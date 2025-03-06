Report: Steelers, LB Cole Holcomb Agree To Revised Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers and inside linebacker Cole Holcomb have agreed to a “revised” deal that will keep him on the roster while clearing cap space for the team. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the agreement creates $4 million in cap space for Pittsburgh with the intent of Holcomb playing in 2025. It appears he took a pay cut in order to stay with the team.

The #Steelers and LB Cole Holcomb agreed to a revised contract, clearing $4 million in cap space. Holcomb hasn’t played since suffering a dislocated knee on Nov. 2, 2023. But he’s fully healthy now, Pittsburgh values his leadership and the plan is for him to play in 2025. pic.twitter.com/QcXjQQBWK0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2025

Holcomb, turning 29 in July, last played in November 2023 when he suffered a serious knee injury against the Tennessee Titans after colliding with then-teammate safety Keeanu Neal in coverage. The injury caused him to miss the rest of the season and all of 2024. However, he returned to practice for the final weeks of the season, though was never activated to the 53-man roster. He told reporters the knee injury made him wonder if he’d ever play again but he’s been aggressive in his rehab and recovery and is reportedly “fully healthy” now.

Pittsburgh and Cole Holcomb agreed to a restructured contract ahead of the 2024 season and he appears to have taken another pay cut in order to stay on the roster. He had an upcoming roster bonus due, creating urgency to get a revised deal done.

Signed to a three-year deal ahead of the 2023 season, Holcomb played well before getting injured. He finished the year with 54 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles in eight games.

Over the past two years, Pittsburgh’s attempted a three-man rotation at inside linebacker. How Holcomb fits into the 2025 plans remains unclear. Patrick Queen served as the every-down linebacker while Payton Wilson played in nickel packages as a rookie. Elandon Roberts worked in base/run downs and is a pending free agent. It’s not clear if the team intends on re-signing him or hoping Holcomb can fill the role as the team’s third inside linebacker.

For his career, Holcomb has made 56 starts and recorded 442 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and three interceptions.