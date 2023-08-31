Schefter: 49ers Signing Former Steelers K Matthew Wright

In 2019, Matthew Wright began his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2023, Wright could kick off the season by kicking against his former team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers are signing Wright to their practice squad as an insurance policy after suffering multiple kicker injuries this summer.

49ers are signing former Steelers and Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright, who spent this summer in Carolina’s camp, to their practice squad. They need kicker insurance for the injured Jake Moody. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2023

We noted the 49ers’ uncertain kicking situation earlier in the week. Veteran Zane Gonzalez suffered a calf strain and was placed on IR while rookie Jake Moody has a quad injury, a situation head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted he hasn’t been in before. Thus the signing of Wright, who will be elevated if Moody, a third-round draft pick, isn’t healthy.

Wright went through training camp with the Steelers in 2019 but was predictably cut in favor of Chris Boswell. He was signed back to the roster in 2020 to kick for an injured Boswell, going a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals and making all seven of his extra points.

He spent the 2021 season kicking for the Jacksonville Jaguars, going 21-for-24. And last year, he spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and his third stint with the Steelers, replacing an injured Boswell for a month. Wright missed only two field goals over that span and hit all seven of his extra points. As Schefter’s tweet notes, he was in Carolina this summer but released ahead of final cutdowns.

Coming out of college, Wright lacked a big leg and seemed maxed out at even 50 yards. But since focusing on football, he’s greatly improved his leg strength and has made 6-of-8 field goals from 50-plus yards, including a 52-yarder for the Steelers against the Indianapolis Colts last season.

While it’s pretty clear the 49ers will have QB Brock Purdy start against Pittsburgh, it’s a completely open question as to who the team’s kicker will be.