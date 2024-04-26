Watch: What I Love About The Troy Fautanu Selection

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down what the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting in 2024 first round pick Troy Fautanu. Focusing on his pass protection, the multiple ways he can set and block a pass rusher are impressive and gives him a chance to be an immediate starter and impact player. We go through multiple of his techniques and show examples from his 2023 season.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.