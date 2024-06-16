Former Steelers DL Isaiah Buggs Arrested On Domestic Violence Burglary Charges (Update)

Update: 2:45 PM –

According to a post by Patch.com, Buggs’ latest charge is a Class B felony, punishable with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He is currently on a mandatory 12-hour hold for domestic violence charges, and his bond was set at $5,000.

After dealing with animal cruelty charges a few weeks ago, former Pittsburgh Steelers DL Isaiah Buggs is facing more legal issues following an arrest occurred for domestic violence second-degree burglary, per Ryan Phillips of Tuscaloosa Patch on X.

Tuscaloosa County Jail records show former Tide defensive lineman and Kansas City Chief Isaiah Buggs was arrested for burglary on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/HkqZAWqPgh — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) June 16, 2024

Isaiah Buggs spent his first three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He then went to the Detroit Lions for a season and a half before joining the Kansas City Chiefs. With two alleged off-field issues, Buggs could find himself in a precarious position with his NFL employment, and even if he remains on the Chiefs’ roster, he could certainly face league discipline.

Though he was on the practice squad for the Chiefs, Buggs technically was a part of the Super Bowl-winning team last season, joining them in early January. He was re-signed to a Futures Contract in February and is currently part of the Chiefs’ 90-man offseason roster.

His most productive season came in 2022 as a member of the Lions when he had 46 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, 10 QB hits, one sack, one forced fumble, and two passes defensed in 13 starts and 17 games played. With the Steelers, Buggs only managed seven total starts over three seasons and just 31 total tackles with zero sacks and one quarterback hit.

He has reportedly been in violation of city codes multiple times for a hookah lounge that he owns in Tuscaloosa, and now he has two legal incidents over the last month. That spells trouble for his future as an NFL player, but of course we have very limited details right now on what actually occurred in this particular incident. I will update the post if and when more information comes in to clarify the initial report.