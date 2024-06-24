Report: Chiefs Releasing Isaiah Buggs Following Multiple Arrests

The Kansas City Chiefs have released DL Isaiah Buggs after he was arrested multiple times this offseason, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Chiefs have informed DL Isaiah Buggs they’re releasing him, per source. pic.twitter.com/OgcTuVT2zo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 24, 2024

Buggs, drafted by the Steelers in 2019 and playing three seasons for the team, was first arrested on animal cruelty charges before being released on bond. He was then arrested on domestic violence – burglary charges last week. Because the second arrest violated his bond conditions on the cruelty charge, his bond was revoked and he was sent to jail.

The Chiefs releasing him was an inevitable move as Buggs has much bigger problems on his plate than getting ready for football season. He had spent 2023 on the team’s practice squad and signed a Reserve/Future contract with Kansas City after the team won the Super Bowl.

With the Steelers, Buggs appeared in 29 games, making seven starts. But his game ran hot-and-cold and he had technical and mental mistakes that made him a frustrating player. Despite suffering a slew of injuries up front, Buggs was released midway through the 2021 season.

He seemed to revive his career with the Detroit Lions. In 2022, he started 13 games and recorded a career-high 46 tackles while showing leadership skills in the locker room as the Lions began to turn their fortunes around. He also earned a two-year contract in March of 2023, but he landed in head coach Dan Campbell’s dog house in 2023 and appeared in just 10 games before being released late in the year.

Buggs did not play a snap for the Chiefs. It’s now looking like he’ll never play another NFL snap for any team. Though Pittsburgh has shown once this offseason a willingness to offer second chances to ex-Steelers, signing CB Cam Sutton despite his domestic battery allegation and arrest, the team has plenty of competition along the d-line this summer. Buggs’ presence certainly isn’t needed, nor would it be wanted.