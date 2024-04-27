‘No Block, No Rock’: WR Roman Wilson Coming To Pittsburgh With A Team-First Mentality

The Pittsburgh Steelers waited until the third round to address the wide receiver position, but once again they stuck with their pick and watched Michigan WR Roman Wilson fall to them at No. 84 overall. Wilson was the unquestioned top receiver at the 2024 Senior Bowl down in Mobile, and he caught Mike Tomlin’s attention at the showcase. Now he will be suiting up as the WR2 in Pittsburgh opposite George Pickens.

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo posted an interview with Wilson a couple weeks before the draft, and he let on a little about the mentality that was ingrained in him at Michigan.

“No block, no rock,” Wilson said. “That was our motto at Michigan. You have to know how to block if you’re going to play at Michigan. That’s true in the NFL as well. If you want the ball, you need to prove that you deserve it. You have to set the foundation for yourself by letting coaches know what type of player you are.”

After watching Diontae Johnson and Pickens put forth questionable efforts as blockers at times last season, Wilson will add the necessary mentality to help turn the culture around in that room. He was coached by Jim Harbaugh, who is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, so he should have a pretty good understanding of what is expected of him in the NFL.

Our Jonathan Heitritter noted in his scouting report on Wilson his blocking abilities:

“Tenacious blocker who gets after it in the running game.”

Michigan’s offense was powered by the run game, and that is how things figure to be in Pittsburgh with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith calling the plays. Having a wide receiver who is capable of blocking can help turn a five-yard gain into a 15-yard gain. With two offensive linemen drafted over the first two rounds, and a wide receiver who is committed to blocking, the Steelers should be able to run. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are set up for a hell of a season in 2024.