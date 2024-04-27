McCorkle: The Skinny On The Steelers’ 2024 Draft Picks

The 2024 NFL Draft is now in the books, and the Pittsburgh Steelers got quite the haul with a particular emphasis on addressing the offensive line. They entered the draft with pressing needs at offensive tackle, center, wide receiver, and cornerback, and they addressed three of those needs in a big way with their first three picks. Let’s go through the draft class, pick by pick, and take a look at the newest members of the team.

Round 1: Troy Fautanu/OT – Washington

Round 2: Zach Frazier/C – West Virginia

Round 3: Roman Wilson/WR – Michigan

Round 3: Payton Wilson/ILB – NC State

Round 4: Mason McCormick/OG – South Dakota State

Round 6: Logan Lee/DL – Iowa

Round 6: Ryan Watts/DB – Texas



Round 1, Pick 20: Washington OT Troy Fautanu

The Steelers stayed patient in the first round as they watched several of the top tackles come off the board ahead of their pick, including Georgia OT Amarius Mims two picks before them. That paid off in a big way with Fautanu falling into their lap at 20. He is an aggressive, experienced, and highly athletic offensive tackle who will perfectly fit the Steelers’ intended identity on offense. GM Omar Khan said he was the top option on their board regardless of position at No. 20, so they were very happy with making that selection there. Fautanu played mostly left tackle in college, so they will have to figure out which side Broderick Jones is playing on, but that is a good problem to have. This is the first time the Steelers have gone with offensive linemen with their first-round pick in back-to-back years in the common draft era.

Round 2, Pick 51: West Virginia C Zach Frazier

Center was inarguably the top need on the team entering the draft, but with the way the tackles were flying off the boards, it was wise to address that position in the first round. Graham Barton was drafted at the end of the first round, and Jackson Powers-Johnson was selected a little before Frazier. Many were calling for a trade up to ensure Frazier would be a Steeler, but Khan stayed put and landed him at No. 51. He is the most experienced center in the draft class and has the perfect mentality and work ethic to fit in with the city of Pittsburgh. He may be less physically gifted than some of the other top options, but his wrestling background, strength, and power in his hands will be an asset to the offensive line as the presumptive Week 1 starter.

Round 3, Pick 84: Michigan WR Roman Wilson

Wide receiver was starting to get a little concerning as none of the potential draft-day trades happened for a veteran, and the position was starting to run thin of top talent by the third round. The Steelers once again stayed put, didn’t panic, and let Wilson fall to them at No. 84. Mike Tomlin has had his eyes on Wilson since the Senior Bowl, calling him one of the top receivers at the showcase. He had 4.39 speed, runs good routes, and is a willing and able blocker in the run game. There are questions as to whether he can play on the outside, or if he is more of a slot, but he should be the Steelers’ WR2 pretty early opposite George Pickens.

Round 3, Pick 98: NC State ILB Payton Wilson

Yet another Wilson to the Steelers roster. That makes three if you are keeping track. This is arguably the top linebacker in the draft if not for the medical concerns. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2023 and won both the Bednarik and Butkus Awards. He was highly productive and backed up that production with an excellent performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. He has all the makings of an impact linebacker if he can stay healthy. That will be the big question.

Round 4, Pick 119: South Dakota State OG Mason McCormick

Many expected a cornerback to be the next pick, but the class was picked pretty clean at this point in the draft. The Steelers continued to bolster their offensive line with guard depth and a potential future starter at the position in McCormick. He played an obscene number of snaps in college at left guard and comes with plenty of experience to compete right away for the top interior depth. He has some versatility as a center, too. With James Daniels entering the last year of his contract and Isaac Seumalo on the wrong side of 30 years old, this is a great addition to ensure the future of the guard position.

Round 6, Pick 178: Iowa DL Logan Lee

Defensive line isn’t an immediate need, but the Steelers were wise to start stocking the shelves to prepare for life without Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi. Keeanu Benton is a solid piece for the future to build around, but they need more help before it is too late. The defense is highly dependent on the big guys up front. Lee checks all the boxes in terms of measurables from Alex Kozora’s study on Steelers’ draft trends. The DL class was thin this year, and several of the names went a little higher than expected, but the Steelers were able to land a prospect who fits what they look for in the sixth round.

Round 6, Pick 195: Texas DB Ryan Watts

It is less than ideal to address corner this late in the draft, but that is the way the board broke. The Steelers also have Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan as options they can bring back from last year’s squad. That will likely happen now with just a sixth-round pick invested at corner. Watts is a solid developmental prospect. He is another guy who fits into the “avatar corner” classification of lengthy and highly athletic corners, as the Steelers drafted last year with Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. Watts measured in at 6027, 208 pounds at the Combine, and ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, which is pretty solid for a guy his size. He is physical, and experienced, but will need to get better with his ball skills, including locating the ball in the air. He also checked all the boxes in Kozora’s DBs study.

Also, be sure to check out the updating UDFA tracker as the Steelers sign them in real time.