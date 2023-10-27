Browns Work Out Former Steelers RB Benny Snell

The Cleveland Browns worked out former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Benny Snell, per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson via the transaction wire. He was one of several running backs the team worked out Friday before signing John Kelly.

Snell has been looking for a new home since becoming a free agent in March after four years with the Steelers. Selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, he appeared in 63 games for the team, making five starts. He helped fill in for injuries to RB James Conner his first two years, carrying the ball 108 times as a rookie and 111 during his sophomore season. Over his Steelers career, he recorded 275 carries for 982 yards and seven rushing scores. He also caught 17 passes.

Throughout the final two years, he was strictly a core special teamer but a quality cover guy who logged over 300 such snaps in 2021 and nearly 300 in 2022. In four years with the team, he notched 24 tackles, including eight in his final season.

An unrestricted free agent in March, the Steelers did not re-sign him. Snell spent weeks on the tryout circuit before being signed by the Detroit Lions for the latter half of training camp, but he failed to make their 53-man roster. He did not win a roster spot during today’s tryout, losing out to Kelly, who has previous experience with the Browns. Snell will have to catch on somewhere else.

The Browns are looking for running back help after suffering several injuries to the position. Starter Nick Chubb went down for the season due to a serious knee injury suffered in Week Two against the Steelers. Backup Jerome Ford sprained his ankle in last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, though his prognosis is better than expected and he isn’t expected to miss much time. Until he returns, their backfield will be led by Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong. The Browns take on the Seattle Seahawks this weekend. The Steelers finish their season series against the Browns in Week 11, having won the first matchup, 26-22.