Chicago poached him off their practice squad. He played four games as a Bear. Then the Vikings re-poached him off the Bears practice squad, and he appeared in one game.

Joejuan has played the second least defensive snaps with just 561. But he has the best catch percentage at 50 percent during the regular season with limited targets. He has career earnings of $7.2 million. Already a journeyman playing with three different teams. The Vikings signed him to a reserve/future contract on January 8, 2024.

Greedy Williams (2nd/46th overall): Greedy Williams played 12 games in 2019. But he suffered nerve damage in his shoulder, and the Browns placed him on injured reserve, missing the entire 2020 season. Greedy managed to play 16 games in 2021, missing just one. He lost playing time, only getting 105 defensive snaps in 2022 after missing multiple games with a hamstring injury. In 2023, the Eagles signed Greedy to a one-year free-agent contract. But released him before the regular season. He remains a free agent after not playing in 2023.

Greedy Williams played just three of five seasons since the Browns selected him in the 2019 draft. His coverage improved, allowing 84 catches on 139 targets. That is just a 60.4 percent catch rate, which is the third lowest in the group. One area he requires improvement in is tackling. He’s missed 17 tackles for a 14.7 percent missed tackle average. Last in the group. Greedy has career earnings of $7 million for his 39 games played (second least in the group).

Lonnie Johnson (3rd/54th overall): The Texans used Johnson on both defense and special teams. In 2020, he started five of the last six games that season after starting seven games his rookie season. His usage increased from 49 to 62 percent of the Texans defensive snaps. He transitioned from cornerback to safety after Justin Reid’s season-ending injury. Johnson returned to cornerback in 2021. After allowing receivers he covered to catch 67.4 percent of passes his first two seasons, he allowed only 57.9 percent in 2021. Plus, he intercepted three passes in 2021.

In the playoffs, he scored a touchdown off a blocked punt against Kansas City in 2019. But his ineffective coverage of Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs to a comeback victory. Kansas City acquired Johnson in a trade in 2022. But waived him prior to the regular season. Tennessee claimed him, and he played 12 games. He missed four games due to a midseason injury. The Titans played him mainly on special teams. He played a career-low 165 defensive snaps. Lonnie signed a one-year contract with the Saints for 2023. But a knee injury cut his season short. He played the least defensive snaps with 122, and the most special team snaps with 249 of his career in 2023. Again, a free agent this year, teams may be interested in his special teams role and as a versatile defensive back who has played both safety and cornerback.

Johnson ranks in the middle in most categories in this group. But his ten touchdowns given up with just 142 targets is a high 7 percent touchdown rate. Johnson has $6.4 million in career earnings for 68 games played. He is scheduled to be a free agent in 2024.

David Long (3rd/79th overall): David Long did not play much defense in his first two seasons. He totaled 225 defensive snaps in two seasons for the Rams. He led the group with 399 special team snaps as a rookie. In 2021, he started five games but lost his starting position. However, injuries to other players kept him in the lineup, and he played 516 defensive snaps, more than double the first two seasons. He got a pick-six in the wildcard game versus Arizona and started in the Ram’s Super Bowl win over Cincinnati. On the final play, his coverage helped Aaron Donald sack Joe Burrow to seal the game.

In 2022, Long started four more games. But by season’s end was on the bench. He played seven defensive snaps in the final three games. His snaps count peaked at 516 in 2021 and went down to 288 in 2022. After four seasons with the Rams, Long became a traveling man. He played for three different teams in 2023. The Raiders signed him in 2023. He played eight games before his release. Then the Carolina Panthers claimed him off waivers, and he played three more games there before the Panthers let him go. The Packers picked him up for their late playoff run, and he played three more games. But he must not have made an impression. He was not active in their playoff games. And he was not signed to a reserve/future contract after the season, making him free to sign anywhere in 2024.

He’s allowed receivers he covered to catch 69.2 percent of their targets. That’s second from the bottom of the group. His loose coverage skills may explain why he has not stuck with a team since his rookie contract expired.

Jamel Dean (3rd/94th overall): Jamel Dean defended 17 passes in 2019. That was fourth in the NFL. Quarterbacks tested Dean’s coverage skills with 122 passes in his first two seasons. Receivers caught 69 for a 56.6 percent completion rate. Dean intercepted three passes but gave up six touchdowns. Dean returned his 2020 interception for a touchdown. In 2021 he started 11 games and held receivers to just 32 catches on 66 targets. He added nine pass deflections and two more interceptions. In 2022, he intercepted two more passes.

Although his 309 targets are third, he is second in almost all the categories. He has seven interceptions and 45 defensed passes. Also, he’s second in limiting receivers to 56.3 percent of catches, made 254 tackles, and had a low 4.5 missed tackle rate. He’s played nine playoff games with eight passes defensed, made 46 tackles, and a forced fumble. He’s earned one ring in his young career. Tampa demonstrated their belief in Dean by signing him to a four-year, $52 million contract in 2023 after his rookie deal. The last person drafted in this group has the second-highest career earnings.

Cornerback Summary

Justin Layne does not favor comparably to this group. DeAndre Baker, who hasn’t played in 2021, comes closest but has many more defensive snaps and contributed more on the field. Layne has not shown much impact on the field. Not reporting to Carolina when claimed on waivers from Chicago is his last hurrah in the NFL.

Jamel Dean, the last selection in this group, emerges to top the group. Rock Ya-Sin, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Byron Murphy round out the leaders. Trayvon Mullen and Joejuan Williams lag behind the front runners. Although Justin Layne was the second to last cornerback picked in this group, as a third-rounder, his lack of contributions to the Steeler’s defense is a clear miss.

Player Career Earnings Deandre Baker $7,362,782 Byron Murphy $18,506,786 Rock Ya-Sin $12,881,937 Sean Murphy-Bunting $11,915,179 Trayvon Mullen $8,466,763 Joejuan Williams $7,181,523 Greedy Williams $7,058,676 Lonnie Johnson $6,446,654 David Long $5,445,836 Justin Layne $3,746,347 Jamel Dean $18,289,205

THE REST OF THE 2019 ROOKIE CLASS

Only Diontae Johnson remains on the Steelers roster from the nine-member 2019 rookie class. Four appeared in games with other teams in 2023: LB Devin Bush (Seattle), TE Zach Gentry (Las Vegas), DL Isaiah Buggs (Detroit), and K Matthew Wright (Carolina).

Benny Snell and Zach Gentry both played for the Steelers in 2022. Benny Snell was supplanted by Jaylen Warren. He ended up gaining 982 rushing yards and scoring seven touchdowns for the Steelers. He signed with Detroit but was released just before the 2023 season. Zach Gentry lost roster spot to Rodney Williams. Primarily a blocking tight end. He contributed 39 receptions for 303 yards as a Steeler. The Bengals signed him to their practice squad in early 2023. Then the Raiders claimed him for their roster. He played just one game in the Black and Silver in 2023. But was not targeted.

Three Six-Round Picks

Sixth round pick Ulysees Gilbert III landed on injured reserve his first two seasons with back injuries. In 2021 he appeared in all 17 regular season games. He played just 36 defensive snaps compared to 337 on special teams. But he scored a touchdown on a blocked punt against Buffalo in the 2021 season opener. Back injuries landed him on injured reserve twice. The Steelers placed him on injured reserve a third time prior to the 2022 season. He later signed with Tampa Bay to play three games on special teams. Gilbert did not play in 2023.

The Seattle Seahawks added undersized defensive end Sutton Smith to their practice squad after Pittsburgh released him in the 2019 midseason. He ended up with the Las Vegas Raiders, making his debut in 2021, appearing in eight games. But Smith did not play in 2022.

Isaiah Buggs played the first ten games for the Steelers in 2021, starting six times. However, Tomlin benched him and eventually waived him at the end of the regular season. The Raiders signed Buggs to their practice squad, and he did not play in their playoff loss to Cincinnati. Buggs found a home in Detroit in 2022. He started in 13 of 17 games played, recording his first sack and forcing a fumble. Buggs played another ten games for Detroit in 2023. Isaiah Buggs signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on February 14, 2024. And has earned $5.4 million so far.

The Last Pick

The last pick, Derwin Gray, played five games for the Steelers with just 25 offensive snaps in 2020 after spending his rookie season on the practice squad. The Steelers waived him near the end of the season to place him back on the practice squad, but the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him. He spent 2021 on the Tennessee Titans practice squad. The Birmingham Stallions of the USFL signed Gray in December 2022.

Undrafted Free Agents

The Steelers signed two undrafted free agents in 2019 that played for the Steelers. Matthew Wright did not make the Steelers roster in 2019. But in 2020, Pittsburgh re-signed Wright to their practice squad. He played in three games late in the season in place of injured Chris Boswell. Wright kicked in 14 games for Jacksonville in 2021. And started the 2022 season subbing for Harrison Butker in two games with Kansas City. Then Wright came back to Pittsburgh to kick in four more games. In his two stints, Wright converted 16 of 18 field goal attempts and 14 of 14 points after touchdowns in seven games. Amazingly, his 16 field goals are tied for 13th all-time in the Steelers’ 90-year history.

The 2019 Duck Season

Then there is Devlin “Duck” Hodges. The Steelers signed Hodges after a May minicamp. He end-up on the roster as Pittsburgh traded Josh Dobbs to Jacksonville. Hodges made his NFL debut in the fifth game against Baltimore after Mason Rudolph was knocked out of the game. He started the next week in a 24-17 win over the Chargers. Rudolph came back from his concussion. But Hodges replaced Rudolph midway through the third quarter of a week 12 contest against Cincinnati. Duck threw for 118 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown pass for a 16–10 comeback victory over the Bengals. He started the final five games of the season. He passed for 1,063 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Duck never played another NFL down. He was on the Steelers practice squad in 2020. He signed with the Rams in 2021 but didn’t make the roster. Duck played one season with the CFL Ottawa Redblacks. He played four unspectacular games and then announced his retirement from football. Before there was Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, there was Duck Hodges and country singer Lainey Wilson.

CONCLUSION

Devin Bush underperformed for a number 10 overall selection. Pittsburgh did not extend his fifth-year option, and he did not impress in Seattle. Diontae Johnson is performing better than his relative position among the other wide receivers. And is the only remaining 2019 rookie still on the Steelers roster. Justin Layne provided special teams help but is now gone from the team and the NFL.

As for the rest of the class. Benny Snell has settled in as a special team player and third running back until replaced by Jaylen Warren. Tight end Zach Gentry improved as both a blocker and receiver. But beat out by Reggie Williams. Ulysees Gilbert, Sutton Smith, Isaiah Buggs, and Derwin Gray are no longer on the roster. Only Buggs remains in the NFL among the latter four.

Undrafted free agents Matthew Wright played as a substitute kicker and Duck Hodges as an emergency starting quarterback. They were available and contributed when needed.

This rookie class really hit on only one selection. Diontae Johnson is a superb route runner. But that is not enough to compensate for a top-10 bust in Devin Bush. And the rest are either out of the league or on other teams. Perhaps this is a partial reason why the Steelers have been turning over personnel in the scouting department.

