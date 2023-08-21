2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Grades: Tight Ends

For the rest of the preseason, we’ll give a recap, position by position, player by player of what I saw during the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp and preseason games. This list is based off the 16 public camp practices and the preseason games I’ve watched up until this point and is based solely off their performance then and does not necessarily represent my feelings for the players overall or during the regular season. This article was written before the Bills game; it won’t be part of my evaluation.

A heads up, I intend on using the full grading scale through these reports. Not just giving players A’s to C’s. It may sound harsh but it’s as honest and fair as I can be.

We’ll keep it going with the tight ends today.

Connor Heyward

It’s hard to even call Heyward a tight end. It’s hard to call him anything. Easily the team’s most versatile in camp, he lined up everywhere and did everything in camp. Look at the stats. Eleven receptions, two touchdowns. Ten carries as a true running back. One touchdown pass in the team’s goal-line period. He wore more hats than you can shake a stick at. Slot receiver, H-Back, true running back, in addition to playing on special teams. The funny thing is, the one position he didn’t align in was a true fullback, Derek Watt’s old role, aside from setting up there initially two or three times before being motioned out prior to the snap. That doesn’t even mention special teams, where he’ll get burn on this year.

Beyond where he lined up, Heyward made plays. Despite his small frame, he plays big and makes catches outside his frame with soft hands and great body control. He made one of the wildest plays in camp, a bonkers one-handed grab in a two-minute drill. His hands carried over to the preseason opener with some downfield plays. And he has the size to be a running back when needed. Or at the least, align in the backfield on third down as a protector and passing option.

His snap count and statistical production will come and go. But he’s a valuable player who brings a ton of versatility towards the back end of the team’s gameday roster.

Camp Grade: A-

Pat Freiermuth

Another solid camp for Freiermuth, who made our “Steady Eddie” list for his day-in and day-out consistency. He was our runner-up for the camp “hardest worker” award as one of the first players on the field for each practice. TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts puts this group to work and Freiermuth, though the established starter, got in extra reps catching passes from Roberts, staffers, whoever was around to help.

In team period, he was his usual trusty self. The production wasn’t off the charts and his targets probably waned a bit towards the end of camp as Kenny Pickett looked WR Diontae Johnson’s way more often, but his overall numbers were still strong. Sixteen receptions and three touchdowns. His run blocking seems like it’ll always be iffy; that’s why he’s not the next Heath Miller, but he’s a Miller clone in the passing game.

Overall, a solid camp for Freiermuth, like always.

Camp Grade: B+

Darnell Washington

Washington’s start to camp was shaky, not involved in the passing game with a couple of missed connections his way. He had to get his head around quicker and know how to attack leverage. But once the pads came on, Washington’s play picked up. Throughout camp, he got more involved in the passing game and had a nose for the end zone, which you’d expect for his 6-foo-7, 270-plus pound frame. His seven touchdowns tied WR George Pickens and Washington had 10 fewer grabs.

He showed he could make the highlight reel play, skying over Miles Killebrew on a jump ball in seven shots, and he dazzled with one-handed grabs running routes on air early in practice. But his biggest “wow” moment came winning two reps against T.J. Watt in the first backs-on-‘backers drill. Watt had a bit more success in the rematch a week later but holding your own against a future Hall of Famer is impressive. It wasn’t always perfect, and Washington could get top-heavy and fall off in the run game. Watt dusted him on multiple reps in 1v1 one day, but it’s something he’ll work at. Right now, he’s better on angle/down blocks where he can envelop defenders as opposed to needing A-plus technique squared up as a base blocker.

Washington remains a bit rough around the edges and don’t expect gaudy production in the regular season, though he could be a vulture in the red zone. But he’s flashed enough to get on the field right away and make a Week One impact.

Camp Grade: B

Rodney Williams

A tight end hybrid who was really more of a receiver at UT-Martin, Williams is fluid and had a nose for the end zone towards the end of camp, catching five touchdowns from practices 11-15. One was a pretty diving grab, showing concentration after safety Trenton Thompson tipped the ball that Williams pulled it in for the score. I didn’t get a good read on his blocking but safe to say, he’s not Matt Spaeth.

Though I’d never call anyone not a hard worker, at least not without a lot of clear evidence, it was curious that Williams was often the last tight end on the field for practice. He was never late, nor was he ever close, but when starter Pat Freiermuth is beating you to the field by a solid 10 minutes each day to get in extra reps…it just seemed off. There could be a thousand legitimate reasons why but it was an observation.

Still, Williams had a good camp. He’s just stuck at the end of a deep group. Hopefully he sticks on the practice squad.

Camp Grade: B-

Zach Gentry

Gentry was the quietest and most overlooked name in a deep tight end room. But that doesn’t mean he had a bad camp. His blocking looked a bit better than the regular season a year ago and he practiced every day (winning our “Fan Friendly” award).

His receptions were most often underneath and of the checkdown variety, with one or two grabs on corner routes down the sideline and had just 12 receptions for less than 100 yards across practice. Still, he had four touchdowns. Darnell Washington should steal his snaps, but Gentry could still make the 53 as an insurance policy and No. 4 tight end.

Camp Grade: C+

STEELERS TRAINING CAMP GRADES

Quarterbacks

Running Backs