How Likely Are Steelers To Land Starting Wide Receiver In 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is shaping up to present some extremely difficult decisions when it comes to roster construction for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unless anything drastic happens between now and the draft, they have urgent needs at center, wide receiver, offensive tackle, and slot corner. There are other positions of need, but those seem to be the consensus four-biggest holes to fill. I am going to take a look at other teams’ positions of need and attempt to decipher how likely the Steelers are to have a starter fall to them.

The first two rounds are where you are going to find your instant contributors for the most part, so the focus of this exercise will be on the first 50 picks of the draft with the Steelers picking at 51. For the third installment of this series, we are going to take a look at the wide receiver position.

Check out the tackle and center posts in this series.

With Diontae Johnson out the door in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, the Steelers have no clear option opposite George Pickens. Defenses will be able to pay more attention to Pickens if there is no real threat on the other side, which means more safety help over the top and less opportunities for explosive passing plays.

Russell Wilson is on a one-year deal for very cheap, so it would be a shame to not surround him with an adequate arsenal of weapons. Calvin Austin III could take that next step in his third year, but he has not done anything to this point to prove that is a possibility.

Fortunately, this is one of the deepest WR classes in recent memory coming out of college. There are 12 receivers on Daniel Jeremiah’s latest top-50 prospects list. This puts the Steelers in a great position to draft a receiver outside of the top rounds where they can address other needs with less depth in the draft class.

Here are some of the prospects that could land in the top two rounds of the draft in no particular order.

– Marvin Harrison Jr. — Ohio State

– Rome Odunze — Washington

– Malik Nabers — LSU

– Brian Thomas Jr. — LSU

– Adonai Mitchell — Texas

– Ladd McConkey — Georgia

– Xavier Worthy — Texas

– Ricky Pearsall — Arizona

– Keon Coleman — Florida State

– Malachi Corley — Western Kentucky

– Roman Wilson — Michigan

– Troy Franklin — Washington

– Jermaine Burton — Alabama

– Ja’Lynn Polk — Washington

– Xavier Legette — South Carolina

– Jalen McMillan — Washington

Over the last 10 drafts, the most receivers that have been taken in the first round is six in 2022, 2020, and 2015. The average number taken in the first round is 4.3. In the second round, an average of 5.2 are taken, so the average over the first two rounds is 9.5 receivers taken.

If they decide they need a receiver in the first two rounds, they can almost certainly get an impact player. The question becomes whether or not they can wait until the third round at pick 84 or 98 to land a player who can make an impact as a rookie.

Another 4.3 receivers, on average, go in the third round over the last 10 drafts. That makes 13.8 receivers that typically go in the first two days of the draft. Two of the last four drafts have had 17 receivers taken over the first two days.

Year Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 2023 4 4 6 2022 6 7 4 2021 5 5 5 2020 6 7 4 2019 2 7 4 2018 2 6 2 2017 3 3 8 2016 4 3 2 2015 6 3 5 2014 5 7 3 Total 43 52 43

Here is a full list of the Steelers’ draft picks in the upcoming draft. Let’s take a look at the teams who are in need of receivers early on in the draft.

CHICAGO BEARS

They could potentially grab a receiver with the 9th pick to pair with QB Caleb Williams (assuming they draft him). They did just add Keenan Allen and already have DJ Moore, so it isn’t the most pressing need.

Draft Picks: 1:1, 1:9, 3:75

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Marquise Brown left for the Chiefs, so they need someone opposite Michael Wilson for QB Kyler Murray.

Draft Picks: 1:4, 1:27, 2:35, 3:66, 3:71, 3:90

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are no longer on the roster. They need a weapon for Justin Herbert and are almost certain to take one in the first round. They could even double dip at some point in the draft.

Draft Picks: 1:5, 2:37, 3:69

NEW YORK GIANTS

If they want Daniel Jones to turn things around and earn the large contract extension he received, then they need a weapon for him. Some think they could go QB in the first round, but WR feels likely. If not, certainly with one of their next two picks.

Draft Picks: 1:6, 2:47, 3:70

NEW YORK JETS

They added Mike Williams, but he is coming off a torn ACL and they want to maximize Aaron Rodgers final years. One of their first two picks will almost certainly be a receiver.

Draft Picks: 1:10, 3:72

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

They have no great option opposite Chris Olave and need to upgrade at the position.

Draft Picks: 1:14, 2:45

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Michaell Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs probably isn’t enough support for the development of QB Anthony Richardson. One of their first two picks is likely to be spent on a receiver.

Draft Picks: 1:15, 2:46, 3:82

BUFFALO BILLS

Both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are off the roster. This is their top need, and they could easily end up with two receivers in their draft class.

Draft Picks: 1:28, 2:60

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Rashee Rice has legal trouble that could change his availability to the team. Marquise Brown was added, but they still need more receivers. They won the Super Bowl despite poor receiver play for most of the season. Time to give Patrick Mahomes more weapons.

Draft Picks: 1:32, 2:64, 3:95

CAROLINA PANTHERS

It isn’t a terribly urgent need with Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo, and Diontae Johnson, but they desperately need 2023 first-overall pick Bryce Young to work out and giving him another weapon from this class is a way to help that along.

Draft Picks: 2:33, 2:39, 3:65

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

They are likely to grab a quarterback with their first pick, and need another receiver option for a room that is lacking a clear top talent.

Draft Picks: 1:3, 2:34, 3:68

CINCINNATI BENGALS

If the Tee Higgins situation continues trending in the direction of a trade, they will need someone to replace him opposite Ja’Marr Chase.

Draft Picks: 1:18, 2:49, 3:80, 3:97

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Zay Flowers emerged as a great receiver, but they could stand to upgrade over Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor.

Draft Picks: 1:30, 2:62, 3:93

The reality is, any team is a threat to take a receiver in this draft class with as much talent as there is at the position. The list above are the most obvious needs, but teams are always looking to add quality receivers to their rooms.

For the Steelers, the first round doesn’t feel necessary with needs elsewhere. A lot of the prospects they have met with have been day two prospects. The second round is in play, but ideally they can wait until the third round to address the position. I listed 16 prospects above, and you could argue there are a couple more. This draft has the potential to break the 10-year high for receivers taken over the first two days. Even still, it feels likely that one will be available at pick 84. They could maybe wait until 98, but that could be a bit of a gamble.