Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has now found a new home ahead of several NFL training camps opening next week.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Buggs is signing with the Detroit Lions.

Buggs, who was originally selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama, was surprisingly released late last season prior to the team’s regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. He had fallen out of favor during the latter half of the 2021 season, struggling to find consistency. He also battled an ankle injury and missed time due to COVID in 2021.

After being cut by the Steelers, Buggs landed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a member of their practice squad for a short time. Earlier this offseason, Buggs was invited to participate in the Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp. He also worked out for the Atlanta Falcons in June.

For his NFL career to date, Buggs has registered 31 total tackles, one pass defensed, and one quarterback hit in 433 total defensive snaps played. Two of his tackles resulted in lost yradgage. Buggs made seven starts during his time with the Steelers with six coming during the 2021 season.

Buggs’ contract with the Lions is likely for one-year and for the accrued season minimum.