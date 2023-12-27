Report: Raiders Signing Former Steelers TE Zach Gentry To 53-Man Roster

Former Pittsburgh Steelers TE Zach Gentry is back on a 53-man roster. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders are signing Gentry off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad and to their 53-man roster.

The #Raiders are signing TE Zach Gentry off the #Bengals practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 27, 2023

Released by the Steelers at the end of training camp, he’s spent the regular season on the Bengals’ practice squad. A fifth-round pick out of Michigan by Pittsburgh in 2019, Gentry served as a blocker and occasional receiver throughout his Steelers career. His best year came in 2021, Gentry catching 19 passes for 167 yards while providing key support in the run game. He also caught the final pass QB Ben Roethlisberger threw before retiring.

Though he again caught 19 passes in 2022, his blocking regressed. Pittsburgh selected TE Darnell Washington in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. With Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward also at tight end, Gentry was squeezed out and didn’t make the 53-man roster. Impressing on special teams, TE Rodney Williams earned the practice squad spot over him.

Our recap of Gentry’s camp performance offered a mixed picture.

“Gentry was the quietest and most overlooked name in a deep tight end room. But that doesn’t mean he had a bad camp. His blocking looked a bit better than the regular season a year ago and he practiced every day (winning our “Fan Friendly” award).

His receptions were most often underneath and of the checkdown variety, with one or two grabs on corner routes down the sideline and had just 12 receptions for less than 100 yards across practice. Still, he had four touchdowns. Darnell Washington should steal his snaps, but Gentry could still make the 53 as an insurance policy and No. 4 tight end.”

Now, he’ll get a chance to play in the final two games of the Raiders’ regular season. Still mathematically alive for the playoffs under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas pulled off a big win against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Rookie TE Michael Mayer missed the game with a toe injury. Ostensibly, Gentry will help replace him on the roster.