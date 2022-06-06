Titans Waive Former Steelers OL Derwin Gray On Monday

A former Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick figures to be looking for a new team soon as the Tennessee Titans reportedly waived offensive lineman Derwin Gray on Monday. They waived him to make room for second-year tackle Carson Green, who they claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans.

Gray, who was originally selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Maryland, had been with the Titans off and on throughout the 2021 season and mainly as a member of their practice squad.

After being drafted by the Steelers in 2019, Gray spent nearly all of his rookie season on the team’s practice squad. In 2020, Gray spent most of the regular season on the Steelers 53-man roster. He was waived late that season, however, and then claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He re-signed with the Jaguars in March of 2021 but they waived him in late August. The Titans then claimed Gray off waivers.

Gray will now be exposed to waivers again and if not injured, it will be interesting to see if another team claims him. The Steelers start their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and they currently have an open spot on their 90-man roster. While it seems unlikely that they would claim Gray off waivers, it’s not totally out of the question due to their past experience with him.